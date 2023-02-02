CHONG IS PLAYER TO WATCH

For the second consecutive year, University of Mary women's tennis player Chloe Chong was named the Northern Sun Player to Watch for the Marauders.

U-Mary finished fifth in the Northern Sun last season with a 9-7 overall record and an 8-3 record in the NSIC.

Chong was named to the 2022 NSIC First Team Singles All-Conference list after going 9-7 overall and 8-2 in conference play.

The Marauders are projected to finish fourth in the Northern Sun in women's tennis in this year's Preseason Coaches' Poll.

U-MARY’S MOSER TO PITCH FOR LARKS

Logan Moser from the University of Mary baseball team will pitch for the Bismarck Larks in the Northwoods League this summer.

Moser, who threw a no-hitter in high school in Eaton Colo., did not pitch for the Marauders last season. He is entering his redshirt freshman campaign.

Moser joins returners Alec Danen and Garrett Yawn on the Larks’ pitching staff for the upcoming season, which begins May 29 against Duluth.