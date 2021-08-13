Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 14

LARKS DEFEAT HUSKIES

DULUTH, Minn. – Jaxon Rosencranz had four hits and clubbed a two-run homer to help the Bismarck Larks take the opening game of the final series of the Northwoods League season on Friday night.

The Larks used a six-run fourth inning to open up an 8-0 lead, then held off a late comeback bid by the Duluth Huskies to win 8-7.

The Huskies, who needed a win or an Eau Claire loss in Willmar to clinch a playoff berth, scored five times in the bottom of the ninth and had the bases loaded before the Larks finished off the win.

The Larks jumped out to an early lead when Cole Roberts walked to lead off the game and came in to score on Jaxon Rosencranz’s one-out double to left.

In the third inning, Blake Gallagher’s bases-loaded walked brought home Brant Schaffitzel to make it 2-0 Larks.

The Larks built a commanding lead with a big crooked number in the top of the fourth, scoring six times to make it an 8-0 lead.

Schaffitzel’s double down the left-field line brought home two runs. A balk on Huskies reliever Carter Sullivan brought home the third run of the inning. Rosencranz followed that with a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, and Gallagher added an RBI single.