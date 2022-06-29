 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Bismarck Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Basin Electric Power Cooperative
agate

Area Scores: June 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

MANDAN 6-0, MINOT 2-3

Mandan 6, Minot 2

Minot;010;000;1;--;2;6;2

Mandan;122;100;x;--;6;6;1

Tyler Collins and Kellan Burke; Lucas Burgum, Stetson Kuntz (7), McCoy Keller (7) and Isaac Huettl. W – Burgum. L – Collins. HR – None.

Highlights: Minot – Parker Hann 1-for-4; Burke 1-for-2; Landon Halseth 1-for-3, R; Mason Zietz 1-for-1, R; Carson Deaver 2-for-3. Mandan – Avery Bogner R; Keller 1-for-3, R; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-3, R; Burgum 1-for-3, double, R, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks; Kuntz R, RBI; Hudsen Sheldon 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Anthony Johnson RBI.

Minot 3, Mandan 0

Minot;001;110;0;--;3;9;0

Mandan;000;000;0;--;0;1;2

Jaxson Radke, Talon Hebert (7) and Kellan Burke; Avery Bogner, Brayden Bunnell (4), McCoy Keller (6) and Isaac Huettl. W – Radke. L – Bogner. Sv – Hebert. HR – None.

People are also reading…

Highlights: Minot – Radke 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 6 Ks; Hebert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Jonas Bubach 1-for-4, RBI; Parker Hann 1-for-1; Burke 1-for-3, double, R; Landon Halseth 1-for-3; Mason Zietz 2-for-4, triple, R; Tyler Collins 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Carson Deaver 1-for-4; Tyson Ruzicka R. Mandan – Seth Arenz 1-for-3.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;19-12;.613;--

Battle Creek;15-16;.484;4

Traverse City;15-16;.484;4

Rockford;15-17;.469;4.5

Kenosha;14-17;.452;5

Kokomo;9-21;.300;9.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;25-5;.833;--

Fond du Lac;15-14;.517;9.5

Lakeshore;16-15;.516;9.5

Madison;15-16;.484;10.5

Wausau;15-16;.484;10.5

Green Bay;10-20;.333;15

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;17-12;.586;--

Duluth;15-13;.536;1.5

La Crosse;15-15;.500;2.5

Minnesota;5-10;.333;5

Waterloo;7-22;.241;10

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;22-6;.786;--

Willmar;17-12;.586;5.5

Mankato;17-14;.548;6.5

Rochester;13-16;.448;9.5

Bismarck;10-19;.345;12.5

Wednesday, June 29

St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 0

Traverse City 5, Kenosha 2

Kokomo 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Madison 2, Rockford 1

Wausau 8, Green Bay 3

Lakeshore 4, Battle Creek 3, 10 innings

Mankato 6, Waterloo 4

Willmar 10, Eau Claire 2

Rochester 6, Duluth 2

Kalamazoo 9. Fond du Lac 8

Thursday, June 30

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

Wausau at Green Bay

Rochester at Duluth

Waterloo at Mankato

Madison at Rockford

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at Willmar

Friday, July 1

Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Traverse City

Madison at Green Bay

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at Rochester

Duluth at La Crosse

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Saturday, July 2

Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Wausau at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Minnesota at Waterloo

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Sunday, July 3

Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wausau at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Duluth at Waterloo

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Rochester at La Crosse

Rockford at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-1;9-4

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Iowa;7-6;7-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2

Arizona;9-2;11-3

Tucson;7-5;7-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;4-5;5-9

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Saturday, July 2

Bay Area at Vegas

Massachusetts at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Tucson at San Diego

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News