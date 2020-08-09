Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

LAMOURE TOPS KIDDER COUNTY

Rory Gentzkow fired a three-hit shutout as LaMoure topped Kidder County 7-0 in the Independent Class B baseball tournament championship game Sunday night in Minot.

LaMoure scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed in the game, which started at 8 p.m.

Kidder County defeated Langdon 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday to advance to the title game.

SPARKS ROUT LYNX

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led five Los Angeles Sparks players in double digits in a 97-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Candace Parker scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed nine assists in the win. Parker entered the game with four straight double-doubles and is averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this year.

Seimone Augustus scored 13 for Los Angeles (4-3) in her first game against her former team where she spent 13 seasons. Sydney Wiese scored 15 points and Chelsea Gray 10.