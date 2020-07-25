Area Sports Briefs: July 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

BULL MOOSE HIT 13 SINGLES IN WIN

Calen Schwabe had four hits and Noah Hemphill drove in five runs as the Bull Moose routed the Larks 16-7 in Northwoods League baseball action on Saturday.

Schwabe, a former Thompson High School standout, scored four runs and stole two bases. The Bull Moose scored eight runs in the top of the second inning after the Larks had scored four in the bottom of the first.

All 13 of the Bull Moose’s hits were singles. Ben Teel, Lorenzo Debrecht, Torin Montgomey and Hemphill added two hits each. Teel scored three runs and had three RBIs.

Connor Henriques and Jaxon Rosencranz each went 2-for-4 with a double for the Larks. Henriquez scored twice and drove in two.

After an off day Sunday, plays resumes on Monday at 7:05 p.m. with the Flickertails (18-8) taking on the Larks (15-9).

MINNESOTA PREP WINS NATIONAL AWARD

Paige Bueckers of Minnetonka, Minn., has been named the Gatorade national female high school athlete of the year.

Bueckers is the first female basketball player to win since 2014.