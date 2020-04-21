Area Sports Briefs: April 22

UND ADDS TRANSFER

Caleb Nero, an Oklahoma native who spent the past two seasons at Weber State, has joined the University of North Dakota men’s basketball program.

Nero sat out last season after appearing in all 33 games for Weber State as a freshman. He averaged 6.5 points per game, scoring in double figures eight times and scoring a career-high 19 points twice in wins over Montana State and Eastern Washington. He helped the Wildcats to a semifinal appearance in the Big Sky tournament.

“Caleb is a dynamic combo guard that has proven he can play at the NCAA Division I level,” North Dakota coach Paul Sather said. “First and foremost, he can really score the ball, but he also has the necessary guard skills to handle the ball, put pressure on the defense and make the right play. He comes from winning basketball programs at the high school, prep and college levels, where he made significant impacts on his teams.”

Nero will be seeking three seasons of immediate eligibility at North Dakota.

