Area Sports Briefs: April 27

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

HARM EARNS SUMMIT LEAGUE AWARD

Parker Harm of Mandan has been named the Summit League's Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

The North Dakota State left-hander worked three shutout innings in the Bison's 5-0 win over South Dakota State on Friday. Harm, a relief pitcher, struck out six batters over three innings, while allowing just one hit to earn his fifth save of the season.