Area Scores: June 27

SOFTBALL
MCQUADE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
WOMEN'S C-D
Winners' bracket teams: Minnesota Ductech; Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics.
Losers' bracket teams: Billings, Mont., Summit Resources; Aurora, Colo., Get a Grip; Sioux Falls, S.D., 605.
WOMEN'S REC I
Winners' bracket teams: Rapid City, S.D., Hit or Miss; Bismarck Moritz Sport and Marine.
Losers' bracket teams: Bismarck Corral Bar; Pierre, S.D., Mayhem; Minot Anarchy Aces; West Fargo Western State Bank.
WOMEN'S REC II
Winners' bracket: Fargo Jagol Honey; Jamestown Sluggerz; Grand Forka Aatrix; West Fargo Rookies; Rapid City, S.D., Lady Hustle; Jamestown Applebee's.
WOMEN'S REC III
Winners' bracket: Bismarck The Guardians; Jamestown Buff-Dewald's Backhoe; Bismarck Fanta Farms; Williston Oddballs; Williston Chamley Pipe & Salvage; Williston One Stop Trailerz; Bismarck Lady T-Hawks; Bismarck Bistro; Williston Trident.
WOMEN'S REC IV
Winners' bracket: Bismarck First International; Bismarck Hallie's Hair Salon; Watford Citu Cheetah Girls; Grand Forks The Bun; Bismarck Superslide; Havana Phillips Oil; Watford City Fire Breathing Kittens.
MEN'S C
Winners' bracket teams: Orlando, Fla., Russell's Paint and Body; St. Paul, Minn., Silverbacks.
Losers' bracket teams: Bismarck Eide Ford; Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics; Casper, Wyo., Full Fend; Fargo The Box; Irvine, Calif., GS Sports.
MEN'S D
Winners' bracket teams: Fargo Prairie Supply; Fargo Smith Motors; Huron, S.D., Harv's Plumbing; Billings, Mont., The Bet;
Losers' bracket teams: Fargo Big Erv's; Dickinson Infinity; Waconia, Minn., Longhorns; Rapid City, S.D., Kelly's TFK.
MEN'S REC I
Winners' bracket: Bismarck Jones Physical Therapy; Minot Sportsman's Bar; Hope Electric; Mandan Seven Seas Bar & Grill; Fargo Urgent Med; Minot Summit Roofing; Grand Forks Rochus USA; Bismarck Dakota Mini-storage.
MEN'S REC II
Winners' bracket: Beulah Jimmy's Lounge; Bismarck Hayward Electric; Aberdeen, S.D., Dempsey's; Minot Lamplighter Lounge; North Fargo Tap That Bar; West Fargo 5-hole; Rapid City, S.D., Extreme; Dickinson Bosch Lumber; Jamestown Esto Dignus; Bismarck Pub 21; Ransom County Gentzkow, Inc.
MEN'S REC III
Budweiser
Winners' bracket: West Fargo A.J. Construction; Dickinson Midas; Minot Jus For You; Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings; Bismarck O'Brian's; Bismarck Elite Ag Solutions; Watertown, S.D., Woody's; Bismarck Naturdays; Bismarck BEK Sports; Bismarck J&R Vacuum & Sewing; Gackle Third Base Bar; Minot Grain Belt Premium.
Bud Light
Winners' bracket: Fargo Borsheim Crane Services; Minot Circle Sanitation; Grand Forks Joe Black's; Aberdeen, S.D., Circus Sports Bar; Minot The Reps; Mandan Wagner Construction; Minot Dakota Supply Group; Jamestown Building Professionals; Mobridge, S.D., Diamond Warriors; Bismarck Motor Hotel; Bismarck Pink It Forward.
MEN'S REC IV
Winners' bracket: Valley City Brothers III; Havana Phillips Oil; Bismarck Biosteel; Mandan Old Town Tavern; Bismarck Farm Supply; Valley City Handy Hardware; Dickinson Salon 21; Bismarck Gun Dog House Doors; Bismarck Gateway Pharmacy;
MEN'S MASTERS 35
Winners' bracket: Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers; Grand Forks Peckerhead; West Fargo Home Heating; Bismarck Carpet World; Minot Wolding Trucking.
MEN'S MASTERS 50
Winners' bracket: Minot Shiner Bock; Mandan Bowers Excavating No. 2; Mandan Bruno's; Fargo PCI; Mandan Bowers Excavating No. 3.
LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 6, JEFF COUNTY 5 (8 innings)
At the Battle of Omaha tournament
JC;010;210;01;-;5;14;0
Governors;010;003;02;-;6;11;4
Goswami, Benson (6) and Pottgen; Ryan Keup, Noah Riedinger (4), Caiden Schwehr (7), Isaac Pegors (8) and Cru Walker. W – Pegors. L – Benson. HR – None.
Highlights: JC – Ruble 2-for-5; Daffro 3-for-4, 2 doubles; Reynolds 2-for-4; Arnold 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Feagin 1-for-4, 2 R; Schamburg 1-for-5, double. Governors – Jackson Uhler 3-for-5, 2 RBIs; Jack Johnson 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2R; Carson Motschenbacher 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Klipfel 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.
WICHITA AEROS 8, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 3 (6 innings)
At the Battle of Omaha tournament
Governors;003;000;-;3;4;3
Wichita;000;044;-;8;6;1
Carson Motschenbacher, Jackson Klipfel (5), Luke Pengilly (6) and Miles Stiefel; Postier and Johnson. W – Postier. L – Motschenbacher. HR – None.
Highlights: Governors – Ben Patton 2 RBIs; Jack Johnson 1-for-3, double; Isaac Pegors 1-for-2, RBI. Wichita – Hoffsommer 2-for-3, R, RBI; Hagemann 1-for-2, 2 R; Willhome 1-for-2, 2 R; Jaso 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Postier 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SOs.
MANDAN CHIEFS 8, PIERRE, S.D. 1
At Minot
Pierre;000;100;0;-;1;7;1
Chiefs;001;221;x;-;6;9;1
Cade Hinkle, Maguire Raske (6) and Andy Gordon; Avery Bogner, Luke Darras (6) and Isaac Huettl. W – Bogner. L – Hinkle. HR – Man, Lucas Burgum.
Highlights: Pierre – Isaac Polek 2-for-2, RVI; Matthew Hanson 2-for-3. Chiefs – Burgum 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Bogner 2-for-3, R, 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SOs; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Turner Locken 2-for-3, double; Darras 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
MANDAN CHIEFS 12, PIERRE, S.D. 8
At Minot
Chiefs;000;1(10)1;0;-;12;10;2
Pierre;002;112;2;-;8;10;2
Brayden Bunnell, Isaac Huettl (6) and Ben Kleinknehct; Elliot Leif, Jayden Wiebe (5), Andy Gordon (6) and Cade Hinkle. W – Bunnell. L – Leif. HR – None.
Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Blake Arenz 1-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Avery Bogner 4-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI. Pierre – Jayden Wiebe 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Maguire Raske 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Bennett Dean 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Jack Merkwan 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
HUSKIES 5, LARKS 4
Bismarck;021;000;001;-;4;8;2
Duluth;011;010;002;-;5;11;1
Connor O’Halloran, Justin Goldstein (6), Jordan Chappell (8), Bret Barnett (9) and Jordan Sagedahl; Ben Pedersen, Eli Sundquist (7) and Bryan Broecker. W – Sundquist (1-1). L – Barnett (0-1). HR – Bis, Jaxon Rosencranz (4).
Highlights: Larks – Ben Teel 2-for-3, double, R; Rosencranz 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI; Calen Schwabe 2-for-4, RBI; Cal James 1-for-5, double. Huskies – Mike Boeve 2-for-4, double, RBI; Blayne Robinson 2-for-4, R; C Rhee 2-for-3.
Records: Bismarck 16-11, Duluth 9-18.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;16-9;.640;--
Kokomo;14-13;.519;3
Kenosha;13-12;.520;3
Rockford;13-14;.481;4
Kalamazoo;11-16;.407;6
Battle Creek;8-15;.348;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;17-9;.654;--
Fond du Lac;16-9;.640;0.5
Wisconsin Rapids;13-13;.500;4
Lakeshore;12-13;.480;4
Madison;10-14;.400;6
Green Bay;9-16;.360;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;18-8;.692;—
La Crosse;12-15;.444;6.5
Eau Claire;10-17;.370;8.5
Duluth;9-18;.333;9.5
Minnesota;3-15;.167;11
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;19-6;.760;--
Mankato;17-8;.680;2
Bismarck;16-11;.593;4
Willmar;12-15;.444;8
Rochester;10-13;.435;8
Saturday, June 26
Duluth 5, Bismarck 4
Kokomo 8, Rockford 7, 12 innings
Traverse City at Battle Creek (2), susp, rescheduled to June 27
Rochester 9, Eau Claire 3
Madison at Wisconsin, ppd, rescheduled to June 27
Kalamazoo 8, Kenosha 4
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, n
Mankato 5, La Crosse 1
Lakeshore at Green Bay, ppd, rescheduled to June 27
St. Cloud 9, Willmar 0
Sunday, June 27
Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek, completion of suspended game
Traverse City at Battle Creek, second game
Traverse City at Battle Creek, third game
Rockford at Kokomo
Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Madison at Wisconsin, first game
Madison at Wisconsin, second game
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Willmar at St. Cloud
Eau Claire at Rochester
La Crosse at Mankato
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;5-0
Arizona;6-2
Spokane;5-3
Massachusetts;4-3
Iowa;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4
Duke City;2-4
Northern Arizona;1-5
Tucson;1-5
Friday, June 25
Green Bay 48, Iowa 44
Arizona 56, Spokane 35
Saturday, June 26
Sioux Falls 52, Bismarck 27
Northern Arizona 48, Tucson 44
Frisco 53, Duke City 48
Arizona 56, Spokane 35
<h4>Saturday, July 3