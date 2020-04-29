Area Sports Briefs: April 30

BULLY PULPIT OPENING FRIDAY
Bully Pulpit Golf Course near Medora is opening on Friday, May 1.
Smart Restart procedures will be in place, including spreading out tee times to allow for more spacing and reducing close person-to-person contact. Use of water coolers will be discontinued, along with rental/demo clubs, ball washers and bunker rakes.
For the opening week, there will be limited food and beverage service. Golfers are welcome to bring snacks or drinks from home but no outside alcohol is allowed.
Golfers can make tee times online at www.medora.com.
LARKS ADD TWO PLAYERS FROM TOLEDO
The Bismarck Larks have added a pair of players to their roster for the upcoming season.
Lorenzo DeBrecht and Yassir Kahook signed with the Larks, on the recommendation of Sean Repay, the former Larks coach who is an assistant coach with the Rockets.
DeBrecht, a junior from St. Louis, Mo., played outfield at Sierra College (Calif.) for three years before transferring to Toledo. A 6-2, 195-pound outfielder, was the starting shortstop for Toledo and hit .230 through 16 games, with 14 hits, six runs and five RBI. He can play both the infield and outfield.
“To go from starting centerfielder then then to starting shortstop for Toledo this year, that tells me he’s a pretty good athlete,” Larks coach Will Flynt said.
Kahook, a 5-11, 185-pound freshman from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, is a right-handed pitcher who didn’t see any action in the shortened 2020 season. A four-year letter-winner at Walsh Jesuit High School, he recorded 39 strikeouts in 35 innings as a junior, posting a 1.18 ERA. In 2018, he helped his team to the Ohio Division I district finals.
“He’s a righty who I’ve heard is an absolute baller,” Flynt said.
The Larks are scheduled to open their fourth season in the Northwoods League on May 26 at home against Duluth.
MLB TEAMS OFFER REFUNDS, CREDIT FOR GAMES NOT PLAYED
NEW YORK (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies on Wednesday for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak, with some Major League Baseball teams offering plans for cash returns and bonus credit.
A day after MLB told clubs they could decide their own ticket refund policies, several did.
The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets for home games this March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021.
The Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.
“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement.
“We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule,” he said.
Minnesota Twins season ticket holders who have paid in full will receive credit plus an additional 15%. Single-game buyers will receive a credit or can use the Twins' website to request a refund.
Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
A revised schedule has not been announced, with MLB exploring many options to play this year if it’s deemed safe by health experts and government leaders.
Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The suit asks for class-action status.
