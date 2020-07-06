Area Sports Briefs: July 7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

LARKS 4, BULL MOOSE 2

The Bismarck Larks overcame an early 2-1 deficit to hand the Bismarck Bull Moose a 4-2 loss in Northwoods League play Monday night at Municipal Ballpark.

With the setback, the Bull Moose losing streak stretched to seven games. They are now 2-12 in Bismarck pod action. The Larks, 8-5, won for the first time in three games.

The Larks, down 2-1, pulled ahead to stay in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two out, Myles Harris doubled home Tyler Traphagen and Brant Schaffitzel to put the Larks ahead 3-2. Harris and Traphagen coaxed walks to set up Harris' game-winning hit.

Four Larks pitchers limited the Bull Moose to four hits, including doubles by Ethan Kleinheider and Lorenzo Debrecht. The win went to starter Brian Baker, now 1-0. Bull Moose starter Michael Baker, 0-2, took the loss. Colby Childs pitched an uneventful ninth inning to earn a save.

LARKS, EIDE CAR WASH RAISES $22K

The Bismarck Larks and Eide Ford and Chrysler raised $22,070 with a free car wash on July 3 with all proceeds donated to Bismarck Public Schools.