Area Sports Briefs: July 12

AREA BRIEFS

LARKS BLANK WILLMAR ON ONE HIT

Bismarck Larks pitchers -- all six of them -- were spot-on at Willmar on Sunday, combing for a one-hit shutout and a 4-0 victory.

Willmar's only hit was a two-out, full count single to left field by Daniel Walsh in the third inning. That hit came at the expense of Ryan Carmack, the first Larks reliever.

Seth Brewer started and gave way to Carmack in the third. Carmack was succeeded by Nate Boyle (sixth), Paxton Miller (seventh), Zach Reeder (eighth) and Kevin Wiseman (ninth).

Cal James had a big day at the plate for Bismarck, driving in three runs with a 2-for-3 effort. He knocked in the first two runs of the game in the first inning. His two-out single sent home Derek Shoen and Cole Roberts.

Jarrett Bickel drove in the other run with a triple. He also scored. Roberts had a 2-for-5 day.

Carmack, 2-4, picked up the win. The loss went to Willmar starter Duke Coborn, 0-1, who surrendered two runs.

The Larks evened off at 3-3 in the second half the season and 21-20 overall. Willmar stands 2-4 in the second half and 18-24 overall.