Area Sports Briefs: July 8

LUCY NAMED LEGACY BOYS SWIMMING COACH

Alex Lucy has been named head boys swimming coach at Legacy.

Lucy, a Minot native, was a three-time state champions and WDA Senior Athlete of the Year in 2011 for the Magicians. He replaces Thomas Wheeling, who stepped down for personal and family reasons. Wheeling still leads the Sabers’ girls program.

Lucy was the head boys and girls swimming coach at Bismarck High from 2012-15, With Lucy at the helm, the Demon girls broke multiple team records and recorded their best teams finishes since 1983. The BHS boys also had a state champion and several team recorded broken. Lucy was named WDA coach of the year in 2014.

Lucy accepted a position as head coach for the West Fargo Flyers swim club in 2015, helping grow the program from 100 to 200 athletes. The team had multiple records set and state champions. Their sectional traveling team went from one athlete in 15 in a five-year span. Lucy was named NDLSC coach of the year three times.

He works at Bismarck Lumber and is an assistant coach for the Aquastorm swimming club and is finishing his degree in exercise science through Black Hills State.

