Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 5

AREA SPORTS

DEMONS' SWANSON COMMITS TO U-MARY

Bismarck High’s Gunnar Swanson has committed to the University of Mary men’s basketball team, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Swanson, a 6-foot-5 guard, will be a senior this coming season for the Demons.

Last year, Swanson averaged 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in helping BHS to the Class A state tournament semifinals before the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. He was named to the all-West Region team.

FLICKERTAILS PITCHER SIGNS WITH TWINS

John Wilson, a left-handed pitcher for the Mandan Flickertails, signed with the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

An undrafted free agent from Pittstown, N.J., Wilson made five appearances for the Flickertails in the North Dakota pod of the Northwoods League. Wilson played college baseball at Old Dominion.

Wilson, who was drafted in the 38th round in the 2016 draft by the Cincinnati Reds, last appeared for the Flickertails on Aug. 1 against the Bismarck Larks. In that game, he threw five scoreless inning.

In five outings with the Flickertails, Wilson worked 22 scoreless innings. He allowed 13 hits, walked two and struck out 19.

Northwoods League action resumes on Sunday with the Flickertails (20-12) playing the Larks (22-10) at 12:35 p.m.

