Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 3

LOGGERS TOP LARKS

La Crosse scored all five of its runs in the first three innings en route to a 5-3 Northwoods League victory Monday night.

Kyle Casper hit a two-run home for the Loggers in their three-run first inning.

The Larks were held to six hits. Spencer Sarringar had two of them.

The NWL's Major League Dreams Showcase will be held today in La Crosse. The Larks and Loggers play again on Wednesday in Wisconsin.

SIX BISON CITED

Six North Dakota State football players have been named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America team.

Fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson and kick returner Christian Watson were named to the first team. Tight end Noah Gindorff, defensive end Spencer Waege and linebacker James Kaczor were named to the second team.

A whopping 120 players were named to the team. NDSU and defending national champion Sam Houston tied for the most with six

Running back Otis Weah from North Dakota was named to the first team. UND offensive lineman Matt Waletzko was named to the third team.

LARKS HOSTING SUPPLY DRIVE