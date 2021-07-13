Area Sports Briefs: July 14

AREA SPORTS

FORMER LARK BOWMAN DRAFTED

The New York Yankees selected infielder Cooper Bowman of Louisville in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Bowman played one season with the Bismarck Larks in 2019.

The Rapid City, S.D., native played one season at Louisville after transferring from Iowa Western CC. He was taken with the No. 122 overall selection of the draft by the Yankees, one of six Cardinals taken in the draft and the third-highest pick.

Bowman hit 293 with seven doubles, eight homers and 42 runs scored, finishing second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 20 stolen bases. He was named to the all-conference team.

In two seasons at Iowa Western, Bowman hit .418 with 17 doubles, five triples, five homers and 115 runs scored in 84 games. He was 44-for-50 stealing bases at IWCC, helping the team to a national runner-up finish in 2019.

He helped Louisville to a 28-22 record in 2021.

Bowman played 28 games for the Larks in 2019, hitting .247 with four doubles, one triple, 23 runs scored and 15 RBIs while stealing 12 bases.

