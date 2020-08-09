Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 10

AREA SPORTS
LAMOURE TOPS KIDDER COUNTY
Rory Gentzkow fired a three-hit shutout as LaMoure topped Kidder County 7-0 in the Independent Class B baseball tournament championship game Sunday night in Minot.
LaMoure scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed in the game, which started at 8 p.m.
Kidder County defeated Langdon 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday to advance to the title game.
SPARKS ROUT LYNX
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led five Los Angeles Sparks players in double digits in a 97-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.
Candace Parker scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed nine assists in the win. Parker entered the game with four straight double-doubles and is averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this year.
Seimone Augustus scored 13 for Los Angeles (4-3) in her first game against her former team where she spent 13 seasons. Sydney Wiese scored 15 points and Chelsea Gray 10.
Crystal Dangerfield led the Lynx (5-2) with 29 points and Bridget Carleton and Damiris Dantas scored 15 apiece. Napheesa Collier scored 10. Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles missed the game due to injury.
Collier made a pair of free throws to give Minnesota its first lead at 56-55 with 4:22 left in the third quarter. After an exchange of baskets, Williams made a basket and a 3-pointer for a 64-61 lead and the Sparks never trailed again.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!