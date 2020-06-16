Area Sports Briefs: June 17

University of North Dakota tennis coach Tom Wynne will retire after the 2020-21 school year.

Wynne has been UND’s tennis coach the past 30 years.

A Grand Forks native, Wynne was a standout player at UND, earning four letters before getting into coaching. He was inducted into the UND hall of fame in 1999.

UND’s men’s team had a 9-1 record when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The women’s team was 4-4.

BICKEL HIRED BY NAHL'S MAGICIANS

The Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL have hired Stu Bickel as its head coach.

Bickel played at the University of Minnesota and had a 76-game NHL career with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild. Bickel had been an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota the past two seasons.

The Magicians, based in Richfield, Minn., are in their eighth year in the NAHL. They play in the NAHL’s Midwest Division with Fairbanks, Chippewa, Kenai River, Janesville and Springfield.

NAHL ADDING EL PASO TEAM IN 2021

The NAHL will add a team in El Paso, Texas, for the 2021-22 season.