Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 12

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BOBCATS' PIECHOWSKI EARNS D-I OFFER
Bismarck Bobcats' third-year forward Tim Piechowski has committed to the University of St. Thomas.
Piechowski, originally from Eden Prairie, has 56 points in 108 career NAHL games.
“Bismarck has given me an amazing opportunity to grow, both on the ice and off as a person,” Piechowski said. “The league is so tough, but the coaches do a great job developing us as players and as men. It’s been an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Piechowski, a 6-2, 209-pounder, will be joining St. Thomas as it transitions to the D-I level.
“They reached out this summer a few times, and throughout the year they’ve been talking with me,” Piechowski said. “They offered me, and I talked with my friends and family and it seemed like a great fit. It checked all my boxes.”
Layne Sedevie, head coach and general manager of the Bobcats, said Piechowski earned his collegiate opportunity.
"Timmy has done a nice job here in Bismarck," Sedevie said. "He’s going to have success at the next level because he’s big, he can skate and he can protect pucks.
"For the major part of three years here he’s been one of the top players in our program."
BSC INKS INFIELDER FROM IOWA
Isaac Sherrill from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play baseball.
During his junior season, Sherrill hit .449 with two home runs. As a sophomore, he posted a .381 average with 15 doubles and four triples. Sherrill earned all-state honors as a junior in Iowa's Class A division.
"Isaac is a very good player, from a great program with a lot of tradition," BSC coach Michael Keeran said. "He brings a lot of athleticism and size to the team. He can play any position in the infield which brings us a lot of versatility."
UND SETS GAME AT WISCONSIN
The University of North Dakota women’s basketball team has added a game this weekend.
After canceling their scheduled Saturday contest at Old Dominion due to COVID-19 testing protocols, North Dakota was looking for a replacement game.
On Friday, UND announced a Sunday contest against Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Game time is 2 p.m.
North Dakota is 0-3 entering the game against the Badgers, having lost to Marquette of the Big East and Big Sky teams Montana State and Montana. Wisconsin is 1-1, with a win over Western Illinois of the Summit League and a loss at Iowa.
SDSU TOPS UND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Cold shooting proved costly for the University of North Dakota men’s basketball team on Friday night.
UND missed its first seven 3-point attempts and struggled with its shooting all night in a 74-62 loss to South Dakota State on the second day of the Dakota Shootout at the Sanford Pentagon.
North Dakota shot 36.9 percent (24 for 65) from the field and hit only 7 of 28 (25 percent) from 3-point range.
The Jackrabbits shot 48.2 percent (27 for 56) from the field.
Matt Dentlinger had a game-high 21 points to lead SDSU (5-2). Noah Freidel added 15, Alex Arians had 11 and Baylor Scheierman had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Filip Rebraca led North Dakota (1-4) with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Caleb Nero added 13 points. Tyree Ihenacho had a team-high eight rebounds and finished with eight points.
North Dakota will face North Dakota State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
ALASKA-FAIRBANKS HOCKEY OPTS OUT
Alaska-Fairbanks notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Friday afternoon it would opt out of the remainder of the 2020-21 hockey season, effective immediately.
The announcement on hockey was made in conjunction with a decision to suspend the school’s men’s and women’s basketball at the school as well due to health and safety concerns.
The WCHA will be an eight-team league this season. Adjustments to the schedule are yet to be determined.
NDSU BEATS USD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – North Dakota State outscored South Dakota 47-37 in the second half, rallying for their first victory of the season.
The Bison defeated the Coyotes 74-67 on the second night of the Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon.
Tyree Eady led four Bison in double figures with 17 points. Rocky Kreuser and Sam Griesel each had 16. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 11 for NDSU (1-5).
Mason Archambault led South Dakota (0-5) with 17. Stanley Umude and A.J. Plitzuweit each added 14 and Tasos Kamateros had 12.
