Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 2

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
CHIEFS' SEASON ENDS IN FARGO
The Mandan Chiefs were no-hit by Fargo Post 400 pitcher Colten Alme in Saturday night's Senior Babe Ruth Class AA play-in game in Fargo.
Alme walked a pair and struck out six in the six-inning 11-1 win. Post 400 advances to the state tournament in Bismarck, which begins Tuesday and runs through Saturday at Municipal Ballpark. Post 400 plays Fargo Post 2 in the first game on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Chiefs got a run in the top of the second on two walks and two wild pitches. Cole Schmidt walked and scored.
Post 400 scored in four of their six at bats. Andy Mach and Truman Werremeyer each had two hits.
DIAMONDBACKS CALL UP WF'S YOUNG
West Fargo native Andy Young was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Young, who began his college career at the University of Jamestown, was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of the Paul Goldschidt trade in 2018.
Young, 26, was drafted in the 37th round by the Cardinals in the 2016 draft out of Indiana State University. Last season Young totaled 29 home runs and 81 RBIs in 133 games between Double-A Jackson and Triple-A Reno. Young played third base, shortstop and second base last season.
Young was ranked as the Diamondbacks' 15th-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
FOWLES LEADS LYNX OVER SUN
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 78-69 on Saturday.
Collier made all seven of her shots from the field and had four assists. Rookie Crystal Dangerfield had a season-high 17 points for the Lynx (3-1), who trailed by as many as 10 points late in the first half.
Jasmine Thomas hit a 3-pointer to pull Connecticut (0-4) even at 65-all with 6:50 to play but Minnesota scored the next 11 points as the Sun went scoreless for five-plus minutes. Damiris Dantas scored all five of her points during that stretch and finished with eight rebounds and two steals.
DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and Brionna Jones had a season-high 15 points. Bonner, acquired from the Phoenix Mercury this offseason in exchange for three first-round draft picks, is averaging a career-best 27.5 points per game this season.
Connecticut shot just 34.9% (22 of 63) from the field and was outrebounded 40-27.
LOONS ADVANCE TO MLS SEMIFINALS
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Robin Lod had a goal and an assist, Hassani Dotson had two assists and Minnesota United advanced in the MLS is Back tournament with a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in a quarterfinal match Saturday.
Lod and Jacori Hayes scored first-half goals 90 seconds apart to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead at halftime. Magnus Eriksson helped the Earthquakes get within a goal early in the second half on a penalty kick before Minnesota's Luis Amarilla and Marlon Hairston scored to put it out of reach.
Minnesota United will face Orlando in Thursday's semifinal, with the winner advancing to the championship game on Aug. 11.
Lod put Minnesota United on the board in the 20th minute when he had an open shot after San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega was caught out of position. Hayes quickly put the Loons up by two in the 21st minute when he put in a rebound after Vega deflected Hassani Dotson's shot.
San Jose was awarded a penalty kick after a video review when it was determined that Hayes committed a hand ball inside the box. Eriksson converted on the penalty with his third goal of the tournament in the 50th minute.
Amarilla put Minnesota back up by two six minutes later with a left-footed finish just past the near post. Hairston closed the scoring in the 86th minute after getting a crossing pass from Dotson.
Minnesota United has won four straight against San Jose, outscoring them 15-4.
