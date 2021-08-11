Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 12

CAPITALS WIN SERIES OPENER
Isaac Mitchell drove in four runs and picked up the win on the mound as the Bismarck Capitals won their first game at the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday.
Bismarck pushed five runs across the plate in the bottom of the sixth, turning a 7-7 tie into a five-run lead en route to a 12-7 win over host Eagle Pass in the first pool play game of the tournament for both clubs.
Mitchell, the third of three Capitals pitchers, picked up the win with three scoreless innings. He limited the host team to one hit, walked one and struck out two.
Michael Fagerland started and went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on one hit. He walked five and struck out six. Fagerland went 1-for-4 and scored four runs.
Lucas Vasey, Max Vig, Gavin Lill and Marcus Butts each had a pair of hits for Bismarck. Lucas Vasey and Parker Sagsveen each scored two runs. Sagsveen and Tommy Kuhn each drove in a pair of runs.
Bismarck outhit Eagle Pass 11-5.
The Capitals are off on Thursday. They resume pool play on Friday against Tri-Valley, Calif., at noon.
CARLSON SINKS ACE
Sarah Carlson recorded a hole in one on Wednesday at Riverwood Golf Course.
Carlson aced the 136-yard hole No. 11 using a 7-hybrid.
Witnesses were Kirsten Irey, Tania Schell, Gwen Kelly and Tammy Haid.
LARKS HOSTING MOVIE FRIDAY
The Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Parks and Recreation and American Bank Center are teaming up to show the movie "Little Big League" Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.
The event is completely free, including free cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, popcorn and soda. Entertainment from the Larks will begin at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin when it is dark enough at around 9.
NDSU, UND PLAYERS ON AA LIST
Five players from North Dakota State and two from North Dakota were selected to the HERO Sports FCS preseason All-America teams.
Fullback Hunter Luepke and offensive lineman Cordell Vinson of the Bison were named to the first team.
Christian Watson of NDSU was named to the second team as a return specialist and to the third team as a wide receiver.
Tight end Noah Gindorff was named to the second team and defensive back Michael Tutse was named to third team for NDSU.
For North Dakota, running back Otis Weah was named to the first team and offensive lineman Matt Waletzko was selected to the second team.