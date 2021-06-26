 Skip to main content
Area Scores: June 27
Area Scores: June 27

SOFTBALL

MCQUADE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

WOMEN'S C-D

Winners' bracket teams: Minnesota Ductech; Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics.

Losers' bracket teams: Billings, Mont., Summit Resources; Aurora, Colo., Get a Grip; Sioux Falls, S.D., 605.

WOMEN'S REC I

Winners' bracket teams: Rapid City, S.D., Hit or Miss; Bismarck Moritz Sport and Marine.

Losers' bracket teams: Bismarck Corral Bar; Pierre, S.D., Mayhem; Minot Anarchy Aces; West Fargo Western State Bank.

WOMEN'S REC II

Winners' bracket: Fargo Jagol Honey; Jamestown Sluggerz; Grand Forka Aatrix; West Fargo Rookies; Rapid City, S.D., Lady Hustle; Jamestown Applebee's.

WOMEN'S REC III

Winners' bracket: Bismarck The Guardians; Jamestown Buff-Dewald's Backhoe; Bismarck Fanta Farms; Williston Oddballs; Williston Chamley Pipe & Salvage; Williston One Stop Trailerz; Bismarck Lady T-Hawks; Bismarck Bistro; Williston Trident.

WOMEN'S REC IV

Winners' bracket: Bismarck First International; Bismarck Hallie's Hair Salon; Watford Citu Cheetah Girls; Grand Forks The Bun; Bismarck Superslide; Havana Phillips Oil; Watford City Fire Breathing Kittens.

MEN'S C

Winners' bracket teams: Orlando, Fla., Russell's Paint and Body; St. Paul, Minn., Silverbacks.

Losers' bracket teams: Bismarck Eide Ford; Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics; Casper, Wyo., Full Fend; Fargo The Box; Irvine, Calif., GS Sports.

MEN'S D

Winners' bracket teams: Fargo Prairie Supply; Fargo Smith Motors; Huron, S.D., Harv's Plumbing; Billings, Mont., The Bet;

Losers' bracket teams: Fargo Big Erv's; Dickinson Infinity; Waconia, Minn., Longhorns; Rapid City, S.D., Kelly's TFK.

MEN'S REC I

Winners' bracket: Bismarck Jones Physical Therapy; Minot Sportsman's Bar; Hope Electric; Mandan Seven Seas Bar & Grill; Fargo Urgent Med; Minot Summit Roofing; Grand Forks Rochus USA; Bismarck Dakota Mini-storage.

MEN'S REC II

Winners' bracket: Beulah Jimmy's Lounge; Bismarck Hayward Electric; Aberdeen, S.D., Dempsey's; Minot Lamplighter Lounge; North Fargo Tap That Bar; West Fargo 5-hole; Rapid City, S.D., Extreme; Dickinson Bosch Lumber; Jamestown Esto Dignus; Bismarck Pub 21; Ransom County Gentzkow, Inc.

MEN'S REC III

Budweiser

Winners' bracket: West Fargo A.J. Construction; Dickinson Midas; Minot Jus For You; Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings; Bismarck O'Brian's; Bismarck Elite Ag Solutions; Watertown, S.D., Woody's; Bismarck Naturdays; Bismarck BEK Sports; Bismarck J&R Vacuum & Sewing; Gackle Third Base Bar; Minot Grain Belt Premium.

Bud Light

Winners' bracket: Fargo Borsheim Crane Services; Minot Circle Sanitation; Grand Forks Joe Black's; Aberdeen, S.D., Circus Sports Bar; Minot The Reps; Mandan Wagner Construction; Minot Dakota Supply Group; Jamestown Building Professionals; Mobridge, S.D., Diamond Warriors; Bismarck Motor Hotel; Bismarck Pink It Forward.

MEN'S REC IV

Winners' bracket: Valley City Brothers III; Havana Phillips Oil; Bismarck Biosteel; Mandan Old Town Tavern; Bismarck Farm Supply; Valley City Handy Hardware; Dickinson Salon 21; Bismarck Gun Dog House Doors; Bismarck Gateway Pharmacy;

MEN'S MASTERS 35

Winners' bracket: Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers; Grand Forks Peckerhead; West Fargo Home Heating; Bismarck Carpet World; Minot Wolding Trucking.

MEN'S MASTERS 50

Winners' bracket: Minot Shiner Bock; Mandan Bowers Excavating No. 2; Mandan Bruno's; Fargo PCI; Mandan Bowers Excavating No. 3.

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 6, JEFF COUNTY 5 (8 innings)

At the Battle of Omaha tournament

JC;010;210;01;-;5;14;0

Governors;010;003;02;-;6;11;4

Goswami, Benson (6) and Pottgen; Ryan Keup, Noah Riedinger (4), Caiden Schwehr (7), Isaac Pegors (8) and Cru Walker. W – Pegors. L – Benson. HR – None.

Highlights: JC – Ruble 2-for-5; Daffro 3-for-4, 2 doubles; Reynolds 2-for-4; Arnold 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Feagin 1-for-4, 2 R; Schamburg 1-for-5, double. Governors – Jackson Uhler 3-for-5, 2 RBIs; Jack Johnson 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2R; Carson Motschenbacher 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Klipfel 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.

WICHITA AEROS 8, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 3 (6 innings)

At the Battle of Omaha tournament

Governors;003;000;-;3;4;3

Wichita;000;044;-;8;6;1

Carson Motschenbacher, Jackson Klipfel (5), Luke Pengilly (6) and Miles Stiefel; Postier and Johnson. W – Postier. L – Motschenbacher. HR – None.

Highlights: Governors – Ben Patton 2 RBIs; Jack Johnson 1-for-3, double; Isaac Pegors 1-for-2, RBI. Wichita – Hoffsommer 2-for-3, R, RBI; Hagemann 1-for-2, 2 R; Willhome 1-for-2, 2 R; Jaso 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Postier 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SOs.

MANDAN CHIEFS 8, PIERRE, S.D. 1

At Minot

Pierre;000;100;0;-;1;7;1

Chiefs;001;221;x;-;6;9;1

Cade Hinkle, Maguire Raske (6) and Andy Gordon; Avery Bogner, Luke Darras (6) and Isaac Huettl. W – Bogner. L – Hinkle. HR – Man, Lucas Burgum.

Highlights: Pierre – Isaac Polek 2-for-2, RVI; Matthew Hanson 2-for-3. Chiefs – Burgum 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Bogner 2-for-3, R, 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SOs; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Turner Locken 2-for-3, double; Darras 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.

MANDAN CHIEFS 12, PIERRE, S.D. 8

At Minot

Chiefs;000;1(10)1;0;-;12;10;2

Pierre;002;112;2;-;8;10;2

Brayden Bunnell, Isaac Huettl (6) and Ben Kleinknehct; Elliot Leif, Jayden Wiebe (5), Andy Gordon (6) and Cade Hinkle. W – Bunnell. L – Leif. HR – None.

Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Blake Arenz 1-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Avery Bogner 4-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI. Pierre – Jayden Wiebe 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Maguire Raske 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Bennett Dean 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Jack Merkwan 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

HUSKIES 5, LARKS 4

Bismarck;021;000;001;-;4;8;2

Duluth;011;010;002;-;5;11;1

Connor O’Halloran, Justin Goldstein (6), Jordan Chappell (8), Bret Barnett (9) and Jordan Sagedahl; Ben Pedersen, Eli Sundquist (7) and Bryan Broecker. W – Sundquist (1-1). L – Barnett (0-1). HR – Bis, Jaxon Rosencranz (4).

Highlights: Larks – Ben Teel 2-for-3, double, R; Rosencranz 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Calen Schwabe 2-for-4, RBI; Cal James 1-for-5, double. Huskies – Mike Boeve 2-for-4, double, RBI; Blayne Robinson 2-for-4, R; C Rhee 2-for-3.

Records: Bismarck 16-11, Duluth 9-18.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;16-9;.640;--

Kokomo;14-13;.519;3

Kenosha;13-12;.520;3

Rockford;13-14;.481;4

Kalamazoo;11-16;.407;6

Battle Creek;8-15;.348;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;17-9;.654;--

Fond du Lac;16-9;.640;0.5

Wisconsin Rapids;13-13;.500;4

Lakeshore;12-13;.480;4

Madison;10-14;.400;6

Green Bay;9-16;.360;7.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;18-8;.692;—

La Crosse;12-15;.444;6.5

Eau Claire;10-17;.370;8.5

Duluth;9-18;.333;9.5

Minnesota;3-15;.167;11

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;19-6;.760;--

Mankato;17-8;.680;2

Bismarck;16-11;.593;4

Willmar;12-15;.444;8

Rochester;10-13;.435;8

Saturday, June 26

Duluth 5, Bismarck 4

Kokomo 8, Rockford 7, 12 innings

Traverse City at Battle Creek (2), susp, rescheduled to June 27

Rochester 9, Eau Claire 3

Madison at Wisconsin, ppd, rescheduled to June 27

Kalamazoo 8, Kenosha 4

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, n

Mankato 5, La Crosse 1

Lakeshore at Green Bay, ppd, rescheduled to June 27

St. Cloud 9, Willmar 0

Sunday, June 27

Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Battle Creek, completion of suspended game

Traverse City at Battle Creek, second game

Traverse City at Battle Creek, third game

Rockford at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Madison at Wisconsin, first game

Madison at Wisconsin, second game

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Willmar at St. Cloud

Eau Claire at Rochester

La Crosse at Mankato

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;5-0

Arizona;6-2

Spokane;5-3

Massachusetts;4-3

Iowa;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;2-4

Northern Arizona;1-5

Tucson;1-5

Friday, June 25

Green Bay 48, Iowa 44

Arizona 56, Spokane 35

Saturday, June 26

Sioux Falls 52, Bismarck 27

Northern Arizona 48, Tucson 44

Frisco 53, Duke City 48

Arizona 56, Spokane 35

<h4>Saturday, July 3

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Massachusetts at Frisco

Arizona at Tucson

