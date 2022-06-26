Area Scores: June 27

SOFTBALL

MCQUADE CHARITY TOURNAMENT

Sunday’s games

MEN

MEN’S C

St. Malo, Manit., Canada, SIS-Anarchy-Cubs 28, Fargo MBB 2; Longwood, Fla. Russells Paint & Body 15, Mandan Custer Flats Trucking 5; Longwood Russells 18, St. Malo SIS 4; Longwood Russells 20, Bismarck Dvorak Motors 10.

Championship game: Fargo Box 29, Longwood Russells 21.

MEN’S D

Loser’s bracket: Jamestown 701 Apparel-The Cage Soldiers 18, Jamestown Anchor Bar 16; Dickinson Case Electric-Neighbors-Wolverine 17, Bismarck Inge’s 4; Denver, C.O., Ambush-NXT Level Properties 18, Dickinson Case Electric 8; Bismarck Tap-In Tavern 23, Jamestown 701 Apparel 13; Bismarck Tap-In 20, Denver Ambush 19; Bismarck UNO 17, Bismarck Tap-In 16.

Winner’s bracket: Minot Aftermath 21, Bismarck Tap-In 10; Bismarck UNO 10, Denver Ambush 8; Minot Aftermath 22, Bismarck UNO 15.

Championship game: Minot Aftermath 25, Bismarck UNO 15.

REC I

Loser’s bracket: Minot Lucky Strike 15, Bismarck The Field 14; Rapid City, S.D. Humdingers 20, Dickinson Bosch Lumber 9; Fargo Jagol Honey-Sure Step 6, West Fargo Roers-Bardown 2; Bismarck Deeter Dental 23, Fargo American Concrete 15; Minot Lucky Strike 9, Rapid City Humdingers 5; Bismarck Deeter Dental 14, Fargo Jagol Honey 13.

Consolation championship: Bismarck Deeter Dental 9, Minot Lucky Strike 4.

Championship bracket: Lisbon Pink It Forward 18, Bismarck Tap-In 17; Bismarck Warning Track Power 27, Jamestown Finnegans 13; Ransom County Gentzkow INC 19, Bismarck Jones Physical Therapy 12; Aberdeen, S.D. Lagers-Coors Lite 21, Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage 18; Bismarck Warning Track 21, Lisbon Pink It Forward 5; Aberdeen Lagers 16, Ransom County Gentzkow 6.

Third-place game: Lisbon Pink it Forward 12, Ransom County Gentzkow 8.

Championship game: Aberdeen Lagers 19, Bismarck Warning Track Power 2.

REC II

Loser’s bracket: West Fargo Borsheim Crane Service 18, Fargo Betaseed-Rust Farms 1; Minot Reiter Oil & Gas 19, Mandan M&H-Heritage Exteriors 4; Fargo Banded-Signature Patios by Design-Thunder Road 12, Minot Motorhead Repair 1; Rapid City, S.D. Malitia-Combat Electric 18, Fargo S2F Construction Services-Power Pros Electric 10; Bismarck O’Brians-New Salem Vet Clinic 7, Bismarck A-1 Septic-O’Brians 3; Mandan Stage Stop 21, Ransom County Gwinner Greenwaves 9; Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors 24, Bismarck Mann Energy Services 12; Minot Lamplighter Lounge 16, Ransom County Coburn Cobras 6; Minot Reiter 18, West Fargo Borsheim 12; Rapid City Malitia 18, Fargo Banded 8; Bismarck O’Brians 20, Mandan Stage Stop 12; Minot Lamplighter 11, Fargo Fort 10; Minot Reiter Oil 20, Rapid City Malitia 19; Minot Lamplighter 9, Bismarck O’Brians 8.

Consolation championship: Minot Lamplighter 16, Minot Reiter 9.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Active Nutrition 16, Steele Lang’s Lawn Care 4; Bismarck Motor Motel 17, Arthur Coaches Corner 2; West Fargo AJ Construction 13, Hazen Jimmy’s Lounge-Hub 5; Bismarck Keystone Light 9, Bismarck Elbow Room-Coors Lite-Pure Country 8; Williston JNL Athletics 13, Rapid City, S.D. West River Softball 11; Bismarck Rug Rat 15, Fargo Ruby Tuesday 5; Watertown, S.D. Woody’s-Cloud 9 16, Ulen, Minn. Braseth-Stall Construction 4; Pierre, S.D. Venom 19, Bismarck Slette Farms 9; Bismarck Active Nutrition 9, Bismarck Motor Motel 7; Bismarck Keystone 11, West Fargo AJ Construction 10; Bismarck Rug Rat 13, Williston JNL Athletics 12; Watertown Woody’s 29, Pierre Venom 22; Bismarck Keystone 9, Bismarck Active Nutrition 2; Watertown Woody’s 12, Bismarck Rug Rat 11.

Third-place game: Bismarck Rug Rat 10, Bismarck Active Nutrition 7.

Championship game: Bismarck Keystone 12, Watertown Woody’s 10.

REC III BUDWEISER

Loser’s bracket: Minot The Reps Lucky Strike 41, Mobridge, S.D. Diamond Warriors 18; Minot Sports on Top 16, Dickinson The Spur 6; Bismarck Naturdays-Borrowed Bucks 14, Bismarck Tappen Farm Supply 10; Plentywood, Mont. ATS 13, Chicago, Ill., YigoGuam Isla Sabertooth Below Zero South 10; Mandan Burley’s Roughrider Bar 20, Minot The Reps Lucky Strike 13; Minot Sports on Top 13, Mandan Cooral Sales 12; Minot Circle Sanitation-Trilogy 8, Bismarck Naturdays 7; Plentywood ATS 14, Bismarck Western Steel & Plumbing 4; Mandan Burley’s Roughrider 21, Minot Sports on Top 15; Plentywood ATS 19, Minot Circle Sanitation 3.

Consolation championship: Plentywood ATS 19, Mandan Burley’s Roughrider Bar 9.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Vertex Properties 20, Bismarck MATPAC Wrestling 4; Bismarck HolyRollers 15, Bismarck BEK Sports 5; Chicago, Ill. YigoGuam Isla Sabertooth-Below Zero North 18, Fargo Comets 10; Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel Alignment 13, Mandan Bowers Excavating 3; Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings-Jerome Distributing 13, Bismarck Vertex 11; Valley City RTR-Boomers 19, Bismarck HolyRollers 2; Chicago, Ill. Yigo Isla Sabertooth Below Zero North 17, Fargo OK Tire-Slammers 9; Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel 17, Minot The Landing 2; Valley City RTR 21, Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings 17; Chicago, Ill. Yigo Isla Sabertooth Below Zero North 21, Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel 6.

Third-place game: Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel 19, Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings 7.

Championship game: Chicago Yigo Isla Sabertooth Below Zero North 24, Valley City RTR 20.

REC III BUD LIGHT

Loser’s bracket: Bismarck Hettinger Bears 18, Bismarck Knife River-Starion Bank 8; Bismarck Kramer Agency 22, Council Bluffs, Iowa Washing Balls 12; Bemidji, Minn., ABC Seamless 11, St. Louis Park, Minn., PT One Ts 10; Fargo Magnum Electric 12, Rapid City, S.D., Tipton Grease 11; Bismarck Kramer 15, Bismarck Hettinger Bears 5; Fargo Magnum 9, Bemidji ABC Seamless 4; Mandan Epic Threadz-Busch Light-Thorstenson Trucking 17, Pagel Law Firm 0; Bismarck Painters 9, Fargo Culinex 8; Bismarck Kramer 12, Mandan Epic Threadz 8; Fargo Magnum 11, Bismarck Painters 7.

Consolation championship: Bismarck Kramer Agency 20, Fargo Magnum 9.

Championship bracket: Fargo Bar 9 16, Bismarck Moose Lodge #302 6; Bismarck Pink It Forward 16, New Town Team Savage 5; Bismarck Charvat Custom Homes 21, Bismarck Elite Ag 10; Bismarck Charvat 12, Bismarck Pink It Forward 11; Grand Forks Free Poker Network 16, Bismarck Next Mortgage 12; Bismarck Memory Fireworks-Epic Tech-Stadium 31, Williston Hitmen 30; Ulen, Minn. 16, Bismarck Wagner Financial 11; Ulen, Minn. 20, Bismarck Memory Fireworks 16; Fargo Bar 9 15, Bismarck Charvat 13; Grand Forks Free 16, Ulen, Minn. 1.

Third-place game: Bismarck Charvat 22, Ulen, Minn. 11.

Championship game: Fargo Bar 9 16, Grand Forks Free 11.

REC IV

Loser’s bracket: Mandan BNC Bank 17, Dickinson Neighbors Bar-Every House 7; Bismarck Strohs 17, Bismarck Pizza Ranch-Flying J 16; Mandan BNC Bank 21, Gillette, Wyo. Ambitiously Lazy Apparel 17; Bismarck Gun Dog House Door 15, Bismarck Strohs 14; Mandan BNC Bank 11, Bismarck Gun Dog 7; Bismarck WIND Outdoors-Corral Sales RV 23, Bismarck 2 Vets Moving Co. 1; Bismarck WIND 19, Bismarck Glines Harvesting 4; Valley City Brothers III-J&S Marketing 14, Dickinson ABC Fencing-E Lending Now 4; Valley City Brothers III 22, Dickinson Wasted Talent 1; Valley City Brothers III 21, Bismarck WIND 6.

Championship bracket: Grand Forks TCS Custom Painting-Kelly’s Bar 15, Beulah Butte Boyz 5; Watertown, S.D. DFC 22, Mandan 701 Softball 2; Bismarck Pifer’s Auction & Realty-Steele Ozone 8, Grand Forks TCS 2; Watertown DFC 10, Bismarck Fred’s Den 6; Bismarck Kramer Agency 11, Rhame Braaten Brothers 8; Bismarck BioSteel 16, Bismarck Applewood Homes 6; Bismarck BioSteel 7, Bison, S.D. Simons Trucking 4; Bismarck Stage Stop 14, Bismarck Kramer 13; Bismarck Pifer’s Auction 7, Watertown DFC 6; Bismarck BioSteel 20, Bismarck Stage Stop 3.

Third-place game: Watertown DFC 25, Bismarck Stage Stop 8.

Championship game: Bismarck BioSteel 10, Bismarck Pifer’s Auction 0.

MEN’S MASTERS 35+

Loser’s bracket: Mandan Sportsmen’s Bar 13, Fargo Arrow Electric-Hooligans 7; Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers-Busch Light 16, Fargo EW Wylie-Traditions 6; Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers 10, Bismarck BNC Matpac 9.

Consolation championship: Mandan Sportsmen’s Bar 18, Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers 17.

Championship bracket: Belcourt-Turtle Mountain Thunder 16, Bismarck STEP Wellness 8; Belcourt Thunder 17, Mandan Blackstone Tavern-Ambets-Prarie Supply 13; Wahpeton Wombats 20, Prosper, Texas Hitmen 10.

Third-place game: Mandan Blackstone Tavern 24, Prosper Hitmen 14.

Championship game: Belcourt Thunder 14, Wahpeton Wombats 4.

MEN’S MASTERS 50

Loser’s bracket: Mandan Bruno’s Pizza 11, Minot Shiner Bock-Northwest Building 6; Ashland, Mont., Tongue River 5, Mandan Kramer Chevrolet 3; Fargo Miller Lite 10, Ashland Tongue River 0.

Consolation championship: Mandan Bruno’s Pizza 5, Fargo Miller Lite 1.

Championship bracket: Valley City Elliott Farms 8, Minot Shiner Boc-Northwest Building 1; Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue 6, Mandan Magi Touch Carpet 2.

Third-place game: Minot Shiner Bock-Northwest Building 6, Mandan Magi 1.

Championship game: Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue 10, Valley City Elliott Farms 9.

WOMEN

CLASS C-D

Blaine, Minn. Schmidt’s Roofing 10, Fargo MMB-Squared Away Sports-Swing Away 7; Schmidt’s Roofing 14, Commerce City, Colo. Carpe Diem 12.

Championship game: St. Paul Ductech-Grind-S2N 20, Schmidt’s Roofing 1.

REC I

Watertown Reilly 6, Bismarck Corral Bar-CORE 1; Bismarck Bud Light 19, Rapid City S.D. Hooligans 9; Watertown Reilly 21, Bismarck Bud Light 13; Grand Forks ICON 12, Watertown Reilly 8.

Championship game: Bismarck Moritz Sport & Marine 25, ICON 14.

REC II

Loser’s bracket: Minot AFLAC-Gaustafson Septic-Nichols Farms-Stickman 10, Williston Next Home-DKs 9; Minot AFLAC 12, Jamestown Fred’s Den-Edward Jones 8; Watford City Badland Bully’s 17, Mandan Lonesome Dove-Bud Light Lemonade 9; Bismarck O’Brians 17, Badland Bully’s 12.

Consolation championship: Bismarck O’Brians 17, Minot AFLAC 11.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria-Hatch Realty 15, Bismarck Capital City Construction 13; Mandan Seven Seas 12, Bismarck Ole and Lena’s 0; Bismarck Doll’s Studios 15, Pierre, S.D. Beaches 7; Williston Mulligans 16, Bismarck Doll’s Studios 10.

Third-place game: Bismarck Ole and Lena’s 2, Bismarck Doll’s Studios 1.

Championship game: Mandan Seven Seas 9, Williston Mulligans 2.

REC III

Loser’s bracket: West Fargo Helifino 18, Bismarck Bud Light Seltzer-Hollevoet Orthodontics 8; Bismarck Hallie’s Hair Saloon 15, Bismarck Curtis Rud Oil-Eagles 5; Bismarck Hallie’s 10, Bismarck Wings & Rings 9; Bismarck TransTrash 18, West Fargo Helifino 6.

Consolation championship: Bismarck Hallie’s 7, Bismarck TransTrash 3.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Heinle Farms 21, West Fargo Silver Dollar 13; Bismarck Heinle Farms 13, Grand Forks Bun 9; Watertown, S.D. Maza Winyan 25, Williston One-Stop Trailerz 12; Cannon Ball Lady T-Hawks 19, Watertown Maza Winyan 16.

Third-place game: Watertown Maza Winyan 11, Grand Forks Bun 10.

Championship game: Cannon Ball T-Hawks 6, Bismarck Heinle Farms 2.

REC IV

Loser’s bracket: Dickinson Neighbors-Mens den Salon 31, Bismarck Pink Panthers-Elbow Room 1; Watford City Cheetah Girls 22, Bismarck Fried Financial-TNT Tavern 17; Cheetah Girls 19, Dickinson Neighbors 4; Bismarck Superslide-Alliance Real Estate 22, Minot Town & Country Credit Union 11; Minot Landing 9, Bismarck Dermacare Clinic 7; Bismarck Superslide 22, Minot Landing 0.

Consolation championship: Watford City Cheetah Girls 14, Bismarck Superslide 3.

Championship bracket: Bismarck Purple Reign 11, Minot Chicks with Sticks 1; West Fargo Battitude 12, Bismarck Powerhouse 3; Bismarck Purple Reign 9, West Fargo Battitude 7; Pierre, S.D. Queen Bees 13, Aberdeen, S.D. Team Foss 6; Blaine Minnkota 12, Minot Flower Box 10; Blaine Minnkota 15, Pierre Queen Bees 13.

Third-place game: Pierre Queen Bees 8, West Fargo Battitude 7.

Championship game: Blaine Minnkota 10, Bismarck Purple Reign 8.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

JUSTIN DEMARY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

MANDAN CHIEFS 9, MINOT VISTAS 7

Semifinal

Mandan;301;100;4;--;9;12;3

Minot;220;003;0;--;7;7;5

Seth Arenz, Isaac Huettl (5) and Tukker Horner; Talon Hebert, Hunter Horner (4), Mason Zietz (7) and Kellan Burke. W -- Huettl. L -- Horner. HR: Mandan -- Lucas Burgum; Minot --Tyson Ruzicka.

Highlights: Mandan -- Avery Bogner 2-4, R, SB; Huettl 2-4, R; Burgum 1-2, HR, BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI; Stetson Kuntz 1-2, BB, R, RBI; Anthony Johnson 2-4, R, 2 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 1-1, R, RBI; Arenz 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 K; Huettl 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Minot -- Kellan Burke 0-1, 2 BB, HBP, R; Jonas Bubach 1-4, 2B, R; Jaxson Radke 1-4, R; Tyler Collins 2-3, 2 R; Griffin Baker 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Ruzicka 1-2, HR, SAC, R, 2 RBIs; Hebert 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Horner 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 1 K; Zietz 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

MANDAN CHIEFS 6, BRAINERD 2

Final

Brainerd;100;000;1;--;2;5;0

Mandan;024;000;x;--;6;6;1

Karlson, Braun (3) and Lund, Owen (4); Lucas Burgum, Avery Bogner (4) and Isaac Huettl. W -- Bogner. L -- Karlson. HR: None.

Highlights: Brainerd -- Lund 1-2, R; Helmin 1-3; DeRosier 1-3, 2B; Kleffman 1-3, SB; Jensen 0-2, BB, R; Karlson 2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Braun 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K. Mandan -- Huettl 0-1, 2 BB, HBP, SB; Brayden Bunnell 1-3, R; Burgum 1-3, R; Anthony Johnson 0-1, 2 BB, 2 R; Seth Arenz 2-3, R, 2 RBIs; Hudsen Sheldon 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs; Burgum 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K; Bogner 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K.

MANDAN A’S 10, HETTINGER 2

Hettinger;200;000;0;--;2;8;3

Mandan;311;230;x;--;10;9;1

Tanner Defoe, Tanner Blackwell (3), Nathan Dix (5) and Blake Pierce; Carson Ressler and Jensen Schulz. W -- Ressler. L -- Defoe. HR: None.

Highlights: Hettinger -- Joey Perkins 2-4; Andrew Dirk 0-2, BB, R; Tyler Wilson 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Malachi Dilse 1-2, HBP; Hayden Erickson 1-1; Blackwell 1-3; Tanner Defoe 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP; Tanner Blackwell 2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Nathan Dix 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K. Mandan -- Tate Olson 3-5, R; Owen Brincks 1-2, BB, HBP, R; Seth Gerhardt 1-2, BB, R; Jordan Binder 1-1, 3B, 2 RBIs; Carson Ressler 1-3, HBP, R, 2 RBIs; Ressler 7 IP, 8 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

DULUTH 12, BISMARCK 8

Bismarck;020;000;105;--;8;10;1

Duluth;500;220;21x;--;12;14;1

Seth Brewer, Jake Lynch (2), Julio Romero (6), Will Chauffe (8) and Garrett Macias; Pat Miner, Caleb Gallant (7), JD McReynolds (8), Darrell Johnson Jr. (9), Isaac Rohde (9) and Tyler Leroy. W -- Miner. L – Brewer. HR: Duluth -- Leroy.

Highlights: Bismarck -- A.J. Barraza 1-5, BB, R; Reggie Williams 2-4, 2 2B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Macias 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R; Adam Axtell 3-3, 2 BB, RBI; Bradlee Preap 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs; Kaiden Cardoso 2-5, R; Brewer 1 IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Lynch 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP; Romero 2 Ip, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Chauffe 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K. Duluth -- Jonathan Vastine 3-5, 2B, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Kristian Campbell 3-3, R, RBI; Eduardo Rosario 1-3, 2 RBIs; Peyton Powell 1-4, 2B, BB, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Ambren Voitik 2-5, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB; Devin Hurdle 1-2, 2B, HBP, RBI, SB; Leroy 2-4, HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs, SB; Miner 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 6 K; Gallant 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K; McReynolds 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K; Johnson Jr. 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 1 K; Rohde 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K.

Attendance: 710.

Time of game: 3:11.

Records: Bismarck 9-17, Duluth 15-12.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;16-12;.571;--

Battle Creek;14-14;.500;2

Kenosha;14-14;.519;2

Rockford;14-14;.500;2

Traverse City;13-15;.464;3

Kokomo;8-19;.296;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;23-4;.852;--

Fond du Lac;14-12;.538;8.5

Lakeshore;14-14;.500;9.5

Madison;13-15;.464;10.5

Wausau;13-15;.464;10.5

Green Bay;9-19;.321;14.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;16-10;.615;--

Duluth;15-12;.556;1.5

La Crosse;15-13;.536;2

Minnesota;5-10;.333;5.5

Waterloo;7-19;.269;9

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;19-6;.760;--

Willmar;15-11;.577;4.5

Mankato;14-14;.500;6.5

Rochester;11-15;.423;8.5

Bismarck;9-17;.346;10.5

Sunday, June 26

Duluth 12, Bismarck 8

Kalamazoo 15, Battle Creek 2

Rockford 5, Traverse City 4

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Green Bay 2

Fond du Lac 14, Wausau 4

Battle Creek 8, Kalamazoo 7 (F/8)

St. Cloud 12, Mankato 5

Kokomo 5, Madison 3

La Crosse 7, Eau Claire 6

Waterloo 10, Rochester 9

Lakeshore 16, Kenosha 0

Monday, June 27

Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Madison at Rockford

Mankato at Waterloo

Willmar at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Tuesday, June 28

Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Mankato at Waterloo

Lakeshore at Wausau

Willmar at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Madison

Wisconsin Rapids at Kenosha

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Wednesday, June 29

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Madison

Green Bay at Wausau

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Rochester at Duluth

Waterloo at Mankato

Eau Claire at Willmar

Thursday, June 30

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

Wausau at Green Bay

Rochester at Duluth

Waterloo at Mankato

Madison at Rockford

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at Willmar

Friday, July 1

Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Traverse City

Madison at Green Bay

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at Rochester

Duluth at La Crosse

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Saturday, July 2

Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Wausau at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Minnesota at Waterloo

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Sunday, July 3

Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wausau at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Duluth at Waterloo

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Rochester at La Crosse

Rockford at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

