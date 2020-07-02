Area Sports Briefs: July 3

The Austin, Minn., native, is a three-time All-Summit League runner, doing so in cross country and track.

Overby has been accepted into the dental school at Harvard. Thirty nominees from across all three NCAA divisions will be selected with the winner announced on Nov. 1.

PACKERS' CAMP TRADITION TO END

The Green Bay Packers will have a six-decade NFL training camp tradition end as they won’t be staying at St. Norbert College because of coronavirus concerns.

The Packers instead will have their entire training camp operations at Lambeau Field. Housing arrangements are still being finalized.

Packers officials said they made the switch due to NFL protocols asking clubs to maximize use of their own facilities to mitigate exposure to the virus.

St. Norbert had hosted the Packers for training camp since 1958

The Packers have traditionally eaten dinner at St. Norbert and stayed in a residence hall on campus while commuting to their training-camp workouts at Lambeau Field.

MEYER, MARLINS HIT $6.7 MILLION PACT