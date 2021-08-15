Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 16

CAPITALS ADVANCE AT WORLD SERIES
The Bismarck Capitals defeated Meridian, Miss. 8-5 on Sunday in pool play of the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas.
The Capitals finished 3-1 in pool play to earn the No. 2 seed in their five-team pool. The Capitals play Mifflin County, Pa., on Monday at 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Bismarck scored the first eight runs in Sunday's game, outhitting Meridian 10-4.
Michael Fagerland went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in the win. Max Vig also went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Marcus Butts doubled and scored twice.
Winning pitcher Lucas Vasey fired the first five innings. He allowed four runs, but only one was earned.
HIGH SCHOOL RODEO BEGINS AUG. 21
The 14th annual North Dakota High School Rodeo Association competition is scheduled for Aug. 21-22 at Dacotah Centenntial Park in Mandan.
Competition begins at 7 a.m. Aug. 21 and 9 a.m. Aug. 22.
Events include bull riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying and pole bending.
LYNX TOP LIBERTY
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Napheesa Collier added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 88-78 on Sunday night.
Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota (12-7).
Natasha Howard made a short jumper to give the Liberty (10-11) a 71-68 with 7:04 to play. Natalie Ochonwa answered with four straight points to spark a 14-2 run that gave the Lynx a nine-point lead when McBride hit a 3-pointer with 90 seconds left.
Howard finished with a season-high 30 points for New York and Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney added 12 points apiece.
Minnesota shot 48% from the field and made 18 of 21 free throws. New York was 8 of 8 from the stripe.
