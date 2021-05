Area Scores: May 25

Notes: Dickinson won its first meet of the season. ... St. Mary’s tied for first, but took second based on the No. 5 scorer. ... Dickinson’s Josh Hood earned medalist honors with a 79. ... Minot won the WDA championship which is based on scoring average in regular season meets. ... Seven teams had at least one golfer finish in the top 10. ... Conditions were breezy at the Links of N.D. course. -- Notes compiled by WDA Information Director Matt Mullally.