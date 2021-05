Area Scores: May 21

Maine at New Jersey

Friday, May 28

Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m., if necessary

Maine at New Jersey, if necessary

Janesville at Kenai River in Blaine, Minn.

Shreveport at Amarillo, if necessary

Saturday, May 29

Minn. Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

Maryland at Johnstown, if necessary

Janesville at Kenai River in Blaine, Minn., if necessary

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians (If Fairbanks leads 2-0)

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Sunday, May 30

Minot at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

New Jersey at Maine, if necessary

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians, if necessary

Amarillo at Shreveport, if necessary

Lone Star at Wichita Falls, if necessary

Monday, May 31