Area Sports Briefs: July 26

BULL MOOSE HIT 13 SINGLES IN WIN
Calen Schwabe had four hits and Noah Hemphill drove in five runs as the Bull Moose routed the Larks 16-7 in Northwoods League baseball action on Saturday.
Schwabe, a former Thompson High School standout, scored four runs and stole two bases. The Bull Moose scored eight runs in the top of the second inning after the Larks had scored four in the bottom of the first.
All 13 of the Bull Moose’s hits were singles. Ben Teel, Lorenzo Debrecht, Torin Montgomey and Hemphill added two hits each. Teel scored three runs and had three RBIs.
Connor Henriques and Jaxon Rosencranz each went 2-for-4 with a double for the Larks. Henriquez scored twice and drove in two.
After an off day Sunday, plays resumes on Monday at 7:05 p.m. with the Flickertails (18-8) taking on the Larks (15-9).
MINNESOTA PREP WINS NATIONAL AWARD
Paige Bueckers of Minnetonka, Minn., has been named the Gatorade national female high school athlete of the year.
Bueckers is the first female basketball player to win since 2014.
The coronavirus kept them from attending the annual dinner in Los Angeles. Instead, sponsor Gatorade arranged with their families to surprise Gilbert and Bueckers with videos in which pro athletes told them they’d won. They received their trophies at the same time.
Bueckers led Hopkins High to a 30-0 record. The team reached the state Class 4A title game only to have it canceled by the virus. She averaged 21 points, 9.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
“I wanted to finish off strong,” she said. “I really loved the team and wanted to play every second I could with them. It kind of feels unfinished.”
Bueckers adds the Gatorade honor to an already jammed trophy case. She was this year’s Miss Minnesota Basketball and the Naismith girls high school player of the year. She started on USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup team that won gold. Off the court, she had a 3.80 GPA and organized her own series of free youth basketball clinics in Minnesota and Montana that raised money for charity via donations and sponsors.
Rated as the nation’s top recruit by ESPN, Bueckers is headed to UConn this fall. Every previous Gatorade honoree who played basketball — Candace Parker, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Chiney Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart and Brianna Turner — eventually made it to the pro ranks.
“Get my degree and that’s the job I want,” Bueckers said of the WNBA. “If I keep following their footsteps, I’m in the path of greatness.”
Bueckers is going to UConn this weekend, wondering how the virus will impact classes and sports this fall.
“I’m hoping for the best and preparing for the worst knowing we might not have a season,” she said.
After studying communications in college, Bueckers’ long-term goal is to expand women’s basketball.
“There’s not a lot of love and respect for the game,” she said.
Besides missing out on the dinner attended by several top pro athletes, Gilbert and Bueckers weren’t able to walk the red carpet and attend The ESPYS. However, they’ll still appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
The boys winner was Arik Gilbert of Marietta, Georgia. He has signed to play football at LSU.
