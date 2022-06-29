Area Scores: June 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN 6-0, MINOT 2-3
Mandan 6, Minot 2
Minot;010;000;1;--;2;6;2
Mandan;122;100;x;--;6;6;1
Tyler Collins and Kellan Burke; Lucas Burgum, Stetson Kuntz (7), McCoy Keller (7) and Isaac Huettl. W – Burgum. L – Collins. HR – None.
Highlights: Minot – Parker Hann 1-for-4; Burke 1-for-2; Landon Halseth 1-for-3, R; Mason Zietz 1-for-1, R; Carson Deaver 2-for-3. Mandan – Avery Bogner R; Keller 1-for-3, R; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-3, R; Burgum 1-for-3, double, R, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks; Kuntz R, RBI; Hudsen Sheldon 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Anthony Johnson RBI.
Minot 3, Mandan 0
Minot;001;110;0;--;3;9;0
Mandan;000;000;0;--;0;1;2
Jaxson Radke, Talon Hebert (7) and Kellan Burke; Avery Bogner, Brayden Bunnell (4), McCoy Keller (6) and Isaac Huettl. W – Radke. L – Bogner. Sv – Hebert. HR – None.
People are also reading…
Highlights: Minot – Radke 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 6 Ks; Hebert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K; Jonas Bubach 1-for-4, RBI; Parker Hann 1-for-1; Burke 1-for-3, double, R; Landon Halseth 1-for-3; Mason Zietz 2-for-4, triple, R; Tyler Collins 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Carson Deaver 1-for-4; Tyson Ruzicka R. Mandan – Seth Arenz 1-for-3.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;19-12;.613;--
Battle Creek;15-16;.484;4
Traverse City;15-16;.484;4
Rockford;15-17;.469;4.5
Kenosha;14-17;.452;5
Kokomo;9-21;.300;9.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;25-5;.833;--
Fond du Lac;15-14;.517;9.5
Lakeshore;16-15;.516;9.5
Madison;15-16;.484;10.5
Wausau;15-16;.484;10.5
Green Bay;10-20;.333;15
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;17-12;.586;--
Duluth;15-13;.536;1.5
La Crosse;15-15;.500;2.5
Minnesota;5-10;.333;5
Waterloo;7-22;.241;10
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;22-6;.786;--
Willmar;17-12;.586;5.5
Mankato;17-14;.548;6.5
Rochester;13-16;.448;9.5
Bismarck;10-19;.345;12.5
Wednesday, June 29
St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 0
Traverse City 5, Kenosha 2
Kokomo 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Madison 2, Rockford 1
Wausau 8, Green Bay 3
Lakeshore 4, Battle Creek 3, 10 innings
Mankato 6, Waterloo 4
Willmar 10, Eau Claire 2
Rochester 6, Duluth 2
Kalamazoo 9. Fond du Lac 8
Thursday, June 30
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Traverse City
Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo
Wausau at Green Bay
Rochester at Duluth
Waterloo at Mankato
Madison at Rockford
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Willmar
Friday, July 1
Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Traverse City
Madison at Green Bay
Kokomo at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Minnesota at Waterloo
Mankato at Rochester
Duluth at La Crosse
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Saturday, July 2
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Wausau at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at La Crosse
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at Rochester
Minnesota at Waterloo
Kokomo at Fond du Lac
Sunday, July 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wausau at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Duluth at Waterloo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Rochester at La Crosse
Rockford at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-1;9-4
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Iowa;7-6;7-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2
Arizona;9-2;11-3
Tucson;7-5;7-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;4-5;5-9
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-10;1-12
Saturday, July 2
Bay Area at Vegas
Massachusetts at Iowa
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Tucson at San Diego