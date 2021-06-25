Area Scores: June 26

LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 5, OMAHA GROSS 2 (6 innings)
At the Battle of Omaha tourney
Omaha Gross;000;002;-;2;5;2
Governors;005;000;-;5;5;2
R.McElmeel, A.Kosse (5) and J.Meier; Jackson Uhler, Luke Pengilly (6), Isaac Pegors (6) and Cru Walker, Miles Stiefel (3). W – Uhler. L – McElmeel. Sv – Pegors. HR – None.
Highlights: OG – L.Biea 1-for-3; C.Askren 1-for-3, R. Governors – Pegors 1-for-3, double, R, 3 RBIs; Uhler 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SOs.
MINOT VISTAS 6, MANDAN CHIEFS 3
At Minot Heilman Performance Invite
Chiefs;010;200;0;-;3;7;1
Vistas;202;200;x;-;6;10;1
Blake Arenz, Seth Arenx (5) and Ben Kleinknecht; Talon Herbert, Braedon McCarty (6) and Morgan Nygaard. W – Herbert. L – B.Arenz. HR – Man, Tayte Jablonski.
Highlights: Chiefs – Avery Bogner 2-for-4, double; S.Arenz 2-for-3, R; Jablonski 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIs. Vistas – Chase Burke 2-for-3, triple, 2 R; Trent Greek 4-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Eli Nissan 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
WATERTOWN, S.D. 7, MANDAN CHIEFS 6 (8 innings)
At Minot Heilman Performance Invite
Chiefs;000;201;03;-;6;7;2
Watertown;000;120;04;-;7;5;0
Stetson Kuntz, Luke Darras (6), Seth Arenz (8) and Isaac Huettl; Ansen Dulas, Elliot Maas (8) and Jackson Meyer. W – Maas. L – Darras. HR – None.
Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 2-for-3, triple, R; Lucas Burgum 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Blake Arenz 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Tayte Jablonski 2 R. Watertown – Caleb Wabbe 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Meuer 1-for-4, double, R; Al Rundell 1-for-4, 2 R; Ansen Dulas 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Ty Thurston 1-for-3, RBI.
WEST FARGO 9, BISMARCK SCARLETS 2
At Valley City Tournament
WF;011;303;1;-;9;10;2
Scarlets;110;000;0;-;2;7;4
Konner Entz and Eastin Heisler; Luke Welk, Bristol Kelley (6), Karsten Larson (7) and Kelley, Sid Olmsted (6). W – Entz. L – Welk. HR – None.
Highlights: WF – Mason Stoelting 1-for-1, R, 2 RBIs; Carlton Keasniewski 2-for-4; Leyton Hofland 1-for-3, triple, 2 R; Carter Carlson 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Ben Clouse 2-for-3, double, triple, 2 R, RBI. Scarlets – Brooks Turner 2-for-4, R; Larson 2-for-3; Welk 1-for-3, RBI.
DEVILS LAKE 9, BISMARCK SCARLETS 4
At Valley City Tournament
DL;540;000;0;-;9;11;2
Scarlets;020;200;0;-;4;7;5
Simon Beach and Hayden Hofstad; Isaac Flanagan and Bristol Kelley. W – Beach. L – Flanagan. HR – None.
Highlights: DL – Parker Swanson 2-for-4, R; Caleb Schneder 2 R; Nate Grafsgaard 1-for-3, 2 R; Justin Blake 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Hofstad 2-for-4; Gage Meyer 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs. Scarlets – Zack Brackin 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Brooks Turner 1-for-4, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;16-9;.640;--
Kenosha;13-11;.542;2.5
Kokomo;13-13;.500;3.5
Rockford;13-13;.500;3.5
Kalamazoo;10-16;.384;6.5
Battle Creek;8-15;.348;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;17-9;.654;--
Fond du Lac;16-9;.640;0.5
Wisconsin Rapids;13-13;.500;4
Lakeshore;12-13;.480;4
Madison;11-14;.440;6
Green Bay;9-16;.360;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;18-8;.692;—
La Crosse;12-14;.462;6
Eau Claire;10-16;.385;8
Duluth;8-18;.308;10
Minnesota;3-15;.167;11
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;18-6;.750;--
Mankato;16-8;.667;2
Bismarck;16-10;.615;3
Willmar;12-14;.462;7
Rochester;9-13;.409;8
Friday, June 25
St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 4
Kokomo 3, Traverse City 1
Kenosha at Battle Creek, first game, ppd, rescheduled to July 12
Kenosha at Battle Creek, second game, ppd, rescheduled to July 13
Rockford 7, Kalamazoo 0
Wisconsin 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2, 10 innings
Waterloo 11, Duluth 5
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore, ppd, rescheduled to June 28
Mankato 5, Minnesota 3
Green Bay at Madison, ppd, rescheduled to Aug. 9
Willmar 6, Rochester 4
Eau Claire 9, La Crosse 4
Saturday, June 26
Bismarck at Duluth, 5:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kokomo
Eau Claire at Rochester
Madison at Wisconsin
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Mankato
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Willmar
Sunday, June 27
Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kokomo
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Madison at Wisconsin
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Willmar at St. Cloud
Eau Claire at Rochester
La Crosse at Mankato
Monday, June 28
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Mankato at La Crosse
Rochester at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;4-0
Spokane;5-1
Arizona;4-2