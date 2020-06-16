Area Sports Briefs: June 17

AREA BRIEFS
S.D. CATCHER KEMPER CHOOSES BSC
Nick Kemper, a catcher from Sioux Falls, S.D.. has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Bismarck State College.
Kemper, a 2019 graduate of Sioux Falls Lincoln, earned all-state baseball recognition as a junior and senior. He also played American Legion baseball. He's a 6-foot, 190-pound left-handed hitter.
"Nick is an incredible athlete with a top-notch work ethic. ... He brings us pop in the middle of our lineup, and gives us another lefty bat," BSC head baseball coach Michael Keeran was quoted as saying in a prepared release. "He is a great catcher and has a very strong arm."
BSC INKS HIGHLY RANKED MINNESOTAN
Colten Ziacik of Minnetonka, Minn., has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.
Ziacik, an infielder, was rated as the No. 33 overall prospect and the No. 2 third baseman in the state of Minnesota by Perfect Game Baseball.
“Colten is a very talented infielder and has a good compact swing at the plate,” BSC head coach Michael Keeran said. “Colten is a gap to gap hitter with some pop so he should fit nicely near the top to middle of our order.”
UND TENNIS COACH WYNNE TO RETIRE
University of North Dakota tennis coach Tom Wynne will retire after the 2020-21 school year.
Wynne has been UND’s tennis coach the past 30 years.
A Grand Forks native, Wynne was a standout player at UND, earning four letters before getting into coaching. He was inducted into the UND hall of fame in 1999.
UND’s men’s team had a 9-1 record when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The women’s team was 4-4.
BICKEL HIRED BY NAHL'S MAGICIANS
The Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL have hired Stu Bickel as its head coach.
Bickel played at the University of Minnesota and had a 76-game NHL career with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild. Bickel had been an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota the past two seasons.
The Magicians, based in Richfield, Minn., are in their eighth year in the NAHL. They play in the NAHL’s Midwest Division with Fairbanks, Chippewa, Kenai River, Janesville and Springfield.
NAHL ADDING EL PASO TEAM IN 2021
The NAHL will add a team in El Paso, Texas, for the 2021-22 season.
The El Paso Rhinos will compete in the South Division with the Amarillo Bulls, Corpus Christi IceRays, Kansas City Scouts, Lone Star Brahmas, New Mexico Ice Wolves, Odessa Jackalopes, Shreveport Mudbugs, and Wichita Falls Warriors.
When El Paso begins play in 2021 it will become the NAHL’s 28th team.
