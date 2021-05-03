 Skip to main content
Area Scores: May 4
agate

Area Scores: May 4

{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE BASEBALL

BSC 12-9, DC-BOTTINEAU 1-0

BSC 12, Dakota College Bottineau 1

DCB;000;10;--;1;2;0

BSC;341;22;--;12;10;0

W—Blake Anderson. HR—BSC, Kyle Leapaldt, Logan Grant, Trenton Duschsherer.

Highlights: BSC – Jace Dew 1-4 R; Mike Hallquist 1-1 3B, 3 R; Leapaldt 3-3 HR, 2B, 3 R, 5 RBI; Grant 1-2 HR, 3 RBI; Duchscherer 2-3 HR, 2 RBI; Payton Reed 1-3 2 R; Kyler Stenberg 1-2 R, RBI; Anderson 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.

Note: No information was available for Dakota College Bottineau.

BSC 8, Dakota College Bottineau 0

DCB;000;000;0;--;0;5;0

BSC;430;010;x;--;8;11;0

W—Leapaldt. HR—BSC, Stenberg.

Highlights: BSC – Dew 1-2; Hallquist 2-4 2B, R; Leapaldt 1-4 R; Grant 1-3 2 R, RBI; Caden Headlee 1-3 R; Brayden Koenig 2-3 3 RBI; Duchscherer 2-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Stenberg 1-2 HR, RBI; Leapaldt 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO; Carter Rost 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Tyler Trash 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Note: No information was available for Dakota College Bottineau.

Records: Bismarck State College 21-8; Dakota College Bottineau 6-25.

COLLEGE AWARDS

UNIVERSITY OF MARY

NSIC Honor Student-Athletes of the Year

Tommy Rumpza: Senior, Track and field, St. Paul, Minn., Nursing, 3.78 GPA.

Madisyn Waltman: Junior, Soccer, Sioux Falls, S.D., Elementary Education/Special Education, 3.85 GPA.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE

Emma Fricke: Soph., Bismarck, Volleyball, Ed Kringstad Scholarship (outstanding classroom work).

Cobe Begger: Soph., Wibaux, Mont., Basketball, Ed Kringstad Male Athlete of the Year.

Becca Nitsch: Soph., Bismarck, Volleyball, Ed Kringstad Female Athlete of the Year.

Brayden Koenig: Soph., Fargo, Baseball, Frank Bavendick Leadership Award.

McKenzie Johnson: Soph., Carrington, N.D., Women’s Basketball, Frank Bavendick Sportsmanship Awards.

Kyler Stenberg: Soph., Minot, Baseball, Frank Bavendick Sportsmanship Awards.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TRACK

NSIC Track Athlete of the Week: Ida Narbuvoll, Sr., U-Mary.

NSIC Field Athlete of the Week: D’Andra Morris, Sr., U-Mary.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First Round

South Dakota St. 31, Holy Cross 3

S. Illinois 34, Weber St. 31

Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10

Jacksonville St. 49, Davidson 14

James Madison 31, VMI 24

North Dakota 44, Missouri St. 10

North Dakota St. 42, E. Washington 20

Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15

Quarterfinals

Sunday, May 2

Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14

Sam Houston 24, North Dakota St. 20

James Madison 34, North Dakota 21

South Dakota St. 31, S. Illinois 26<

Semifinals

Saturday, May 8

Delaware at South Dakota State, 11 a.m., ESPN

James Madison at Sam Houston, 1:30 p.m., ABC

Championship

Sunday, May 16

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

z-Aberdeen;47;4;1;95

x-Bismarck;27;19;6;60

Minot;23;23;6;52

Minn. Wilderness;21;25;4;46

Austin;18;26;8;44

St. Cloud;21;29;1;43

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Janesville;28;11;3;59

x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49

x-Fairbanks;22;19;3;47

x-Kenai River;21;22;2;44

Chippewa Falls;11;26;5;27

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Johnstown;35;10;5;75

x-Maine;33;19;2;68

New Jersey;25;19;7;57

Maryland;23;20;8;54

NE Generals;19;29;6;44

Danbury;18;24;4;40

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Shreveport;36;10;6;78

x-Lone Star;35;16;1;71

x-Wichita Falls;27;17;7;61

x-Amarillo;27;17;8;62

New Mexico;18;29;4;40

Odessa;12;34;6;30

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched regular season title

Monday, May 3

Amarillo 3, Odessa 2

Tuesday, May 4

New Jersey at Danbury

Thursday, May 6

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness

Friday, May 7

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Northeast Generals

Danbury at Maine

Odessa at Wichita Falls

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness

Lone Star at New Mexico

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Saturday, May 8

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Danbury at Maine

Maryland at Johnstown

New Jersey at Northeast Generals

Minnesota Magicians at St. Cloud

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Janesville at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness

Lone Star at New Mexico

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Sunday, May 9

Austin at St. Cloud

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College baseball

Bismarck State College 12-8, Dakota College-Bottineau 1-0

High school baseball

Fargo North 6, Grand Forks Central 5

Fargo Shanley 11, Fargo South 1

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11, Carrington 2

Thompson 15, Larimore 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 11, Fargo Davies 1

High school softball

Thompson 35, Larimore 0

Valley City 14-6, Fargo North 1-3

