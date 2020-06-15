Area Sports Briefs: June 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

REDHAWKS TAB COSTE AS MANAGER

Chris Coste has been named the interim manager of the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks.

Coste replaces Jim Bennett, who was not retained for a second season.

Coste is a former player for the RedHawks and World Series champion with the Philadelphia Phillies. Coste, a Fargo native, is also the head baseball coach for the Concordia Cobbers.

The American Association of Independent Baseball, which the RedHawks are a part of, are scheduled to start their 60-game season on July 3. Fargo is one of three host pods for the league. 

The abbreviated 60-game season will have six teams in three hub cities, including Fargo. The RedHawks will share their stadium with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Sioux Falls Canaries will share their stadium with the St. Paul Saints and the Milwaukee Milkmen will share their stadium with the Chicago Dogs.

TUESDAY SCOREBOARD

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL

Kidder County 12, Carrington 0

KC;051;60;--;12;5;0

Carrington;000;00;--;0;0;2

Jayden Rath and Parker Hager. Austin Trelstad, Jacob Rexin (2), Noah Paulson (4) and Lucas H. W—Rath. L—Hager.

Highlights: Kidder County – Rath 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 S0; Tommy Thompson 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Hager 2-2 2 RBI, 2 BB; Ty Biesterfeld 2-2 RBI, 2 BB; Taren Schmidt 1-3 2 RBI.

Note: Kidder Country drew 13 walks.

Records: Kidder County 2-0 District 5, 2-1 overall; Carrington 0-3 District 5.

