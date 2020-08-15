Area Sports: Aug. 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

KAHOOK PITCHES LARKS TO WIN

Yassir Kahook tossed seven shutout innings and Jaxon Rosencranz cranked a two-run home run in the Larks' 6-1 win over the Flickertails on Saturday night.

Kahook allowed just five hits, walked two and struck out four to earn his fourth win of the season.

The Larks scored one run in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth. Rosencranz connected for a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning. Rosencranz had three RBIs in the game. Jayce Bailey doubled twice and scored twice in the win.

Tyler Keith had two of Mandan’s five hits.

After a day off Sunday, Northwoods League play resumes on Monday as the Bull Moose face the Flickertails at 7:05.

OLSON FOUR SHOTS OFF THE PACE

Amy Olson is four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open at Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Olson, from Oxbow, N.D., shot her second straight round of even-par 71. Olson is 3-under for the tournament, four shots behind leader Azahara Munoz (-7).