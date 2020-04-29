Area Sports Briefs: April 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BULLY PULPIT OPENING FRIDAY

Bully Pulpit Golf Course near Medora is opening on Friday, May 1.

Smart Restart procedures will be in place, including spreading out tee times to allow for more spacing and reducing close person-to-person contact. Use of water coolers will be discontinued, along with rental/demo clubs, ball washers and bunker rakes.

For the opening week, there will be limited food and beverage service. Golfers are welcome to bring snacks or drinks from home but no outside alcohol is allowed.

Golfers can make tee times online at www.medora.com.

LARKS ADD TWO PLAYERS FROM TOLEDO

The Bismarck Larks have added a pair of players to their roster for the upcoming season.

Lorenzo DeBrecht and Yassir Kahook signed with the Larks, on the recommendation of Sean Repay, the former Larks coach who is an assistant coach with the Rockets.

DeBrecht, a junior from St. Louis, Mo., played outfield at Sierra College (Calif.) for three years before transferring to Toledo. A 6-2, 195-pound outfielder, was the starting shortstop for Toledo and hit .230 through 16 games, with 14 hits, six runs and five RBI. He can play both the infield and outfield.