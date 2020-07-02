Area Sports Briefs: July 3

AREA SPORTS
LARKS HOLDING FREE CAR WASH
The Bismarck Larks and Eide Ford are hosting a free car wash on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
Donations are encouraged. All donations go to Bismarck Public Schools. All donations will be double matched by Eide Ford.
Cars will enter on Hannifin Street and be guided through the parking lot.
Entertainment will be provided. Players from the Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails will assist with the car washing.
WEATHER DELAYS FLICKERTAILS, BULL MOOSE
Due to a 1-hour, 15-minute weather delay, the Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails' Northwoods League game on Thursday night was not complete at press time.
In the sixth inning, the Flickertails led the Bull Moose 4-3. Cole Elvis hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning for the Flickertails.
Northwoods League action resumes on Friday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark as the Bull Moose and the Larks meet at 7:05 p.m.
UND's OVERBY NOMINATED FOR AWARD
Madison Overby from the University of North Dakota has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year.
The Austin, Minn., native, is a three-time All-Summit League runner, doing so in cross country and track.
Overby has been accepted into the dental school at Harvard. Thirty nominees from across all three NCAA divisions will be selected with the winner announced on Nov. 1.
PACKERS' CAMP TRADITION TO END
The Green Bay Packers will have a six-decade NFL training camp tradition end as they won’t be staying at St. Norbert College because of coronavirus concerns.
The Packers instead will have their entire training camp operations at Lambeau Field. Housing arrangements are still being finalized.
Packers officials said they made the switch due to NFL protocols asking clubs to maximize use of their own facilities to mitigate exposure to the virus.
St. Norbert had hosted the Packers for training camp since 1958
The Packers have traditionally eaten dinner at St. Norbert and stayed in a residence hall on campus while commuting to their training-camp workouts at Lambeau Field.
MEYER, MARLINS HIT $6.7 MILLION PACT
MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Max Meyer has agreed to a $6.7 million signing bonus as part of a minor league contract to join the Miami Marlins, and he'll take part in training camp starting Friday.
The deal was for less than his slot value of $7,221,200 as the No. 3 overall pick in last month's amateur draft.
Meyer had a 2.07 career ERA with 187 strikeouts in 148 innings at the University of Minnesota. He's in the Marlins' 60-man player pool and could crack their rotation at some point this year.
He will receive up to $100,000 of the signing bonus within 30 days of the deal's approval by the commissioner's office and half of the remainder on July 1 in 2021 and 2022.
