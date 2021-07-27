Area Sports Briefs: July 28

LARKS SWEPT BY BUCKS

Jalen Smith had five hits, including a double, scored four runs and drove one in as the Waterloo Bucks defeated the Bismarck Larks 12-5 on Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark to sweep a four-game Northwoods League series.

Josh Kasevich had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in four runs as the Bucks jumped out to an early lead.

Kasevich delivered a three-run double and Jackson Lyon hit a two-run homer in the second inning as the Bucks scored six times to take a 7-0 lead.

Waterloo outhit the Larks 15-9.

Cameron Hagan (2-1) pitched five innings, allowing two runs on six hits, to get the win. He walked four and struck out five.

Brody Tanksley had two hits, including a solo homer in the ninth, and drove in three runs for Bismarck. Ryan Curran had a pair of hits for the Larks.

After an off day on Wednesday, the Larks open a series at Rochester on Thursday.

SDSU TOPS MVFC PRESEASON POLL

South Dakota State, the national runner-up in the 2021 spring season, tops the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll.