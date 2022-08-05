Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 6

HIPP NAMED VOICE OF THE BISON

The North Dakota State University athletic department have announced Rob Hipp as the new "Voice of the Bison" beginning this season. Hipp will also serve as sports director for KQWB-AM BISON 1660.

Hipp will begin his new duties on August 15 and will handle play-by-play duties for football and men's basketball, and will also host the one-hour coaches' shows for radio and television during the football and men's and women's basketball seasons.

Hipp comes to the Bison from Texas, where he was the radio play-by-play voice for the Sam Houston Bearkats' football, basketball, and baseball programs.

PATRIOTS ELIMINATED IN REGIONAL

The West Fargo Patriots saw their Legion baseball season come to an end at the hands of the Minnesota-based Mankato National, 8-5.

West Fargo entered the loser-out game against the National having split their first two games, but were unable to continue their strong season.

The Patriots tied the game at two runs apiece in the bottom of the fourth, and took a brief 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, but a pair of runs in the top of the sixth gave the lead back to Mankato.

A scoreless bottom of the sixth was followed by a four-run top of the seventh for Mankato, and West Fargo was only able to muster a two-run bottom of the seventh.

The National scored their eight runs on 12 hits and did not commit any errors. West Fargo scored their five runs on seven hits and committed two errors.

Mankato's season continues this morning at 11 a.m.