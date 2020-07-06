Area Sports Briefs: July 7

AREA SPORTS
LARKS 4, BULL MOOSE 2
The Bismarck Larks overcame an early 2-1 deficit to hand the Bismarck Bull Moose a 4-2 loss in Northwoods League play Monday night at Municipal Ballpark.
With the setback, the Bull Moose losing streak stretched to seven games. They are now 2-12 in Bismarck pod action. The Larks, 8-5, won for the first time in three games.
The Larks, down 2-1, pulled ahead to stay in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two out, Myles Harris doubled home Tyler Traphagen and Brant Schaffitzel to put the Larks ahead 3-2. Harris and Traphagen coaxed walks to set up Harris' game-winning hit.
Four Larks pitchers limited the Bull Moose to four hits, including doubles by Ethan Kleinheider and Lorenzo Debrecht. The win went to starter Brian Baker, now 1-0. Bull Moose starter Michael Baker, 0-2, took the loss. Colby Childs pitched an uneventful ninth inning to earn a save.
LARKS, EIDE CAR WASH RAISES $22K
The Bismarck Larks and Eide Ford and Chrysler raised $22,070 with a free car wash on July 3 with all proceeds donated to Bismarck Public Schools.
The car wash cleaned 164 cars, raising $2,070. Eide donated the additional $20,000.
NDSU GOING TO MOBILE TICKETS
North Dakota State is transitioning to mobile tickets for all athletic events beginning with the 2020 football and volleyball seasons.
Season-ticket holders will receive tickets by email Sept. 1. Single-game tickets will be emailed to buyers after the purchase.
Tickets will be sent in a mobile PDF or passbook format designed for smartphones. On game day, gate attendants will scan ticket barcodes displayed on the smartphone.
Ticket-buyers without smartphones can print tickets from home or pick them at will call.
For more information go to gobison.com/mobiletickets.
