Area Sports Briefs: July 8

LUCY NAMED LEGACY BOYS SWIMMING COACH
Alex Lucy has been named head boys swimming coach at Legacy.
Lucy, a Minot native, was a three-time state champions and WDA Senior Athlete of the Year in 2011 for the Magicians. He replaces Thomas Wheeling, who stepped down for personal and family reasons. Wheeling still leads the Sabers’ girls program.
Lucy was the head boys and girls swimming coach at Bismarck High from 2012-15, With Lucy at the helm, the Demon girls broke multiple team records and recorded their best teams finishes since 1983. The BHS boys also had a state champion and several team recorded broken. Lucy was named WDA coach of the year in 2014.
Lucy accepted a position as head coach for the West Fargo Flyers swim club in 2015, helping grow the program from 100 to 200 athletes. The team had multiple records set and state champions. Their sectional traveling team went from one athlete in 15 in a five-year span. Lucy was named NDLSC coach of the year three times.
He works at Bismarck Lumber and is an assistant coach for the Aquastorm swimming club and is finishing his degree in exercise science through Black Hills State.
ROX SWEEP LARKS
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Trevor Koenig and Dakota Hakins combined to limit Bismarck to two runs on six hits as the St. Coud Rox defeated the Bismarck Larks 7-2 on Wednesday night to sweep a two-game Northwoods League series.
Koenig (3-1) went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out five to get the win. Hawkins finished up, throwing three shutout innings on two hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
Jordan Barth gave the Rox a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI double.
Otto Kemp’s solo homer to right made it 2-0 St. Cloud in the third.
The Larks evened it up with a pair of runs in the fourth. Drew Beazley’s RBI double and Derek Shoen’s RBI single made it 2-2.
Larks starter Connor O’Halloran pitched five solid innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and whiffing 10 Rox batters.
St. Cloud put up a big inning in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five runs off reliever Bret Barnett to take the lead.
Justin Kirby’s one-out RBI single in the sixth pushed the Rox back in front 3-2. Connor O’Brien added a run-scoring single to make it a two-run lead again for St. Cloud. The Rox added a pair of runs on a Larks error to make it 6-2 and Brice Matthew’s run-scoring groundout made it a five-run lead.
The Larks open a series against Eau Claire on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.