 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Bismarck Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Basin Electric Power Cooperative
agate

Area Scores: June 29

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

GARRISON 16-10, BISMARCK SCARLETS 3-14

Garrison 16, Scarlets 3, 5 innings

Scarlets;102;00;--;3;5;4

Garrison;057;4x;--;16;11;1

Evan Hummel, Micah Hummel (4) and Kaiden Heidt; Devon Crawford. and Gunner Jacobs. W – Crawford. L – E.Hummel. HR – None.

Highlights: Scarlets – Zachary Fitterer 1-for-2, 2 R; Heidt 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Kyan Schramm 1-for-3, RBI; Jay Golberg 1-for-2. Garr – Crawford 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Bennett Kamp 3-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Justin H. 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Jamison Rime 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

Scarlets 14, Garrison 10

Scarlets;021;56;--;14;15;8

Garrison;250;03;--;10;6;2

Zachary Fitterer and Evan Hummel; Cooper C., Gryphon M (5) and Emmit L. W – Fitterer. L – Cooper C. HR – None.

People are also reading…

Highlights: Scarlets – Zachary Fitterer 2-for-4, R; E.Hummel 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Kaiden Heidt 1-for-2, 2 R; Micah Hummel 2-for-3, 3 R; Kyan Schramm 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Easton Heinert R, 2 RBIs; Kelsen Kudrna 1-for-3, RBI; Jay Golberg 3-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Zach Golberg 1-for-3, RBI. Garr – Emmit L 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Brady S. 1-for-4, 3 R; Gaige Roberts 1-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jamison Rime 3 R; Cooper C 2-for-4, RBI.

HAZEN 5-10, HETTINGER 2-6

Hazen 5, Hettinger 2

Hettinger;200;000;0;--;2;2;1

Hazen;210;020;x;--;5;8;3

W – T.Wick. L – T.Miller. HR – None.

Highlights: Hett – M.Pierce 1-for-3, R; T.Wilson 1-for-3, double, R, RBI. Hazen – T.Wick 3-for-4, 2 R, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 Ks; L.Sayler 1-for-2, R, RBI; K.Goebel 1-for-4, R, RBI; P.Sayler 2-for-4, RBI; H.Keller 1-for-3.

Hazen 10, Hettinger 6

Hettinger;022;20;--;6;10;2

Hazen;413;2x;--;10;6;1

W – R. Beyer. L – Ham. HR – None.

Highlights: Hett – Blackwell 2-for-3; D.Greff 1-for-1, R, RBI; T.Wilson 2-for-3 double, R; Ham 1-for-3, R; Erickson 1-for-3, RBI; Jahner 1-for-3, R; Nehl 1-for-2, R; Burrer 1-for-2, RBI. Hazen – L.Zempel 1-for-1, R; T.Wick 1-for-3, R; H.Keller 1-for-2, R; G.Krause 1-for-2, R; B.Braithwaite 3 R, RBI; M.Wick 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs; J.Brown 1-for-3, RBI.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ROCHESTER 7, BISMARCK 5

Bismarck;001;000;400;--;5;5;2

Rochester;002;030;11x;--;7;9;2

Austin Luther V, Justin Goldstein (5), Will Chauffe (7), Edwin Colon (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Jakob Guardado, Sam Hanson (7), Troy Wentworth (7), Thaniel Trumper (9) and Carson Stevens. W – Wentworth (1-0). L – Chauffe (0-1). Sv – Trumper (4). HR – Bis – Jake Hjelle (4).

Highlights: Bis – Reggie Williams 1-for-2, RBI; Khalid Collymore RBI; Adam Axtell RBI; Aaron Mann 1-for-4, R; Sarringer 1-for-4, R; Hjelle 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Dylan Perry R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-for-3, R. Roc – Austin Davis 1-for-4, R; Theo Hardy R, RBI; Alex Pimental 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Nico Regino 1-for-5, double, R, RBI; Kevin Dowdell 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Tyler White 1-for-3, RBI; Kimo Fukofuka 2-for-4; Stevens RBI; Colby Wilkerson 1-for-3, R.

Records: Bismarck 10-18, Rochester 12-16.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;18-12;.600;--

Battle Creek;15-15;.500;3

Rockford;15-15;.500;3

Kenosha;14-16;.4679;4

Traverse City;14-16;.467;4

Kokomo;8-21;.276;9.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;25-4;.862;--

Fond du Lac;15-13;.536;9.5

Lakeshore;14-15;.483;11

Wausau;14-15;.483;11

Madison;14-16;.467;11.5

Green Bay;10-20;.333;15.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;17-11;.607;--

Duluth;15-12;.556;1.5

La Crosse;15-15;.500;3

Minnesota;5-10;.333;5.5

Waterloo;7-21;.250;10

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;21-6;.778;--

Willmar;16-12;.571;5.5

Mankato;16-14;.533;6.5

Rochester;12-16;.429;9.5

Bismarck;10-18;.357;11.5

Tuesday, June 28

Rochester 7, Bismarck 5

Kalamazoo 8, Kokomo 0

Battle Creek 7, Traverse City 4

Eau Claire 3, Willmar 2

Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 2

Rockford 4, Madison 2

Mankato 10, Waterloo 6

Wisconsin Rapids 15, Kenosha 3

Lakeshore at Wausau, n

St. Cloud 2, La Crosse 1

Wednesday, June 29

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Madison

Green Bay at Wausau

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Rochester at Duluth

Waterloo at Mankato

Eau Claire at Willmar

Thursday, June 30

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

Wausau at Green Bay

Rochester at Duluth

Waterloo at Mankato

Madison at Rockford

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at Willmar

Friday, July 1

Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Traverse City

Madison at Green Bay

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at Rochester

Duluth at La Crosse

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Saturday, July 2

Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Wausau at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Minnesota at Waterloo

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Sunday, July 3

Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wausau at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Duluth at Waterloo

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Rochester at La Crosse

Rockford at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-1;9-4

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Iowa;7-6;7-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2

Arizona;9-2;11-3

Tucson;7-5;7-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;4-5;5-9

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Saturday, July 2

Bay Area at Vegas

Massachusetts at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Tucson at San Diego

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner due In Russian court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News