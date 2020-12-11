Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 12

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BOBCATS' PIECHOWSKI EARNS D-I OFFER

Bismarck Bobcats' third-year forward Tim Piechowski has committed to the University of St. Thomas.

Piechowski, originally from Eden Prairie, has 56 points in 108 career NAHL games.

“Bismarck has given me an amazing opportunity to grow, both on the ice and off as a person,” Piechowski said. “The league is so tough, but the coaches do a great job developing us as players and as men. It’s been an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Piechowski, a 6-2, 209-pounder, will be joining St. Thomas as it transitions to the D-I level.

“They reached out this summer a few times, and throughout the year they’ve been talking with me,” Piechowski said. “They offered me, and I talked with my friends and family and it seemed like a great fit. It checked all my boxes.”

Layne Sedevie, head coach and general manager of the Bobcats, said Piechowski earned his collegiate opportunity.

"Timmy has done a nice job here in Bismarck," Sedevie said. "He’s going to have success at the next level because he’s big, he can skate and he can protect pucks.