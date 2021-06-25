 Skip to main content
Area Scores: June 26
agate

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 5, OMAHA GROSS 2 (6 innings)

At the Battle of Omaha tourney

Omaha Gross;000;002;-;2;5;2

Governors;005;000;-;5;5;2

R.McElmeel, A.Kosse (5) and J.Meier; Jackson Uhler, Luke Pengilly (6), Isaac Pegors (6) and Cru Walker, Miles Stiefel (3). W – Uhler. L – McElmeel. Sv – Pegors. HR – None.

Highlights: OG – L.Biea 1-for-3; C.Askren 1-for-3, R. Governors – Pegors 1-for-3, double, R, 3 RBIs; Uhler 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SOs.

MINOT VISTAS 6, MANDAN CHIEFS 3

At Minot Heilman Performance Invite

Chiefs;010;200;0;-;3;7;1

Vistas;202;200;x;-;6;10;1

Blake Arenz, Seth Arenx (5) and Ben Kleinknecht; Talon Herbert, Braedon McCarty (6) and Morgan Nygaard. W – Herbert. L – B.Arenz. HR – Man, Tayte Jablonski.

Highlights: Chiefs – Avery Bogner 2-for-4, double; S.Arenz 2-for-3, R; Jablonski 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIs. Vistas – Chase Burke 2-for-3, triple, 2 R; Trent Greek 4-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Eli Nissan 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.

WATERTOWN, S.D. 7, MANDAN CHIEFS 6 (8 innings)

At Minot Heilman Performance Invite

Chiefs;000;201;03;-;6;7;2

Watertown;000;120;04;-;7;5;0

Stetson Kuntz, Luke Darras (6), Seth Arenz (8) and Isaac Huettl; Ansen Dulas, Elliot Maas (8) and Jackson Meyer. W – Maas. L – Darras. HR – None.

Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 2-for-3, triple, R; Lucas Burgum 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Blake Arenz 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Tayte Jablonski 2 R. Watertown – Caleb Wabbe 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Meuer 1-for-4, double, R; Al Rundell 1-for-4, 2 R; Ansen Dulas 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Ty Thurston 1-for-3, RBI.

WEST FARGO 9, BISMARCK SCARLETS 2

At Valley City Tournament

WF;011;303;1;-;9;10;2

Scarlets;110;000;0;-;2;7;4

Konner Entz and Eastin Heisler; Luke Welk, Bristol Kelley (6), Karsten Larson (7) and Kelley, Sid Olmsted (6). W – Entz. L – Welk. HR – None.

Highlights: WF – Mason Stoelting 1-for-1, R, 2 RBIs; Carlton Keasniewski 2-for-4; Leyton Hofland 1-for-3, triple, 2 R; Carter Carlson 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Ben Clouse 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 R, RBI. Scarlets – Brooks Turner 2-for-4, R; Larson 2-for-3; Welk 1-for-3, RBI.

DEVILS LAKE 9, BISMARCK SCARLETS 4

At Valley City Tournament

DL;540;000;0;-;9;11;2

Scarlets;020;200;0;-;4;7;5

Simon Beach and Hayden Hofstad; Isaac Flanagan and Bristol Kelley. W – Beach. L – Flanagan. HR – None.

Highlights: DL – Parker Swanson 2-for-4, R; Caleb Schneder 2 R; Nate Grafsgaard 1-for-3, 2 R; Justin Blake 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Hofstad 2-for-4; Gage Meyer 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs. Scarlets – Zack Brackin 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Brooks Turner 1-for-4, RBI.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;16-9;.640;--

Kenosha;13-11;.542;2.5

Kokomo;13-13;.500;3.5

Rockford;13-13;.500;3.5

Kalamazoo;10-16;.384;6.5

Battle Creek;8-15;.348;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;17-9;.654;--

Fond du Lac;16-9;.640;0.5

Wisconsin Rapids;13-13;.500;4

Lakeshore;12-13;.480;4

Madison;11-14;.440;6

Green Bay;9-16;.360;7.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;18-8;.692;—

La Crosse;12-14;.462;6

Eau Claire;10-16;.385;8

Duluth;8-18;.308;10

Minnesota;3-15;.167;11

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;18-6;.750;--

Mankato;16-8;.667;2

Bismarck;16-10;.615;3

Willmar;12-14;.462;7

Rochester;9-13;.409;8

Friday, June 25

St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 4

Kokomo 3, Traverse City 1

Kenosha at Battle Creek, first game, ppd, rescheduled to July 12

Kenosha at Battle Creek, second game, ppd, rescheduled to July 13

Rockford 7, Kalamazoo 0

Wisconsin 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2, 10 innings

Waterloo 11, Duluth 5

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore, ppd, rescheduled to June 28

Mankato 5, Minnesota 3

Green Bay at Madison, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 9

Willmar 6, Rochester 4

Eau Claire 9, La Crosse 4

Saturday, June 26

Bismarck at Duluth, 5:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kokomo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Eau Claire at Rochester

Madison at Wisconsin

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Mankato

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Willmar

Sunday, June 27

Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Madison at Wisconsin

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Willmar at St. Cloud

Eau Claire at Rochester

La Crosse at Mankato

Monday, June 28

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Mankato at La Crosse

Rochester at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;4-0

Spokane;5-1

Arizona;4-2

Bismarck;5-3

Massachusetts;4-3

Iowa;4-3

Green Bay;4-4

Sioux Falls;3-3

Duke City;2-3

Tucson;1-4

Northern Arizona;0-5

Friday, June 25

Green Bay 48, Iowa 44

Saturday, June 26

Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Northern Arizona

Frisco at Duke City

Spokane at Arizona

