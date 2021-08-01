Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 2

LARKS LOSE SLUGFEST IN IOWA

The Bismarck Larks scored 12 runs Sunday but it was nowhere near enough in a 21-12 Northwoods League loss to the Waterloo Bucks in Iowa.

The Larks had nine runs after their first three at bats, but trailed by three.

Larks' pitchers struggled throwing strikes as five Bismarck hurlers combined to walk 16 batters.

Waterloo banged out 13 hits, one more than the Larks. Ben Teel went 3-for-5 for Bismarck. Cole Roberts and Ethan Kleinheider added two hits each.

The Larks, 8-12 in the second half, start a series in Rochester tonight at 6:35.

LEME SETS RECORD

Jose Vitor Leme, the No. 1-ranked bull rider in the world, set a new PBR record for the highest-marked ride ever Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla.

Leme, who won $10,000 in a showdown event in Bismarck in June, rode the No. 1-ranked bull in the world, Woopaa, to a score of 97.75 points. Leme's score is the highest in the 28-year history of the PBR.

The previous record was 96.5, achieved four times, the last in 2004 by former world champion Michael Gaffney on Little Yellow Jacket, a Chad Berger bull.

