Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 16

CAPITALS ADVANCE AT WORLD SERIES

The Bismarck Capitals defeated Meridian, Miss. 8-5 on Sunday in pool play of the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The Capitals finished 3-1 in pool play to earn the No. 2 seed in their five-team pool. The Capitals play Mifflin County, Pa., on Monday at 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Bismarck scored the first eight runs in Sunday's game, outhitting Meridian 10-4.

Michael Fagerland went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in the win. Max Vig also went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Marcus Butts doubled and scored twice.

Winning pitcher Lucas Vasey fired the first five innings. He allowed four runs, but only one was earned.

HIGH SCHOOL RODEO BEGINS AUG. 21

The 14th annual North Dakota High School Rodeo Association competition is scheduled for Aug. 21-22 at Dacotah Centenntial Park in Mandan.

Competition begins at 7 a.m. Aug. 21 and 9 a.m. Aug. 22.

Events include bull riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying and pole bending.