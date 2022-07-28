Area Sports Briefs: July 29

U-MARY BASEBALL TEAM HONORED

The University of Mary baseball team has been honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association for the 2021-22 season.

The Marauders, who won an NCAA Division II-era record 25 games, posted a combined grade point average of 3.22.

Relief pitchers Andrew Brooks and Shaun Hickey received the Northern Sun Myles Brand All-Academic Award. All-NSIC first baseman Derek Shoen was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-Region Team.

ALTRINGER SINKS ACE

Dean Altringer made a hole-in-one at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck.

Altringer aced the 130-yard 11th hole, using a 7-iron.

Witnesses were Louis Schwab, Gary Fronk and Tate Barnhardt.

BOBCATS ANNOUNCE SHOWCASE SCHEDULE

The final four opponents missing from the Bismarck Bobcats schedule were announced Thursday, as the Bobcats announced their four opponents that will lead off their schedule at the North American Hockey League Showcase in Blaine, Minn.

Bismarck opens their Showcase schedule against last year's South Division champion, the Lone Star Brahmas, on Sept. 14 at 1:45 p.m.

A matchup of old friends comes on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Bobcats play the Oklahoma Warriors, who are now helmed by ex-Bobcat player Garrett Roth in the second game. That game is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

The third of the three exhibition games also pairs the Bobcats against a division champion. Bismarck will face the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, winners of the Midwest Division, on Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

Bismarck finishes its schedule in Blaine with a matchup against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5:15 p.m.

The games at Blaine Super Rink will be broadcasted on HockeyTV and SuperTalk 1270 AM on the radio.