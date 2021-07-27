Area Sports Briefs: July 28

LARKS SWEPT BY BUCKS
Jalen Smith had five hits, including a double, scored four runs and drove one in as the Waterloo Bucks defeated the Bismarck Larks 12-5 on Tuesday night at Municipal Ballpark to sweep a four-game Northwoods League series.
Josh Kasevich had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in four runs as the Bucks jumped out to an early lead.
Kasevich delivered a three-run double and Jackson Lyon hit a two-run homer in the second inning as the Bucks scored six times to take a 7-0 lead.
Waterloo outhit the Larks 15-9.
Cameron Hagan (2-1) pitched five innings, allowing two runs on six hits, to get the win. He walked four and struck out five.
Brody Tanksley had two hits, including a solo homer in the ninth, and drove in three runs for Bismarck. Ryan Curran had a pair of hits for the Larks.
After an off day on Wednesday, the Larks open a series at Rochester on Thursday.
SDSU TOPS MVFC PRESEASON POLL
South Dakota State, the national runner-up in the 2021 spring season, tops the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll.
The Jackrabbits edged North Dakota State 454-435 in voting by league coaches, media and sports information directors for the top spot. SDSU got 24 first-place votes, while NDSU got 18.
North Dakota, which handed SDSU its only loss during the spring regular season, edged Southern Illinois 357-345 for third in the poll. Northern Iowa, which finished fifth with 311 points, got one first-place vote.
Rounding out the preseason poll were Missouri State, Illinois State, South Dakota, Youngstown State, Indiana State and Western Illinois.
North Dakota State had 10 players named to the preseason all-conference team – wide receiver Christian Watson, fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive linemen Cordell Vinson and Cody Mauch, defensive end Spencer Waege, linebacker James Kaczor and safety Michael Tutsie on the first team, tight end Noah Gindorff and defensive tackle Eli Mostaert on the second team and tight end Josh Babicz as honorable mention.
North Dakota placed eight players on the preseason all-MVFC squad – quarterback Tommy Schuster, running back Otis Weah and offensive lineman Matt Waletzko on the first team, linebacker Devon Krzanowski and defensive back Evan Holm on the second team, with linebacker Jaxson Turner, defensive back Jordan Canady and return specialist Luke Skokna named honorable mention.
HAUGARTH MAKES ACE AT PRAIRIE WEST
Dave Haugarth of Bismarck carded a hole in one on Tuesday at Prairie West Golf Course.
Haugarth aced the 146-yard hole No. 15 using an 8-iron.