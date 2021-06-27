 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: June 28
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: June 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;18-10;.643;--

Kokomo;15-13;.536;3

Kenosha;14-12;.538;3

Rockford;13-15;.464;5

Kalamazoo;11-17;.393;7

Battle Creek;9-17;.346;8

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;18-10;.643;--

Fond du Lac;16-11;.593;1.5

Wisconsin Rapids;15-13;.536;3

Lakeshore;13-14;.481;4.5

Madison;11-15;.423;6

Green Bay;10-17;.370;7.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;18-8;.692;—

La Crosse;12-16;.429;7

Eau Claire;10-18;.357;9

Duluth;9-19;.321;10

Minnesota;3-15;.167;11

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;20-6;.769;--

Mankato;18-8;.692;2

Bismarck;17-11;.607;4

Rochester;11-13;.458;8

Willmar;12-16;.429;9

Sunday, June 27

Bismarck 10, Duluth 6

Traverse City 7, Battle Creek 5, completion of suspended game

Battle Creek 4, Traverse City 2, 7 innings, second game

Traverse City 7, Battle Creek 1, 7 innings, third game

Kokomo 9, Rockford 3

Green Bay 3, Lakeshore 2, 7 innings, first game

Lakeshore 6, Green Bay 5, 7 innings, second game

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 3

Madison 4, Wisconsin 2, first game

Wisconsin 7, Madison 5, 7 innings, second game

Kenosha 17, Kalamazoo 7

St. Cloud 3, Willmar 2, 10 innings

Rochester 5, Eau Claire 0

Mankato 7, La Crosse 3

Monday, June 28

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore, first game

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore, second game

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Mankato at La Crosse

Rochester at Willmar

LEGION BASEBALL

MINOT VISTAS 14, MANDAN CHIEFS 3 (5 innings)

Minot Heilman Performance tournament championship

Chiefs;110;01;-;3;9;3

Vistas;0(12)1;1x;-;14;11;0

Turner Locken, Drew Gerhardt (2) and Ben Kleinknecht; Tyler Harbort and Braedon McCarty. W – Harbort. L – Locken. HR – Vistas: Trent Greek, Dylan Buchanan.

Highlights: Chiefs – Isaac Huettl 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 1-for-2, double, RBI; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-2; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-3, RBI. Vistas – Chase Burke 2-for-4, double, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Greek 2-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Buchanan 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Hunter Ruzicka 1-for-4, triple, R, RBI; Calvin Baker 2 R; Tyler Budeau 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Landon Almy 2-for-2, 3 R, RBI; McCarty 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SIOUX FALLS 52, BISMARCK 27

(Saturday at Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Bismarck;0;13;6;8;-;27

Sioux Falls;13;16;7;16;-;52

First quarter

SF: Nate Chavious 15 run (kick failed), 8:43.

SF: Tommy Armstrong 1 run (Chase Vinatieri kick), 0:49.

Second quarter

SF: Jordan Smith 14pass from Armstrong (Vinatieri kick), 11:31.

Bis: Raheem Harvey 2 run (kick failed), 7:25.

SF: Chavious 3 pass from Armsrong (pass failed), 4:49.

Bis: Mike Carrigan 7 pass from Rich Stammetti (Cody Barber kick), 0:48.

SF: FG Vinatier 26, 0:26.

Third quarter

SF: Armstrong 8 run (Vinatieri kick), 12:19.

Bis: Justin Rankin 8 pass from Stammetti (pass failed), 2:55.

Fourth quarter

SFL Brandon Sheperd 2 run (Chavious run), 12:24.

SF: Chavious 2 run (Julius Wingate pass), 2:23.

Bis: J.T. Stokes 6 pass from Stammetti (Rankin pass), 0:16.

Individual statistics

RUSHING – Bis: Rich Stammetti 9-47, Justin Rankin 8-11, J.T. Stokes 2-10, Mike Carrigan 1-4, Rheem Harvey 1-2. SF: Nate Chavious 8-23, Tommy Armstrong 4-18, Lorenzo Brown 8-16, Brandon Sheperd 6-12, Jordan Smith 2-12, Julius Wingate 1-5.

PASSING – Bis: Rich Stammetti 14-23-3, 157 yards; Raheem Harvey 0-1-0, 0 yards. SF: Tommy Armstrong 8-16-1, 143 yards; Lorenzo Brown 2-2-0, 14 yards.

RECEIVING – Bis: J.T. Stokes 4-59, Justin Rankin 5-39, Raheem Harvey 2-32, Mike Carrigan 3-27. SF: Brandon Sheperd 4-76, Alonzo Moore 3-49, Nate Chavious 2-18, Jordan Smith 1-14.

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;5-0

Arizona5-1

Spokane;4-2

Iowa;4-3

Massachusetts;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;2-4

Northern Arizona;1-5

Tucson;1-5

Friday, June 25

Green Bay 48, Iowa 44

Arizona 56, Spokane 35

Saturday, June 26

Sioux Falls 52, Bismarck 27

Northern Arizona 48, Tucson 44

Frisco 53, Duke City 48

Saturday, July 3

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Massachusetts at Frisco

Arizona at Tucson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News