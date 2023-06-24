SOFTBALL

MCQUADE TOURNAMENT

Sunday’s pairings

MEN

C

Longwood (Fla.) Russel’s Paint & Body vs. Red Wing (Minn.) Sioux Nation, 8:40 a.m., CK6; Williston Titan Resources vs. Fargo Beef, 9:50 a.m., CK7; 8:40 winners, 9:50 a.m., CK7; St. Cloud (Minn.) Subaru vs. Billings (Mont.) Mill-A3, 11 a.m., CK7; 9:50 winner vs. 11 loser, 12:10 p.m., CK7; Championship, 1:20 p.m., CK7 (second championship game, 1:20 p.m., if necessary)

D

Mandan Seven Seas vs. Valley City Grotberg Electric, 7:30 a.m., CK5; West Fargo AJ Consruction vs. Fargo TNT Seamless, 7:30 a.m., CK5; Moorhead Great Brotton Home Inspection-Sure Stop vs. Bismarck Inge’s OPub, 8:40 a.m., CK7; St. Paul (Minn.) Silverbacks, 8:40 a.m., CK9; Consolation games, 9:50 a.m., CK5 and CK9; 9:50 winners, 11 a.m., CK9; 8:40 winners, 11 a.m., CK5; Consolation game, 12:10 p.m., CK5; Championship, 1:20 p.m., CK5 (second championship game, 2:30 p.m., if necessary)

REC 1

Grand Forks Sun Pro vs. Bismarck Jack’s Steakhouse-Country Financial, 8:40 a.m., M1; Bismarck Caves-3Be Meats vs. Ransom County Pink It Forward, 9:50 a.m., M1; Watertown (S.D.) DFC vs. Minot Lam plighter, 8:40 a.m., M2; Grand Forks Joe Black’s vs. Ransom County Gentzkow Inc., 9:50 a.m., M2; Semifinals, 11 a.m., M1 and M2; Championship, 12:10 p.m., M1; Third place, 12:10 p.m., M2

Ransom County Heitland Construction-Black Pelican vs. Devils Lake Carrignton, 840 a.m., M3; Moorhead (Minn.) Red Hen vs. Bismarck Hayward Electric, 9:50 a.m., M3; Bismarck Rio Lawn and Landscape vs. Bismarck Keystone Light-Kitchen Refresh, 8:40, M4; Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage vs. McLaughin (S.D.) Run Around Butte, 9:50, M4; Semifinals, 11 a.m., M3 and M 4; Consolation championship, 12:10, M4

REC 2

Fargo OK Tire-Blushed vs. Bismarck Next Mortgage, 840, CWS7; Bismarck Gartner’s Capital Chowe Hospital vs. Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors, 8:40, CWS 8; Bismarck Team Prime vs. West Fargo F7, 8:40 , CWS9; Mandan 701 Softball vs. Valley City RTR-Boomers, 8:40 CWS11; Belcourt TNT Young Gunz vs. Bismarck New Nerst Realty, 8:40, CWS10; Minot Circle Sanitation-Trilogy vs. Bismarck Mann Energy, 8:40, CWS12; Championship, 12:10, CWS10; Third place, 1:20 p.m., CWS10.

Bismarck Naturdays vs. Fargo Century Builder, 7:30, CWS 7; Jamestown Larry’s Auto Glass vs. Sidney (Mont.)Builders First Source, 7:30, CWS8; Dickinson Midas vs. Bismarck Pink It Forwad, 7:30, CWS9; Bismarck Rug Rat vs. Steele Lang’s Lawn Car, 7:30, CWS11; Bismarck all Nations vs. Williston Bad News NBears, 7:30 , CWS 10; Grand Forks Rochus USA-House Crew vs. Fargo Borsheim, 7:30, CWS 12; Consolation championship, 1:20, CWS 9

REC 3 BUDWESER

Mandan Bowers Excavating vs. Watford City Dirtbags, 7:30 a.m., CK9; Bismarck Dream Center-bone & Joint vs. Bismarck Nodak Insurance, 7:30, CK10; Mid Dakota Eagles vs. Bismarck Pounders, 7:30 CK6; Minot Landing vs. Fargo Legends, 7:30m CK7; Wahpeton Birchem Livestock vs. Mandan-WC winner, 9:50, CK10 West Fargo Superior Electric vs. Bisdmarck DC-Bismarck Nodak winner, 8:40, CK10; Bismarck Sports Page vs. Mid Dakota-Bismarckwinner, 11, CK6; Cape Coral (Fla.) USA Patriots vs. Minot-Fargo winner, 9:50, CK6; Championship, 1:20, CK 6; Third place, 1:20 p.m., CK9

Ambrose Astros vs. Bismarck Painters, 7:20, CWN5; Minot John’s Body Shop vs. Grand Forks Steamtic Southgate, 8:40, CWN5; Bismarck Badlands Environmental vs. Dickinson A-1 Sprinklers, 7:30, CWN 6; Bismarck Deuce Crew vs. Hazen Jimmy;s Lounge, 8:40, CWN, 6; Fargo Unwind-Brookdale vs. Ambrose-Bismarck winner, 9:50, CWN5; Minot Spicy Pie vs. Minot-Grand Forks winner, 11, CWN5; Minot Planet Pizza vs. Bismarck-Dickinson winner, 9:50, CWN6; Minot Swinging Dingers vs. Bismarck-Hazen winner, 11, CWN6; Consoaltion championship, 1:20 , CWN6.

REC 3 BUD LIGHT

Dickinson Spur vs. St. Louis Park (Minn.) Epic, 7:30, CWS13; Minot Post Construction vs. Fargo Jimmy John’s, 8:40, CWS13; Minot eps-Lucky Strike vs. TBS, 8:40, CWS 14; Pierre (S.D.) Ambush vs. Mandan Corral Sales, 7:30, CWS14; Bismarck Elite Ag Solutions vs. Bismarck-SLP winner, 9:50, CWS13; Bismarck Moose Lodge vs. Minot-Fargowinner, 11, CWS 13; Aberdeen (S.D.) Assurance vs. Minot-Mandan winner, 11, CWS14; Bismarck Ulberg Construction vs. Pierre-Mandan winner, 9:50, CWS14; Championship, 1:20, CWS13; Third place, 1:20, CWS14

Fargo Comets vs. Minot Sports on Tap, 7:30, CWS15; Bismarck Pifer Auction vs. Bismarck Vertex Properties, 8:40, CWS15; Bismarck Executive Limo vs. Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel, 8:40, CWS16; Mandan Action Sports vs. Bismarck Pagel Hager Law, 730, CWS16; Wahpeton Driftwood vs. Fargo-Minot winner, 9:50, CWS16; Bismarck Kramer Gold vs. TBA, 11, CWS15; Mandan Stage Stop vs. Bismarck-Fargo winner, 11, CWS16; Fargo Cullinex vs. Mandan-Bismarck winner, 9:50, CWS16; Consolation championship, 1:20, CWS15.

MASTERS 35-PLUS

Fargo Team Without a Title vs. Mandan 701 Softball, 8:40, M5; Fargo Round UP Salon vs. Bismarck STEP Wellness, 8:40, M8; Minot Wolding Trucking-Thompson Larson vs. Fargo-Mandan winner, 9:50, M5; Fargo-Bismarck winner vs. Mandan Blackstone Tavern-Amvets, 9:50, M8; Championship, 11, M5 ; Third place, 11, M8

Lisbon Gentzkow vs. Turtle Mountain Thunder, 8:40, M6; Saskatoon Crush vs. Minot Sportsmen’s, 8:40, M7; Mandan Sportsman’s Bar vs. Lisbon-TM winner, 9:50, M6; Saskatoon-Miot winner vs. Bismarck Turn Two Athletics-Rides, 9:50, M7; Consolation final, 11, M7.

MASTERS 50

Minot Coors Light-Broadway Beer-Bremer Bank vs. Fort Rice Mandan Moose, 11, CK3; Bismarck Moose Lodge vs. Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue, 12:10, CK3; Championship, 1:20, CK3; third place, 1:20, CK4.

Mandan Hyundai vs. Mandan Bowes Excavating Red, 8:40, CK3; Valley City Elliot Farms vs. Mandan Magi Touch Carpet One, 9:50, CK3; Consolation final, 12:10, CK4.

WOMEN

C/D

Bismarck Moritz vs. Bozeman (Mont.) Renegades, 8:40 a.m., CK8; Tulsa (Okla.) Wy-Kan Okies vs. Winner (S.D.) All-Stars. 9:50 a.m., CK8; Championship, 11 a.m., CK8; Third place, 12:10 p.m., CK9.

REC 1

Watertown (S.D.) Reilly Repair vs. West Fargo TNT-AF, 8:40 a.m., CK2; Grand Forks Icon-Joe Black’s vs. West Fargo Johnson Hardwood, 9:50 a.m., CK2; Consolation game, 11 a.m., CK2; Consolation winner vs. Minot Overhead Door-All American Trophy, 12:10 p.m., CK2; Championship: Rapid City (S.D.) Hit or Miss vs. 12:10 winner, 1:20 p.m., CK2.

REC 2

Bismarck Send It 24/7 Cornhole-Capital Trophy vs. Mandan Lonesome Dove-Bud Light Lemonade, 7:30 a.m., CK2; Minot Aflac-Gustofson Septic vs. 7:30 winner, 9:50 a.m., CK1; Rapid City (S.D.) Beow Zero vs. Bismarck Robinson Farms, 11 a.m., CK1; Championship, 1:20 p.m., CK1

Bismarck Ole & Lena’s Pizza vs. Minot Anarchy Jokers, 7:30 a.m., CK1; Pierre (S.D.) Beaches vs. 7:30 winner, 8:40 a.m., CK1; Detroit Lakes (Minn.) Northern Mix vs. Bismarck Lady War Chiefs, 9:50 a.m., CK4; Third place, 11 a.m., CK4.

REC 3

Rapid City (S.D.) Black Hills Lady Thunder vs. Watford City Try Hards, 8:40 a.m., MC1; Dickinson SISU Engineering vs. Bismarck T&M Electric, 9:50 a.m., MC1; Bismarck TransTrash vs. Bismarck Midway Lanes-Mich Ultra, 9:50 a.m., MC2; Semifinals, 11 a.m., MC1and MC2; Championship, 12:10 p.m., MC2; Third place, 12:10 p.m., MC1

Jamestown Buff vs. Minot Burgess Detailing, 8:40 a.m., MC3; LaMoure McLeod Softball vs. Rapid City (S.D) Lady Mato Wasake, 9:50 a.m., MC3; Mandan Spare Parts vs. Bismarck Eagles, 8:40 a.m., MC3; West Fargo Silver Dollar-Sexy Pigs vs. Bismarck DermaCare Clinic, 9:50 a.m., MC4; Semifinals, 11 a.m., MC3 and MC4; Consolation championship, 12:10 p.m., MC3.

REC 4

Bismarck Dirt Road Diamonds vs. Bismarck Bis-Man Peaches, 8:40 a.m., SCH2; Bismarck Purple Reign vs. Pierre (S.D.) Suck Less Try Harder, 9:50 a.m., SCH2; Minot Am Fam Inurance-In Depth Construction vs. Dickinson Men’s Den-Neighbor Bar, 8:40 a.m., SCH3; Bismarck Hometown Mudslingers vs. Bismarck Cried Financial, 9:50 a.m., SCH3; Semifinals, 11 a.m., SCH 2 and SCH3; Championship, 1210 p.m., SCH2; Third place, 12:10 p.m.,. SCH3

Aberdeen (S.D.) Team Foss vs. Belcourt Ogichidaas, 8:40 a.m., SCH1; Minot Flower Box vs. Hazen Riverside Electric, 9:50 a.m., SCH 1; Aberdeen (S.D.) I’d Hit That vs. Bismarck Cottingham Insurance, 8:40 a.m., SCH4; Minot Chicks with Sticks vs. Minot Little Knife Creations, 9:50 a.m., SCH4; Semifinals, 11 a.m., SCH3 and SCH4; Consolation championship, 12:10 p.m., SCH1.

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 15, CENTRAL 2 (4 INNINGS)

At Omaha, Neb.

Central;100;1;--;2;2;3

Governors;456;x;--;15;13;2

Hogan, Vincent (2), Bartlett (3) and catcher N/A; Zachary Brackin and Max Vig. W – Brackin. L – Hogan.

Highlights: Govs – Gavin Lill 1-for-4, double, R, RB; Tommy Kraljic 3-for-4, double, 3 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 3-for-3, double, 3 R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 3-for-3, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Jameson Johnson R, RBI; Marcus Butts 2 R; Carter Krueger 2-for-2, double, 6 RBIs; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-1, 2 R; Brackin 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks.

BELLEVUE WEST 8, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 0 (5 INNINGS)

At Omaha, Neb.

Governors;000;00;--;0;3;3

Belevue West;001;43;--;8;8;0

Jameson Johnson, Nick Patton (5) and Marcus Butts; Lester, Hosick (4) and catcher N/A. W – Lester. L – Johnson.

Highlights: Govs – Tommy Kraljic 1-for-2; Butts 1-for-2; Max Vig 1-for-2.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;17-10;.630;--

Rockford;16-11;.596;1

Kalamazoo;14-12;.538;2.5

Kenosha;13-13;.500;3.5

Kokomo;12-14;.462;4.5

Battle Creek;9-17;.346;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;15-12;.556;--

Madison;15-12;.556;--

Wausau;15-12;.556;--

Wisconsin Rapids;14-12;.538;0.5

Lakeshore;10-16;.385;4.5

Fond du Lac;9-18;.333;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Thunder Bay;13-9;.591;--

Duluth;14-10;.583;--

Rochester;15-12;.556;0.5

Eau Claire;13-11;.542;1

Waterloo;9-17;.346;6

La Crosse;8-16;.333;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;19-6;.760;--

Mankato;16-10;.615;3.5

St. Cloud;15-10;.600;4

Bismarck;11-15;.423;8.5

Minnesota;5-8;.385;8

Minot;5-19;.208;13.5

Saturday, June 24

Battle Creek 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Kenosha 2, Green Bay 1

Kokomo 6, Wausau 5, 10 innings

Madison 18, Traverse City 5

Mankato 3, St. Cloud 0

Rochester 5, Willmar 4, 13 innings

Thunder Bay at La Crosse, n

Duluth at Eau Claire, n

Lakeshore 8, Fond du Lac 6

Kalamazoo 5, Rockford 2

Sunday, June 25

Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at Duluth

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Mankato at St. Cloud

Wausau at Kokomo

Madison at Traverse City

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Willmar at Rochester

Monday, June 26

Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City

St. cloud at Mankato

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Rockford

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Minnesota at Willmar

Tuesday, June 27

Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Waterloo

Madison at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City

Rockford at Lakeshore

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Mankato at St. Cloud

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Kokomo at Kenosha

Minnesota at Willmar

Wednesday, June 28

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Rochester

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Waterloo at Duluth

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Mankato at Minot

Green Bay at Wausau

Kenosha at Rockford

Thursday, June 29

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Madison at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wausau

Minnesota at Rochester

Rockford at Kenosha

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Duluth

Mankato at Minot

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

High school football

Shrine Bowl

11-man

East 21, West 0

9-man

East 8, West 0, game called in the first quarter, weather