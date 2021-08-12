Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 13

FARGO POST 400 LOSES ALWS OPENER

Fargo Post 400 outhit unbeaten Honolulu, Hawaii, 7-4 but the Stars committed four errors in losing their American Legion World Series opener 7-1 on Thursday at Keeter Stadium in Selby, N.C.

Colten Alme had two hits for Post 400, but the Stars trailed 7-0 after five innings before getting their first run in the top of the sixth.

Ethan Claus started and went the first two innings on the mound for Post 400, which continues pool play today at 3 p.m. against Tupelo, Miss. Post 400 pitchers walked five batters and hit three more.

Honolulu starting pitcher Josh Aribal pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits, while striking out two batters and walking three.

ROOKIE BATEMAN OUT FOR SURGERY

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that rookie receiver Rashod Bateman was set to have groin surgery and should be back sometime in September.

That announcement came a day after Harbaugh said the first-round pick out of the University of Minnesota was expected to miss “a number of weeks” with a soft tissue problem.