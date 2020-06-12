Area Sports Briefs: June 13

Area Sports Briefs: June 13

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SCHABLE FIRES ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Paul Schable made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck.

Schable aced the 162-yard No. 7 hole, using an 8-iron.

Witnesses were Randy Kreil, Chad Kourajian and Guy Otteson.

STEINWAND SINKS HAWKTREE HOLE-IN-ONE

Todd Steinwand sank a hole-in-one at Hawktree Golf Club on Saturday, June 8.

Steinwand's ace came on the 15th hole from 138 yards out.

Witnesses were Bill Fleck and Steve Bietz.

AMA SEASON TO BEGIN JULY 3

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball will begin a 60-game season in three hub cities, including Fargo, on July 3.

Along with Fargo, Milwaukee and Sioux Falls also will serve as host cities. Fans will be allowed in stadiums with limited capacities to follow health protocols related to COVID-19.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will operate out of the Fargo hub, the Chicago Dogs will operate out of the Milwaukee hub, and the St. Paul Saints will operate out of the Sioux Falls hub. Each team will play 42 of their 60 games in their hub to limit travel. The schedule allows any of the three road clubs to return home for games if local governmental restrictions allow for games with fans in attendance.

A shortened spring training will begin on June 25.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

