Area Sports Briefs: April 10

Calen Schwabe from Thompson, N.D., along with Minot State left-handed pitcher Jordan Chappell have signed with the Bismarck Larks.
Schwabe, who was supposed to play at North Dakota State before the season was canceled, spent the previous two seasons at JUCO power Des Moines Area Community College. As a sophomore, he hit .302 with 42 runs, nine extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.
"I'm excited to play in Bismarck and in my home state," said Schwabe, an outfielder with speed. "A lot of people have said that summer baseball is one of the best experiences they've ever had so I'm hoping it lives up to that."
Said Larks manager Will Flynt of Schwabe: "He's a standout defensive player."
Chappell had his first season at Minot State cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Colorado Springs product pitched 33 innings with 47 strikeouts in 12 games the previous campaign at Northeastern Junior College.
"This guy is supposed to be good," Flynt said. "He has improved a ton, but needs a little work on his mechanics, which is perfect because that's where our pitching coaches will help."
Chappell is excited to pitch in the Northwoods League.
"I'm a go-getter and I'm very tenacious," Chappell said. "I like to attack the strike zone. I'm not cocky or arrogant, but I do have confidence and it'll show when I'm on the mound in tense situations."
Still on for now, the Larks are scheduled to open their season in Bismarck May 26 against Duluth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!