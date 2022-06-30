Area Sports Briefs: July 1

CENTURY'S DOPPLER COMMITS TO UND

Century senior-to-be Anthony Doppler has committed to the University of North Dakota men's basketball team.

Doppler joins current Century teammate Ryan Erikson as incoming UND recruits. The 6-9 Erikson, who averaged 15.6 points and 11 rebounds, pledged to UND in April.

Doppler, a 6-4 guard, averaged 17.1 points and 3.4 assists in helping Century to a fifth-place finish at the state tournament last season.

NABWE EARNS TOP AWARD AGAIN

Annie Nabwe of Jamestown has been named the state’s Gatorade Girls Track Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.

The University of Minnesota track and field recruit won the shot put, javelin and discus at the state meet in May. Her throw of 49 feet, 10 inches ranked fifth in the country among high school athletes this year. She also placed third in the 100-meter run at the state meet in Bismarck.

Also an accomplished singer, Nabwe maintained a 3.81 grade point average academically.

A native of Liberia, Nabwe moved to Jamestown before her freshman year in high school.

IFL CITES BUCKS' DB STATHOM

Dreko Stathom of the Bismarck Bucks has been named the Indoor Football League’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Stathom, a defensive back out of Dodge City Community College, had 11 tackles, one for loss, with three pass breakups in the Bucks’ 49-30 loss to the Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday.

The Bucks, who have lost 10 in a row, close the IFL season July 9 at Northern Arizona against the Wranglers (11-2).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.