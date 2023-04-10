WEATHER CONTINUES TO DELAY MARY OPENERS

Yet another attempt at the University of Mary baseball and softball teams playing their first home games of the season failed, as both squads were forced to re-schedule midweek games to other sites.

For the baseball team, they will now travel to Sioux Falls for a doubleheader against Augustana on Wednesday, with first pitches for the games scheduled for 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

On the softball side, U-Mary will now play a road doubleheader against Minnesota State-Moorhead on Wednesday instead of a home doubleheader today.

The Marauders' doubleheader against the Dragons has start times scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

FEENEY HONORED BY SUMMIT LEAGUE

North Dakota State junior right-hander Cade Feeney was named the Summit League Co-Pitcher of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday.

Feeney earned the award by helping the Bison to their lone win against No. 23 Texas Tech on the road this weekend, tossing six innings of one-run ball for his third straight win in NDSU's 8-1 win over the ranked Red Raiders.

Feeney allowed three hits, just the one run, walked two and struck out five.

The award is Feeney's second this season and third in his career.

Northern Colorado's Dylan Smith was Feeney's partner as Co-Pitcher of the Week.