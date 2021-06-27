Area Scores: June 28

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;18-10;.643;--
Kokomo;15-13;.536;3
Kenosha;14-12;.538;3
Rockford;13-15;.464;5
Kalamazoo;11-17;.393;7
Battle Creek;9-17;.346;8
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;18-10;.643;--
Fond du Lac;16-11;.593;1.5
Wisconsin Rapids;15-13;.536;3
Lakeshore;13-14;.481;4.5
Madison;11-15;.423;6
Green Bay;10-17;.370;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;18-8;.692;—
La Crosse;12-16;.429;7
Eau Claire;10-18;.357;9
Duluth;9-19;.321;10
Minnesota;3-15;.167;11
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;20-6;.769;--
Mankato;18-8;.692;2
Bismarck;17-11;.607;4
Rochester;11-13;.458;8
Willmar;12-16;.429;9
Sunday, June 27
Bismarck 10, Duluth 6
Traverse City 7, Battle Creek 5, completion of suspended game
Battle Creek 4, Traverse City 2, 7 innings, second game
Traverse City 7, Battle Creek 1, 7 innings, third game
Kokomo 9, Rockford 3
Green Bay 3, Lakeshore 2, 7 innings, first game
Lakeshore 6, Green Bay 5, 7 innings, second game
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 3
Madison 4, Wisconsin 2, first game
Wisconsin 7, Madison 5, 7 innings, second game
Kenosha 17, Kalamazoo 7
St. Cloud 3, Willmar 2, 10 innings
Rochester 5, Eau Claire 0
Mankato 7, La Crosse 3
Monday, June 28
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore, first game
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore, second game
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Mankato at La Crosse
Rochester at Willmar
LEGION BASEBALL
MINOT VISTAS 14, MANDAN CHIEFS 3 (5 innings)
Minot Heilman Performance tournament championship
Chiefs;110;01;-;3;9;3
Vistas;0(12)1;1x;-;14;11;0
Turner Locken, Drew Gerhardt (2) and Ben Kleinknecht; Tyler Harbort and Braedon McCarty. W – Harbort. L – Locken. HR – Vistas: Trent Greek, Dylan Buchanan.
Highlights: Chiefs – Isaac Huettl 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 1-for-2, double, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-2; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-3, RBI. Vistas – Chase Burke 2-for-4, double, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Greek 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Buchanan 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Hunter Ruzicka 1-for-4, triple, R, RBI; Calvin Baker 2 R; Tyler Budeau 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Landon Almy 2-for-2, 3 R, RBI; McCarty 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
SIOUX FALLS 52, BISMARCK 27
(Saturday at Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Bismarck;0;13;6;8;-;27
Sioux Falls;13;16;7;16;-;52
First quarter
SF: Nate Chavious 15 run (kick failed), 8:43.
SF: Tommy Armstrong 1 run (Chase Vinatieri kick), 0:49.
Second quarter
SF: Jordan Smith 14pass from Armstrong (Vinatieri kick), 11:31.
Bis: Raheem Harvey 2 run (kick failed), 7:25.
SF: Chavious 3 pass from Armsrong (pass failed), 4:49.
Bis: Mike Carrigan 7 pass from Rich Stammetti (Cody Barber kick), 0:48.
SF: FG Vinatier 26, 0:26.
Third quarter
SF: Armstrong 8 run (Vinatieri kick), 12:19.
Bis: Justin Rankin 8 pass from Stammetti (pass failed), 2:55.
Fourth quarter
SFL Brandon Sheperd 2 run (Chavious run), 12:24.
SF: Chavious 2 run (Julius Wingate pass), 2:23.
Bis: J.T. Stokes 6 pass from Stammetti (Rankin pass), 0:16.
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Bis: Rich Stammetti 9-47, Justin Rankin 8-11, J.T. Stokes 2-10, Mike Carrigan 1-4, Rheem Harvey 1-2. SF: Nate Chavious 8-23, Tommy Armstrong 4-18, Lorenzo Brown 8-16, Brandon Sheperd 6-12, Jordan Smith 2-12, Julius Wingate 1-5.
PASSING – Bis: Rich Stammetti 14-23-3, 157 yards; Raheem Harvey 0-1-0, 0 yards. SF: Tommy Armstrong 8-16-1, 143 yards; Lorenzo Brown 2-2-0, 14 yards.
RECEIVING – Bis: J.T. Stokes 4-59, Justin Rankin 5-39, Raheem Harvey 2-32, Mike Carrigan 3-27. SF: Brandon Sheperd 4-76, Alonzo Moore 3-49, Nate Chavious 2-18, Jordan Smith 1-14.
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;5-0
Arizona5-1
Spokane;4-2
Iowa;4-3
Massachusetts;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4
Duke City;2-4
Northern Arizona;1-5
Tucson;1-5