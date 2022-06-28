Area Scores: June 29

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
GARRISON 16-10, BISMARCK SCARLETS 3-14
Garrison 16, Scarlets 3, 5 innings
Scarlets;102;00;--;3;5;4
Garrison;057;4x;--;16;11;1
Evan Hummel, Micah Hummel (4) and Kaiden Heidt; Devon Crawford. and Gunner Jacobs. W – Crawford. L – E.Hummel. HR – None.
Highlights: Scarlets – Zachary Fitterer 1-for-2, 2 R; Heidt 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Kyan Schramm 1-for-3, RBI; Jay Golberg 1-for-2. Garr – Crawford 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Bennett Kamp 3-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Justin H. 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Jamison Rime 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
Scarlets 14, Garrison 10
Scarlets;021;56;--;14;15;8
Garrison;250;03;--;10;6;2
Zachary Fitterer and Evan Hummel; Cooper C., Gryphon M (5) and Emmit L. W – Fitterer. L – Cooper C. HR – None.
Highlights: Scarlets – Zachary Fitterer 2-for-4, R; E.Hummel 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Kaiden Heidt 1-for-2, 2 R; Micah Hummel 2-for-3, 3 R; Kyan Schramm 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Easton Heinert R, 2 RBIs; Kelsen Kudrna 1-for-3, RBI; Jay Golberg 3-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Zach Golberg 1-for-3, RBI. Garr – Emmit L 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Brady S. 1-for-4, 3 R; Gaige Roberts 1-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jamison Rime 3 R; Cooper C 2-for-4, RBI.
HAZEN 5-10, HETTINGER 2-6
Hazen 5, Hettinger 2
Hettinger;200;000;0;--;2;2;1
Hazen;210;020;x;--;5;8;3
W – T.Wick. L – T.Miller. HR – None.
Highlights: Hett – M.Pierce 1-for-3, R; T.Wilson 1-for-3, double, R, RBI. Hazen – T.Wick 3-for-4, 2 R, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 Ks; L.Sayler 1-for-2, R, RBI; K.Goebel 1-for-4, R, RBI; P.Sayler 2-for-4, RBI; H.Keller 1-for-3.
Hazen 10, Hettinger 6
Hettinger;022;20;--;6;10;2
Hazen;413;2x;--;10;6;1
W – R. Beyer. L – Ham. HR – None.
Highlights: Hett – Blackwell 2-for-3; D.Greff 1-for-1, R, RBI; T.Wilson 2-for-3 double, R; Ham 1-for-3, R; Erickson 1-for-3, RBI; Jahner 1-for-3, R; Nehl 1-for-2, R; Burrer 1-for-2, RBI. Hazen – L.Zempel 1-for-1, R; T.Wick 1-for-3, R; H.Keller 1-for-2, R; G.Krause 1-for-2, R; B.Braithwaite 3 R, RBI; M.Wick 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; J.Brown 1-for-3, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ROCHESTER 7, BISMARCK 5
Bismarck;001;000;400;--;5;5;2
Rochester;002;030;11x;--;7;9;2
Austin Luther V, Justin Goldstein (5), Will Chauffe (7), Edwin Colon (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Jakob Guardado, Sam Hanson (7), Troy Wentworth (7), Thaniel Trumper (9) and Carson Stevens. W – Wentworth (1-0). L – Chauffe (0-1). Sv – Trumper (4). HR – Bis – Jake Hjelle (4).
Highlights: Bis – Reggie Williams 1-for-2, RBI; Khalid Collymore RBI; Adam Axtell RBI; Aaron Mann 1-for-4, R; Sarringer 1-for-4, R; Hjelle 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Dylan Perry R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-for-3, R. Roc – Austin Davis 1-for-4, R; Theo Hardy R, RBI; Alex Pimental 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Nico Regino 1-for-5, double, R, RBI; Kevin Dowdell 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Tyler White 1-for-3, RBI; Kimo Fukofuka 2-for-4; Stevens RBI; Colby Wilkerson 1-for-3, R.
Records: Bismarck 10-18, Rochester 12-16.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;18-12;.600;--
Battle Creek;15-15;.500;3
Rockford;15-15;.500;3
Kenosha;14-16;.4679;4
Traverse City;14-16;.467;4
Kokomo;8-21;.276;9.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;25-4;.862;--
Fond du Lac;15-13;.536;9.5
Lakeshore;14-15;.483;11
Wausau;14-15;.483;11
Madison;14-16;.467;11.5
Green Bay;10-20;.333;15.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;17-11;.607;--
Duluth;15-12;.556;1.5
La Crosse;15-15;.500;3
Minnesota;5-10;.333;5.5
Waterloo;7-21;.250;10
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;21-6;.778;--
Willmar;16-12;.571;5.5
Mankato;16-14;.533;6.5
Rochester;12-16;.429;9.5
Bismarck;10-18;.357;11.5
Tuesday, June 28
Rochester 7, Bismarck 5
Kalamazoo 8, Kokomo 0
Battle Creek 7, Traverse City 4
Eau Claire 3, Willmar 2
Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 2
Rockford 4, Madison 2
Mankato 10, Waterloo 6
Wisconsin Rapids 15, Kenosha 3
Lakeshore at Wausau, n
St. Cloud 2, La Crosse 1
Wednesday, June 29
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Traverse City
Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac
Rockford at Madison
Green Bay at Wausau
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Rochester at Duluth
Waterloo at Mankato
Eau Claire at Willmar
Thursday, June 30
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Traverse City
Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo
Wausau at Green Bay
Rochester at Duluth
Waterloo at Mankato
Madison at Rockford
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Willmar
Friday, July 1
Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Traverse City
Madison at Green Bay
Kokomo at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Minnesota at Waterloo
Mankato at Rochester
Duluth at La Crosse
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Saturday, July 2
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Wausau at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at La Crosse
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at Rochester
Minnesota at Waterloo
Kokomo at Fond du Lac
Sunday, July 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wausau at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Duluth at Waterloo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Rochester at La Crosse
Rockford at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-1;9-4
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Iowa;7-6;7-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2
Arizona;9-2;11-3
Tucson;7-5;7-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;4-5;5-9
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-10;1-12
Saturday, July 2
Bay Area at Vegas
Massachusetts at Iowa
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Tucson at San Diego