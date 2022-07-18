Area Sports Briefs: July 19

BABE RUTH TOURNAMENT HERE

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department will host the 13-year-old Babe Ruth State Tournament at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and Haaland Field Wednesday through Sunday.

Eleven teams will play in the tournament, which begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3-17. Two and under are free.

Tournament bracket is available at www.bisparks.org.

U-MARY VB EARNS ACADEMIC AWARD

The University of Mary volleyball team has been recognized with the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.

The Marauders posted a 3.52 grade point average last year. To be eligible for the award, teams must post a GPA of 3.30 or better.

The Marauders open the season Aug. 26 against Chadron State (Neb.) in Billings, Mont.

NDSU RECRUIT DRAFTED BY METS

Incoming North Dakota State freshman pitcher Jonah Tong of Markham, Ontario was picked in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball draft by the New York Mets on Monday.

Tong went 3-2 with 51 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings at the Bill Crothers Secondary School in 2021. He pitched for the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League in 2022.

Tong becomes the 12th NDSU player selected in the draft, dating back to 1968, and sixth since 2013.