HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
WEST REGION
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;2022 place
1. Minot (2);6th
2. Dickinson (4);1st
3. Century (2);4T
4. Legacy (1);2nd
5. Jamestown (1);4T
6. Mandan;3rd
7. Williston;7th
8. St. Mary’s;8th
9. Bismarck;9th
10. Watford City;10th
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-Austin;33;13;8;74
North Iowa;29;22;3;61
St. Cloud;26;20;8;60
Aberdeen;26;22;6;58
Minot;26;26;2;54
Bismarck;23;25;6;52
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Maryland;37;15;4;78
New Jersey;34;17;3;71
Maine;31;19;3;65
Northeast;29;21;5;63
Johnstown;26;23;4;56
Philadelphia;23;27;3;49
Danbury;3;46;7;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wisconsin;34;17;3;71
Minnesota;31;16;7;69
Kenai River;29;22;3;61
Chippewa;28;21;4;60
Fairbanks;26;23;7;59
Anchorage;25;21;7;57
Janesville;22;25;9;53
Springfield;24;28;2;50
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Oklahoma;42;11;1;85
x-Lone Star;34;12;7;75
Shreveport;32;15;7;71
New Mexico;30;21;3;63
Amarillo;28;23;3;59
Odessa;26;24;3;55
El Paso;16;34;4;36
Corpus Christi;11;36;7;29
Tuesday, March 28
New Jersey 6, Danbury 2
Thursday, March 30
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
Austin at St. Cloud
Lone Star at Odessa
Friday, March 31
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Philadelphia
Johnstown at Maine
Northeast at New Jersey
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Janesville
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
Minot at Aberdeen
Lone Star at Odessa
Shreveport at Oklahoma
New Mexico at El Paso
Chippewa at Anchorage
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, April 1
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at New Jersey
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Philadelphia
Springfield at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Janesville
St. Cloud at Austin
Minot at Aberdeen
Lone Star at Odessa
Shreveport at Oklahoma
New Mexico at El Paso
Chippewa at Anchorage
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Sunday, April 2
Chippewa at Anchorage
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
START SMART BASKETBALL CAMPS: Shooting Camp – Session 1, Grades K-12, May 30-31, 10 a.m.-Noon at Horizon Middle School. Cost $65. Camp for Grades K-5 – May 30-June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Camp for Grades 6-12 – June 5-8, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $95. Shooting Camp – Session 2, Grades K-12, June 5-6, 10 a.m.-Noon at Century High School. All camps conducted by Century High boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Camps emphasize fundamentals – ball handling, shooting, defense, passing, cutting in an enthusiastic and positive learning environment.
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College softball
Jamestown 2-10, Presentation College 8-3