Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 27

Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 27

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BAT DEMO SET FOR SATURDAY, SUNDAY

The Bismarck Larks are hosting a bat demo on Saturday and Sunday at Sanford Power.

The free event will be held from 4-7 p.m. both days. Bats will be 20% off from Scheels and come with Larks athletic socks.  

Larks players Trenton Duscherer, Kyle Leapaldt, Jake Zehr, Carter Rost and Brayden Koenig will be on hand to help with the demo.

BFSC HOSTING EVENT SUNDAY

The Bismarck Figure Skating Club is hosting the Capital Ice Synchro Classic on Sunday.

The event will be held at VFW Sports Center, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Attendance is limited. It will be livestreamed at www.bek.tv/watch-now

The event will feature 276 skaters from 20 teams in North Dakota and Minnesota.

For more information go to capitalicesynchro.com or bismarckfigureskatingclub.com.

U-MARY HOCKEY TO HAVE FANS

Friday and Saturday's college hockey games between the University of Mary and Providence (Mont.) at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan will allow 300 fans.

Tickets are free and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Main entrance will open one hour prior to the 7 p.m. games. 

