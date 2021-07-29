Area Sports Briefs: July 30

Brant Schaffitzel went 1-for-2 and scored a run and Spencer Sarringar was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Larks.

STAEHR SINKS ACE

Richard Staehr made a hole-in-one on Thursday at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan.

Staehr aced the 147-yard fourth hole, using a 7-iron.

Witnesses were Mike Misslin, Terry Fugere, and Tom Price.

RUBIO DEALT TO CAVS

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Timberwolves for the 30-year-old Rubio, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NBA has to approve the trade.

The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain's Olympic team.