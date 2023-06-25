SOTBALL

48TH ANNUAL SAM MCQUADE SR. TOURNAMENT

MEN

Men’s D

At Clem Kelley Diamonds

Winner’s bracket: Bismarck Inge’s Pub 28, Moorhead Great Britton Home Inspection-Sure Stop 27; Huron (S.D.) Harves Plumbing 10, St. Paul (Minn.) Silverbacks 3; Huron (S.D.) Harves Plumbing 15, Bismarck Inge’s Pub 2.

Consolation bracket: Mandan 7 Seas 20, Valley City Grotberg Electric 3; West Fargo AJ Construction 17, Fargo TNT Seamless 16; Mandan 7 Seas 15, Moorhead Great Britton Home Inspection-Sure Stop 13; St. Paul (Minn.) Silverbacks 21, West Fargo AJ Construction 11; St. Paul (Minn.) Silverbacks 20, Mandan 7 Seas 19; St. Paul (Minn.) Silverbacks 25, Bismarck Inge’s Pub 10.

Championship games: St. Paul (Minn.) Silverbacks 16, Huron (S.D.) Harves Plumbing 14; St. Paul (Minn.) Silverbacks 17, Huron (S.D.) Harves Plumbing 2.

Men’s Rec I

At Mandan Diamonds

Winner’s bracket: Bismarck Jack’s Steakhouse-Country Financial 13, Grand Forks Sun Pro 3; Bismarck Caves-3Be Meats 13, Ransom County Pink It Forward 12; Watertown (S.D.) DFC 13, Minot Lamplighter 12; Grand Forks Joe Blacks 18, Ransom County Gentzkow Inc. 8; Bismarck Caves-3Be Meats 15, Bismarck Jack’s Steakhouse-Country Financial 11; Watertown (S.D.) DFC 14, Grand Forks Joe Blacks 12.

Consolation bracket: Devils Lake Carrington 21, Ransom County Heitland Construction-Black Pelican 6; Bismarck Hayward Electric 12, Moorhead (Minn.) Red Hen 11; Bismarck Rio Lawn and Landscape 13, Bismarck Keystone Light-Kitchen Refresh 11; Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage 18, McLaughlin (S.D.) Run Around Butte 13; Bismarck Hayward Electric 12, Devils Lake Carrington 5; Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage 11, Bismarck Rio Lawn and Landscape 7.

Fifth place: Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage 16, Bismarck Hayward Electric 15.

Third place: Bismarck Jack’s Steakhouse-Country Financial 15, Grand Forks Joe Blacks 2.

Championship game: Watertown (S.D.) 13, Bismarck Caves-3Be Meats 7.

Men’s Rec II

At Cottonwood Fields

Winner’s bracket: Fargo OK Tires-Blushed 30, Bismarck Next Mortgage 9; Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors 18, Bismarck Gartner’s Capital Shoe Repair 13; Bismarck Team Prime 27, West Fargo F7 15; Mandan 701 Softball 14, ValleyCity RTR-Boomers 9; Bismarck All Nations Office & Tech 15, Bismarck New Nest Realty 12; Minot Circle Sanitation-Trilogy 28, Bismarck Mann Energy 21; Fargo OK Tires-Blushed 16, Fargo Banded-Thunder Road 12; Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors 22, Fargo Landscapers 10; Bismarck Team Prime 23, Mandan 701 Softball 14; Minot Circle Sanitation-Trilogy 4, Bismarck All Nations Office & Tech 3; Fargo OK Tires-Blushed 17, Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors 7; Bismarck Team Prime 9, Minot Circle Sanitation-Trilogy 6.

Consolation bracket: Fargo Century Builders-Randall’s Excavating 17, Bismarck Naturdays 3; Sydney (Mont.) Builders First Source 16, Jamestown Larry’s Auto Glass 9; Bismarck Pink It Forward 8, Dickinson Midas-FOE 2; Steel Lang’s Lawn Care-Zimmerman Manufacturing 14, Bismarck Rug Rat 2; Belcourt TMT Young Gunz 13, Williston Bad News Bears 2; Fargo Borsheim Crane Service 11, Grand Forks Rochus USA-The House Crew 0; Mandan Epic Threads 11, Fargo Century Builders-Randall’s Excavating 10; Sydney (Mont.) Builders First Source 22, Bismarck The Drink-L&H Electric 2; Bismarck Pink It Forward 18, Steel Lang’s Lawn Care-Zimmerman Manufacturing 12; Belcourt TMT Young Gunz 19, Fargo Borsheim Crane Service 10; Sydney (Mont.) Builders First Source 28, Mandan Epic Threads 11; Bismarck Pink It Forward 11, Belcourt TMT Young Gunz 10.

Fifth place: Sydney (Mont.) Builders First Source 34, Bismarck Pink It Forward 20.

Third place: Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors 11, Minot Circle Sanitation-Trilogy 1.

Championship game: Fargo OK Tires-Blushed 11, Bismarck Team Prime 10.

Men’s Rec III Budweiser

At Mandan Diamonds, Clem Kelley Diamonds, Cottonwood Fields

Winner’s bracket: Watford City Dirtbags 25, Mandan Bowers Excavating 1; Bismarck Dream Center-Bone & Joint 22, Bismarck NoDak Insurance 4; Bismarck The Pounders 21, Mid Dakota Eagles 3; Fargo Legends 25, Minot The Landing 5; Watford City Dirtbags 25, Wahpeton Birchem Livestock 20; West Fargo Superior Electric 21, Bismarck Dream Center-Bone & Joint 6; Bismarck The Pounders 21, Bismarck Sports Page 1; Cape Coral (Fla.) USA Patriots 15, Fargo Legends 5; West Fargo Superior Electric 8, Watford City Dirtbags 7; Bismarck The Pounders 13, Cape Coral (Fla.) USA Patriots 9.

Consolation bracket: Bismarck The Painters 21, Ambrose Astros 2; Grand Forks Steamatic Southgate won by forfeit over Minot John’s Body Shop, 7-0; Bismarck Badlands Environmental 9, Dickinson A-1 Sprinklers 3; Hazen Jimmy’s Lounge-The Hub 12; Bismarck The Painters 14, Fargo Unwind-Brookdale 2; Minot Spicy Pie 16, Grand Forks Steamatic Southgate 14; Bismarck Badlands Environmental 14, Minot Planet Pizza 10; Hazen Jimmy’s Lounge-The Hub 16, Minot Swinging Dingers 0; Minot Spicy Pie 16, Bismarck The Painters 1; Hazen Jimmy’s Lounge-The Hub 8, Bismarck Badlands Environmental 4.

Fifth place: Minot Spicy Pie 10, Hazen Jimmy’s Lounge-The Hub 4.

Third place: Cape Coral (Fla.) USA Patriots 18, Watford City Dirtbags 17.

Championship game: Bismarck The Pounders 8, West Fargo Superior Electric 6.

Men’s Masters 35-plus

At Mandan Diamonds

Winner’s bracket: Fargo Team Without a Title 18, Mandan 701 Softball 4; Fargo Round Up Saloon 18, Bismarck STEP Wellness 15; Fargo Team Without a Title 21, Minot Wolding Trucking-Thompson Larson 20; Fargo Round Up Saloon 7, Mandan Blackstone Tavern-Amvets 3.

Consolation bracket: Turtle Mountain Thunder 14, Lisbon Gentzkow 11; Saskatoon Crush 8, Minot Sportsmens 7; Mandan Sportsmens Bar 17, Turtle Mountain Thunder 11; Bismarck Turn Two Athletics-Rides 18, Saskatoon Crush 3.

Fifth place: Bismarck Turn Two Athletics-Rides 13, Mandan Sportsmens Bar 7.

Third place: Minot Wolding Trucking-Thompson Larson 9, Mandan Blackstone Tavern-Amvets 5.

Championship game: Fargo Team Without a Title 22, Fargo Round Up Saloon 0.

Men’s Masters 50-plus

At Clem Kelley Diamonds

Winner’s bracket: Minot Coors Light Broadway Beer Bremer Bank 8, Fort Rice Mandan Moose 0; Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue 9, Bismarck Moose Lodge 0.

Consolation bracket: Mandan Bowers Excavating Red 11, Mandan Hyundai 0; Valley City Elliot Farms 11, Mandan Magi Touch Carpet One 1.

Fifth place: Mandan Bowers Excavating Red 11, Valley City Elliot Farms 1.

Third place: Bismarck Moose Lodge 2, Fort Rice Mandan Moose 0.

Championship game: Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue 8, Minot Coors Light Broadway Beer Bremer Bank 7.

WOMEN

Women’s C-D

At Clem Kelley Diamonds

Round robin: Bozeman (Mont.) Renegades 19, Bismarck Moritz 13; Winner (S.D.) All-Stars 12, Tulsa (Okla.) Wy-Kan Okies 2.

Third place: Bismarck Moritz 27, Fargo MMB 22.

Championship game: Bozeman (Mont.) Renegades 17, Winner (S.D.) All-Stars 8.

Women’s Rec I

At Clem Kelley Diamonds

Consolation bracket: Watertown (S.D.) Reilly Repair 13, West Fargo TNT-AF 0; West Fargo Johnson Hardwood 14, Grand Forks Icon-Joe Black’s 10; Watertown (S.D.) Reilly Repair 7, West Fargo Johnson Hardwood 6; Watertown (S.D.) Reilly Repair 18, Minot Overhead Doors-All American Trophy 7.

Championship games: Watertown (S.D.) Reilly Repair 14, Rapid City (S.D.) Hit or Miss 0; Watertown (S.D.) Reilly Repair 19, Rapid City (S.D.) Hit or Miss 6.

Women’s Rec II

At Clem Kelley Diamonds

Winner’s bracket: Bismarck Send It 24/7-Cornhole-Capital Trophy 17, Mandan Lonesome Dove-Bud Light Lemonade 0; Bismarck Send It 24/7-Cornhole-Capital Trophy 14, Minot Aflac-Gustofson Septic 4; Bismarck Robinson Farms 12, Rapid City (S.D.) Below Zero 3.

Consolation bracket: Bismarck Ole & Lena’s Pizza 15, Minot Anarchy Jokers 10; Bismarck Ole & Lena’s Pizza 8, Pierre (S.D.) Beaches 7; Bismarck Lady War Chiefs 11, Detroit Lakes (Minn.) Northern Mix 6.

Fifth place: Bismarck Ole & Lena’s Pizza 5, Bismarck Lady War Chiefs 4.

Third place: Minot Aflac-Gustofson Septic 18, Rapid City (S.D.) Below Zero 3.

Championship game: Bismarck Send It 24/7-Cornhole-Capital Trophy 15, Bismarck Robinson Farms 8.

Women’s Rec III

At Sam McQuade Diamonds

Winner’s bracket: Watford City Try Hards 12, Rapid City (S.D.) Black Hills Lady Thunder 7; Dickinson SISU Engineering 4, Bismarck T&M Electric 3; Beulah Farmer’s Union 8, Williston Softball Addicts 6; Bismarck TransTrash 14, Bismarck Midway Tavern-Mich Ultra 4; Watford City Try Hards 18, Dickinson SISU Engineering 2; Bismarck TransTrash 6, Beulah Farmer’s Union 3.

Consolation bracket: Jamestown The Buff 16, Minot Burgess Detailing 6; Rapid City (S.D.) Lady Mato Wasake 15, Lamoure McLeod Softball 0; Bismarck Eagles 13, Mandan Spare Parts 11; West Fargo Silver Dollar-Sexy Pigs 20, Bismarck Dermacare Clinic 13; Rapid City (S.D.) Lady Mato Wasake 13, Jamestown The Buff 2; Bismarck Eagles 11, West Fargo Silver Dollar-Sexy Pigs 7.

Fifth place: Rapid City (S.D.) Lady Mato Wasake 16, Bismarck Eagles 5.

Third place: Beulah Farmer’s Union 15, Dickinson SISU Engineering 3.

Championship game: Bismarck TransTrash 8, Watford City Try Hards 6.

Women’s Rec IV

At Scheels Complex

Winner’s bracket: Bismarck Bisman Peaches 7, Bismarck Dirtroad Diamond 0; Pierre (S.D.) Suck Less Try Harder 16, Bismarck Purple Reign 3; Minot Am Fam Ins-In Depth Const. 24, Dickinson Mens Den-Neighbor Bar 6; Bismarck Fried Financial 15, Bismarck Hometown Mudslingers 5; Pierre (S.D.) Suck Less Try Harder 20, Bismarck Bisman Peaches 4; Minot Am Fam Ins-In Depth Const. 20, Bismarck Fried Financial 0.

Consolation bracket: Aberdeen (S.D.) Team Foss 12, Belcourt Ogichidaas 2; Minot Flower Box 11, Hazen Riverside Electric 1; Aberdeen (S.D.) I’d Hit That 8, Bismarck Cottingham Insurance 5; Minot Chicks with Sticks 21, Minot Little Knife Creations 4; Minot Flower Box 5, Aberdeen (S.D.) Team Foss 2; Minot Chicks with Sticks 8, Aberdeen (S.D.) I’d Hit That 6.

Fifth place: Minot Flower Box 10, Minot Chicks with Sticks 6.

Third place: Bismarck Fried Financial 12, Bismarck Bisman Peaches 2.

Championship game: Pierre (S.D.) Suck Less Try Harder 12, Minot Am Fam Ins-In Depth Const. 1.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;17-10;.630;--

Rockford;17-11;.607;0.5

Kalamazoo;14-13;.519;3

Kenosha;13-14;.481;4

Kokomo;12-15;.444;5

Battle Creek;9-18;.333;8

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wausau;16-12;.571;--

Green Bay;16-12;.571;--

Madison;15-12;.556;0.5

Wisconsin Rapids;15-12;.556;0.5

Lakeshore;11-16;.407;4.5

Fond du Lac;9-19;.321;7

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Thunder Bay;14-10;.583;--

Eau Claire;15-11;.577;--

Rochester;15-13;.536;1

Duluth;14-12;.538;1

La Crosse;9-17;.346;6

Waterloo;9-17;.346;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;20-6;.769;--

Mankato;17-10;.630;3.5

St. Cloud;15-11;.577;5

Bismarck;11-15;.423;9

Minnesota;5-8;.385;8.5

Minot;5-19;.208;14

Saturday, June 24

Battle Creek 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Kenosha 2, Green Bay 1

Kokomo 6, Wausau 5, 10 innings

Madison 18, Traverse City 5

Mankato 3, St. Cloud 0

Rochester 5, Willmar 4, 13 innings

Thunder Bay 8, La Crosse 3

Duluth 10, Eau Claire 9

Lakeshore 8, Fond du Lac 6

Kalamazoo 5, Rockford 2

Sunday, June 25

Wisconsin Rapids 13, Battle Creek 3

Green Bay 8, Kenosha 2

Lakeshore 9, Fond du Lac 5

Eau Claire 5, Duluth 2, 10 innings

Rockford 9, Kalamazoo 3

Mankato 11, St. Cloud 5

Wausau 6, Kokomo 2

La Crosse 5, Thunder Bay 4

Willmar 13, Rochester 7

Madison at Traverse City, Ppd

Monday, June 26

Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City

St. cloud at Mankato

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Rockford

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Minnesota at Willmar

Tuesday, June 27

Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Waterloo

Madison at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City

Rockford at Lakeshore

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Mankato at St. Cloud

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Kokomo at Kenosha

Minnesota at Willmar

Wednesday, June 28

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Rochester

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Waterloo at Duluth

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Mankato at Minot

Green Bay at Wausau

Kenosha at Rockford

Thursday, June 29

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Madison at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wausau

Minnesota at Rochester

Rockford at Kenosha

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Duluth

Mankato at Minot