Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 14

LARKS DEFEAT HUSKIES
DULUTH, Minn. – Jaxon Rosencranz had four hits and clubbed a two-run homer to help the Bismarck Larks take the opening game of the final series of the Northwoods League season on Friday night.
The Larks used a six-run fourth inning to open up an 8-0 lead, then held off a late comeback bid by the Duluth Huskies to win 8-7.
The Huskies, who needed a win or an Eau Claire loss in Willmar to clinch a playoff berth, scored five times in the bottom of the ninth and had the bases loaded before the Larks finished off the win.
The Larks jumped out to an early lead when Cole Roberts walked to lead off the game and came in to score on Jaxon Rosencranz’s one-out double to left.
In the third inning, Blake Gallagher’s bases-loaded walked brought home Brant Schaffitzel to make it 2-0 Larks.
The Larks built a commanding lead with a big crooked number in the top of the fourth, scoring six times to make it an 8-0 lead.
Schaffitzel’s double down the left-field line brought home two runs. A balk on Huskies reliever Carter Sullivan brought home the third run of the inning. Rosencranz followed that with a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, and Gallagher added an RBI single.
Andrew Paten (1-1) threw six shutout innings to open the game and pitched eight strong innings to get the win. Paten allowed two runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out two.
Dom Meza hit a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the seventh to break up the shutout bid by Larks starter Andrew Paten.
Meza drove in a run with a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth off Larks reliever Paxton Miller. Bryan Broecker followed with a two-run single to short right. Mike Boeve lined a run-scoring single to right to make it a two-run deficit with two out. Calyn Halvorson walked to force in a run, making it a one-run game before Miller struck out Ambren Voitik to work out of the bases-loaded jam to end the game.
The Larks and the Huskies wrap up the regular season on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE NAMES ALL-STARS
The Northwoods League announced its 2021 postseason all-star team and award winners on Friday.
Mankato outfielder Matt Higgins and Fond du Lac second baseman Chandler Simpson were named the league’s co-MVPs.
Traverse City’s Cam Schuelke was named pitcher of the year, St. Cloud’s David Bellamy was named manager of the year and the Rox’s Brandon Vial was named coach of the year.
The Rox led all teams with four all-star selections, while Mankato and Waterloo each had three honorees.