Area Sports: Aug. 16

AREA SPORTS
KAHOOK PITCHES LARKS TO WIN
Yassir Kahook tossed seven shutout innings and Jaxon Rosencranz cranked a two-run home run in the Larks' 6-1 win over the Flickertails on Saturday night.
Kahook allowed just five hits, walked two and struck out four to earn his fourth win of the season.
The Larks scored one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth. Rosencranz connected for a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning. Rosencranz had three RBIs in the game. Jayce Bailey doubled twice and scored twice in the win.
Tyler Keith had two of Mandan’s five hits.
After a day off Sunday, Northwoods League play resumes on Monday as the Bull Moose face the Flickertails at 7:05.
OLSON FOUR SHOTS OFF THE PACE
Amy Olson is four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Olson, from Oxbow, N.D., shot her second straight round of even-par 71. Olson is 3-under for the tournament, four shots behind leader Azahara Munoz (-7).
Stacy Lewis is one shot off the lead at 6-under. Jennifer Song is 5-under. Lydia Ko and Cheyenne Knight are both 4-under par.
LYNX ROUT LIBERTY
Napheesa Collier had her second consecutive double-double, Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and the Lynx beat the Liberty 94-64.
Collier scored 26 points — one shy of her career high set last year as a rookie — and grabbed 13 rebounds. The No. 6 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft added five assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Lynx (7-3) used a 24-6 run over the final six minutes of the second quarter and the opening minutes of the third to take a 53-33 lead when Collier capped the spurt with 7:31 to go. Dangerfield scored seven points and Collier six during that stretch.
Jazmine Jones led the Liberty (1-9) with 13 points. New York, which has lost four in a row, shot 30% from the field and scored a season-low 64 points.
PACHECHO TOPS FIELD IN OKLAHOMA
Kaique Pacheco totaled 177.25 points on two qualified rides to win the Unleash The Beast PBR Bullnanza on Saturday in Guthrie, Olka.
Pacheco, from Itatiba, Brazil, edged Cody Teel of College Station, Texas, to net nearly $31,000. Teel scored 176.50 points.
Ezekiel Mitchell (176) was third. Mitchell had the lone 90-point score, 90.25 to be exact, aboard Zorro.
Paulo Lima, who scored 173.75 points, was fourth.
The top bull riding circuit heads to Salt Lake City, Utah, for a two-day show Aug. 21-22.
