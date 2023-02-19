CENTRAL CASS, THOMPSON TOP CLASS B POLLS

The Central Cass boys and Thompson girls are ranked No. 1 in Class B basketball.

The Squirrels (19-0) received 12 of the 14 first-place votes to move up one spot to No. 1 in the boys poll. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18-1) received two first-place votes and moved down one spot following its loss to Shiloh Christian on Saturday.

Minot Ryan (17-2) and Shiloh (16-4) each moved up one spot to third and fourth, respectively. Sargent County (18-1) slipped two spots to No. 5 following its first loss of the season.

Bowman County (16-2) moved up one spot to No. 6. Beulah (16-3) is tied for eighth with Ellendale (16-3).

Garrison (16-2) and Standing Rock (16-3) received votes.

In the final girls poll of the regular season, the Tommies (19-2) moved up one spot to No. 1, getting four of the 14 first-place votes.

Five teams split the first-place votes heading into the postseason, with regional quarterfinals on Monday. No. 2 Kenmare-Bowbells (19-2) got five first-place nods, while No. 3 Central Cass received one and No. 4 Rugby (18-2) and No. 5 Shiloh Christian (17-2) each got two.

Central McLean (19-2), Garrison (19-2) and Bowman County (19-2) are ranked seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

BSC’S SAND SIGNS WITH DWU

Bismarck State College right-handed pitcher Mitch Sand has signed a letter of intent to continue his college baseball career at Dakota Wesleyan.

The Rapid City, S.D., native has appeared in 26 games over two seasons for the Mystics, compiling a 13-4 record with a 3.79 earned run average. By virtue of his COVID year of eligibility, he will be a super sophomore for BSC this spring.

In 78.1 innings, Sand has recorded 90 strikeouts. Last season he went 8-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 52 Ks in 43.1 innings as Bismarck State went 37-8.

BSC opens the season with 10 games in Tucson, Ariz., from March 12-18. The Mystics’ first scheduled home games are March 26.

Dakota Wesleyan is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Last season the Tigers went 15-28.