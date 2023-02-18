MARAUDERS SET FOUR RECORDS IN HOME MEET

The University of Mary track teams recorded four records at the Marauders Tuneup on Saturday.

Brendon Hoyte set a pair of new standards for the U-Mary men. The reigning NSIC indoor 200 champion and 60 runner-up ran the 300 in 35.87 seconds, eclipsing the mark of 36.12 by Cory Ploof in 2012.

Hoyte teamed up with Jorgen Paulson, Dawson Hawkinson and Akil Howell to break the 800 relay record, finishing in 1:27.89. The old mark of 1:30.26 was set in 2003 by Kenny Molenda, Justin Wittmayer, Patrick Koski and Tom Havron.

Arianna Passeri set a new U-Mary mark in the long jump, sailing 19-10.25 to edge Lexas Lovan’s old mark set in 2020. Passeri also won the 60 in 7.74 seconds.

Tia horning, Taylor Weidner, Laura Inama and Sakena Massiah set a new 800 relay mark in 1:43.87, surpassing the old record of 1:44.6 set in 2004 by Mollie Hoff, LaToya Potter, Katie Ray and Lindsey Carter.

MYSTICS TOP TRIPLE JUMP

Garin Opdahl and Cole Rohrbach took turns breaking the Bismarck State College triple jump record on Saturday at the Marauders Tuneup.

Opdahl opened with a jump of 41-8.5 to break Bob Hendrickson’s 1972 school mark. Rohrbach toppe4d that, setting a new standard with a 42-11.5. The two finished 1-2 in the event, Opdahl also set a new PR in the shot put (39-1).

BSC’s first indoor season since 1985 will continue for Cameron Erbele (pole vault), Alison Hoff (shot put) and Nate Overby (high jump), who qualified for the NJCAA indoor nationals on March 3-4 in Topeka, Kan. Four of Hoff’s six throws were PRS, including one of 38-4.25, which is No. 21 in the nation. Overby won the high jump (6-2).