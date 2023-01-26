 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 27

WEATHER ALTERS LOCAL SCHEDULE

The winter weather system that moved into the state on Thursday afternoon caused multiple postponements and cancellations on the local sports schedule.

The Legacy at Jamestown basketball doubleheader was postponed, along with the Legacy-Bismarck girls hockey game at Dickinson, Legacy boys and girls wrestling at Minot and the gymnastics meet set for the Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.

Mandan’s swimming dual against Dickinson was postponed along with the Braves’ hockey game against Minot.

Shiloh Christian’s basketball doubleheader against Center-Stanton was postponed.

LARKS ANNOUNCED THREE PLAYERS

Mason Le, Jakob Simons and Luc Stuka, all from Cal State Northridge, will play for the Bismarck Larks this season.

Le, an infielder, has a .260 batting average over three seasons for the Matadors, including a 5-home run season as a sophomore.

Simons, an outfielder, had six stolen bases last season and did not make an error in 64 chances in his for season at CSU Northridge.

Stuka played at Saddleback Junior College in 2022, hitting .339 with 5 homers and 14 doubles. 

"These guys are really gonna do some damage on the field this year," Larks manager Will Flynt said of the D-I trio. We're ready to come out swinging."

The Larks open the Northwoods League season at home May 29 against Duluth.

BISON HIRE PETRINO AS DC

North Dakota State has hired Jason Petrino as its new defensive coordinator.

Petrino had been the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois the past four seasons.

Petrino has made several coaching stops in his career, including at the University of Mary under former head coach Myron Schulz. Petrino also was served as head coach at Rocky Mountain College (Mont.).

Petrino replaces David Braun, who was hired as the defensive coordinator at Northwestern. 

