Area Sports Briefs: June 16

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
SCHOEPP, BARTELS WIN JUNIOR TITLES
Logan Schoepp held off Scott Boehning by one stroke to win the NDGA state junior tournament held at Riverwood. The second and final round was played on Tuesday.
After shooting an even par 72 on Monday, Schoepp shot 76 on Tuesday, but was still able to hold off Boehning’s two-round total of 149.
Schoepp will be a senior at Century High School in the fall.
Grayson Wetsch placed third, two off the pace.
Avery Bartels won the girls’ tournament by one stroke over Greta McArthur, 154 to 155. Bartels, from Kindred, won the state Class B title earlier this month in Jamestown.
Mandan’s Anna Huettl took third, just two off Bartels’ winning total.
Hannah Herbel of Century, the three-time defending Class A state champion, placed fourth.
Emily St. Aubin, who had won four straight Class B titles for South Border before Bartels dethroned her, placed fifth. St. Aubin is a University of Mary golf commit.
FELDMAN HIRED BY BOBCATS
Brad Feldman has been hired as Sales and Marketing Director for the Bismarck Bobcats.
Feldman has been the Bobcats' public address announcer the past three seasons and will continue in that role next season. Previously, Feldman had worked as a sales rep at Indigo Signs and a reporter/photographer at KX News.
"I am really pleased to have Brad on the team” said Bobcats owner Thom Brigl. "He brings a lot of experience in building relationships and fulfilling customer and now sponsor’s interests.
"He has a great passion for hockey and other than the Dallas Stars, the Bobcats in-particular.”
Next season will be the Bobcats' 25 in the North American Hockey League. Bismarck is the second-oldest franchise in the NAHL and Brigl is the longest serving owner.
EXPRESS TOP LARKS
Eau Claire scored six runs in the top of the third inning in its 11-6 Northwoods League win over the Larks Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark.
Connor Burns went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for the Express, who earned a split of the two-game series in front of 1,615 fans on a 94-degree night.
Kamron Hillman went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for the Larks. Jaxon Rosencranz slugged a three-run home run in the bottom of the third.
Off today, the Larks (9-7) start a four-game weekend series in Eau Claire on Thursday.