Area Sports Briefs: April 22

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MANITOBA INFIELDER SIGNS WITH MYSTICS
Devon Cassan of Argyle, Manitoba, Canada, has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Bismarck State College.
Cassan, an infielder, played for the Badlands Baseball Academy in Oyen, Alberta, Canada. Cassan was off to a hot start to the season, hitting .600 for coach Jeff Amos before the season was canceled.
“Devon has all the tools to be a very good player for us,” Mystics coach Michael Keeran said. “He has good speed and is a very talented athlete. I think Devon will give us a lot of versatility too, being able to play the infield, outfield and he can pitch as well.”
BSC SOFTBALL SIGNS LARIMORE PITCHER
Trinidy Larsen of Niagara, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.
Larsen was nominated for the Class B Northeast all-region team in 2019. She was a pitcher for Larimore High School and can also play the infield. She hit .482 with a .620 slugging percentage and .555 on-base percentage last season.
"Not only will Trinidy bring pitching and hitting to our program, but also a positive, hardworking attitude," said BSC coach Thai Haggin.
UND ADDS TRANSFER
Caleb Nero, an Oklahoma native who spent the past two seasons at Weber State, has joined the University of North Dakota men’s basketball program.
Nero sat out last season after appearing in all 33 games for Weber State as a freshman. He averaged 6.5 points per game, scoring in double figures eight times and scoring a career-high 19 points twice in wins over Montana State and Eastern Washington. He helped the Wildcats to a semifinal appearance in the Big Sky tournament.
“Caleb is a dynamic combo guard that has proven he can play at the NCAA Division I level,” North Dakota coach Paul Sather said. “First and foremost, he can really score the ball, but he also has the necessary guard skills to handle the ball, put pressure on the defense and make the right play. He comes from winning basketball programs at the high school, prep and college levels, where he made significant impacts on his teams.”
Nero will be seeking three seasons of immediate eligibility at North Dakota.
USOPC MAKES CUTS
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is bracing for cuts of 10% to 20% because of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed the Olympics back one year and triggered losses across the nation's sports organizations, The Associated Press has learned.
The AP received a copy of a letter CEO Sarah Hirshland sent to leaders across the U.S. Olympic world Tuesday in which she said the exact nature of the cuts would be determined by the end of May.
“Rather than attempting a simple across-the-board reduction, we will make strategic decisions based on the resources needed to continue mission-critical programs, services and functions,” Hirshland wrote.
She said she has taken a 20% pay cut and the rest of the executive team has taken 10 percent pay cuts through at least the end of the year.
She said the reductions are needed to “balance both the current deals in revenue and anticipated decline in revenue that we expect over the next several years.”
