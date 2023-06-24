SOFTBALL
MCQUADE TOURNAMENT
Sunday’s pairings
MEN
C
Longwood (Fla.) Russel’s Paint & Body vs. Red Wing (Minn.) Sioux Nation, 8:40 a.m., CK6; Williston Titan Resources vs. Fargo Beef, 9:50 a.m., CK7; 8:40 winners, 9:50 a.m., CK7; St. Cloud (Minn.) Subaru vs. Billings (Mont.) Mill-A3, 11 a.m., CK7; 9:50 winner vs. 11 loser, 12:10 p.m., CK7; Championship, 1:20 p.m., CK7 (second championship game, 1:20 p.m., if necessary)
D
Mandan Seven Seas vs. Valley City Grotberg Electric, 7:30 a.m., CK5; West Fargo AJ Consruction vs. Fargo TNT Seamless, 7:30 a.m., CK5; Moorhead Great Brotton Home Inspection-Sure Stop vs. Bismarck Inge’s OPub, 8:40 a.m., CK7; St. Paul (Minn.) Silverbacks, 8:40 a.m., CK9; Consolation games, 9:50 a.m., CK5 and CK9; 9:50 winners, 11 a.m., CK9; 8:40 winners, 11 a.m., CK5; Consolation game, 12:10 p.m., CK5; Championship, 1:20 p.m., CK5 (second championship game, 2:30 p.m., if necessary)
REC 1
Grand Forks Sun Pro vs. Bismarck Jack’s Steakhouse-Country Financial, 8:40 a.m., M1; Bismarck Caves-3Be Meats vs. Ransom County Pink It Forward, 9:50 a.m., M1; Watertown (S.D.) DFC vs. Minot Lam plighter, 8:40 a.m., M2; Grand Forks Joe Black’s vs. Ransom County Gentzkow Inc., 9:50 a.m., M2; Semifinals, 11 a.m., M1 and M2; Championship, 12:10 p.m., M1; Third place, 12:10 p.m., M2
Ransom County Heitland Construction-Black Pelican vs. Devils Lake Carrignton, 840 a.m., M3; Moorhead (Minn.) Red Hen vs. Bismarck Hayward Electric, 9:50 a.m., M3; Bismarck Rio Lawn and Landscape vs. Bismarck Keystone Light-Kitchen Refresh, 8:40, M4; Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage vs. McLaughin (S.D.) Run Around Butte, 9:50, M4; Semifinals, 11 a.m., M3 and M 4; Consolation championship, 12:10, M4
REC 2
Fargo OK Tire-Blushed vs. Bismarck Next Mortgage, 840, CWS7; Bismarck Gartner’s Capital Chowe Hospital vs. Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors, 8:40, CWS 8; Bismarck Team Prime vs. West Fargo F7, 8:40 , CWS9; Mandan 701 Softball vs. Valley City RTR-Boomers, 8:40 CWS11; Belcourt TNT Young Gunz vs. Bismarck New Nerst Realty, 8:40, CWS10; Minot Circle Sanitation-Trilogy vs. Bismarck Mann Energy, 8:40, CWS12; Championship, 12:10, CWS10; Third place, 1:20 p.m., CWS10.
Bismarck Naturdays vs. Fargo Century Builder, 7:30, CWS 7; Jamestown Larry’s Auto Glass vs. Sidney (Mont.)Builders First Source, 7:30, CWS8; Dickinson Midas vs. Bismarck Pink It Forwad, 7:30, CWS9; Bismarck Rug Rat vs. Steele Lang’s Lawn Car, 7:30, CWS11; Bismarck all Nations vs. Williston Bad News NBears, 7:30 , CWS 10; Grand Forks Rochus USA-House Crew vs. Fargo Borsheim, 7:30, CWS 12; Consolation championship, 1:20, CWS 9
REC 3 BUDWESER
Mandan Bowers Excavating vs. Watford City Dirtbags, 7:30 a.m., CK9; Bismarck Dream Center-bone & Joint vs. Bismarck Nodak Insurance, 7:30, CK10; Mid Dakota Eagles vs. Bismarck Pounders, 7:30 CK6; Minot Landing vs. Fargo Legends, 7:30m CK7; Wahpeton Birchem Livestock vs. Mandan-WC winner, 9:50, CK10 West Fargo Superior Electric vs. Bisdmarck DC-Bismarck Nodak winner, 8:40, CK10; Bismarck Sports Page vs. Mid Dakota-Bismarckwinner, 11, CK6; Cape Coral (Fla.) USA Patriots vs. Minot-Fargo winner, 9:50, CK6; Championship, 1:20, CK 6; Third place, 1:20 p.m., CK9
Ambrose Astros vs. Bismarck Painters, 7:20, CWN5; Minot John’s Body Shop vs. Grand Forks Steamtic Southgate, 8:40, CWN5; Bismarck Badlands Environmental vs. Dickinson A-1 Sprinklers, 7:30, CWN 6; Bismarck Deuce Crew vs. Hazen Jimmy;s Lounge, 8:40, CWN, 6; Fargo Unwind-Brookdale vs. Ambrose-Bismarck winner, 9:50, CWN5; Minot Spicy Pie vs. Minot-Grand Forks winner, 11, CWN5; Minot Planet Pizza vs. Bismarck-Dickinson winner, 9:50, CWN6; Minot Swinging Dingers vs. Bismarck-Hazen winner, 11, CWN6; Consoaltion championship, 1:20 , CWN6.
REC 3 BUD LIGHT
Dickinson Spur vs. St. Louis Park (Minn.) Epic, 7:30, CWS13; Minot Post Construction vs. Fargo Jimmy John’s, 8:40, CWS13; Minot eps-Lucky Strike vs. TBS, 8:40, CWS 14; Pierre (S.D.) Ambush vs. Mandan Corral Sales, 7:30, CWS14; Bismarck Elite Ag Solutions vs. Bismarck-SLP winner, 9:50, CWS13; Bismarck Moose Lodge vs. Minot-Fargowinner, 11, CWS 13; Aberdeen (S.D.) Assurance vs. Minot-Mandan winner, 11, CWS14; Bismarck Ulberg Construction vs. Pierre-Mandan winner, 9:50, CWS14; Championship, 1:20, CWS13; Third place, 1:20, CWS14
Fargo Comets vs. Minot Sports on Tap, 7:30, CWS15; Bismarck Pifer Auction vs. Bismarck Vertex Properties, 8:40, CWS15; Bismarck Executive Limo vs. Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel, 8:40, CWS16; Mandan Action Sports vs. Bismarck Pagel Hager Law, 730, CWS16; Wahpeton Driftwood vs. Fargo-Minot winner, 9:50, CWS16; Bismarck Kramer Gold vs. TBA, 11, CWS15; Mandan Stage Stop vs. Bismarck-Fargo winner, 11, CWS16; Fargo Cullinex vs. Mandan-Bismarck winner, 9:50, CWS16; Consolation championship, 1:20, CWS15.
MASTERS 35-PLUS
Fargo Team Without a Title vs. Mandan 701 Softball, 8:40, M5; Fargo Round UP Salon vs. Bismarck STEP Wellness, 8:40, M8; Minot Wolding Trucking-Thompson Larson vs. Fargo-Mandan winner, 9:50, M5; Fargo-Bismarck winner vs. Mandan Blackstone Tavern-Amvets, 9:50, M8; Championship, 11, M5 ; Third place, 11, M8
Lisbon Gentzkow vs. Turtle Mountain Thunder, 8:40, M6; Saskatoon Crush vs. Minot Sportsmen’s, 8:40, M7; Mandan Sportsman’s Bar vs. Lisbon-TM winner, 9:50, M6; Saskatoon-Miot winner vs. Bismarck Turn Two Athletics-Rides, 9:50, M7; Consolation final, 11, M7.
MASTERS 50
Minot Coors Light-Broadway Beer-Bremer Bank vs. Fort Rice Mandan Moose, 11, CK3; Bismarck Moose Lodge vs. Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue, 12:10, CK3; Championship, 1:20, CK3; third place, 1:20, CK4.
Mandan Hyundai vs. Mandan Bowes Excavating Red, 8:40, CK3; Valley City Elliot Farms vs. Mandan Magi Touch Carpet One, 9:50, CK3; Consolation final, 12:10, CK4.
WOMEN
C/D
Bismarck Moritz vs. Bozeman (Mont.) Renegades, 8:40 a.m., CK8; Tulsa (Okla.) Wy-Kan Okies vs. Winner (S.D.) All-Stars. 9:50 a.m., CK8; Championship, 11 a.m., CK8; Third place, 12:10 p.m., CK9.
REC 1
Watertown (S.D.) Reilly Repair vs. West Fargo TNT-AF, 8:40 a.m., CK2; Grand Forks Icon-Joe Black’s vs. West Fargo Johnson Hardwood, 9:50 a.m., CK2; Consolation game, 11 a.m., CK2; Consolation winner vs. Minot Overhead Door-All American Trophy, 12:10 p.m., CK2; Championship: Rapid City (S.D.) Hit or Miss vs. 12:10 winner, 1:20 p.m., CK2.
REC 2
Bismarck Send It 24/7 Cornhole-Capital Trophy vs. Mandan Lonesome Dove-Bud Light Lemonade, 7:30 a.m., CK2; Minot Aflac-Gustofson Septic vs. 7:30 winner, 9:50 a.m., CK1; Rapid City (S.D.) Beow Zero vs. Bismarck Robinson Farms, 11 a.m., CK1; Championship, 1:20 p.m., CK1
Bismarck Ole & Lena’s Pizza vs. Minot Anarchy Jokers, 7:30 a.m., CK1; Pierre (S.D.) Beaches vs. 7:30 winner, 8:40 a.m., CK1; Detroit Lakes (Minn.) Northern Mix vs. Bismarck Lady War Chiefs, 9:50 a.m., CK4; Third place, 11 a.m., CK4.
REC 3
Rapid City (S.D.) Black Hills Lady Thunder vs. Watford City Try Hards, 8:40 a.m., MC1; Dickinson SISU Engineering vs. Bismarck T&M Electric, 9:50 a.m., MC1; Bismarck TransTrash vs. Bismarck Midway Lanes-Mich Ultra, 9:50 a.m., MC2; Semifinals, 11 a.m., MC1and MC2; Championship, 12:10 p.m., MC2; Third place, 12:10 p.m., MC1
Jamestown Buff vs. Minot Burgess Detailing, 8:40 a.m., MC3; LaMoure McLeod Softball vs. Rapid City (S.D) Lady Mato Wasake, 9:50 a.m., MC3; Mandan Spare Parts vs. Bismarck Eagles, 8:40 a.m., MC3; West Fargo Silver Dollar-Sexy Pigs vs. Bismarck DermaCare Clinic, 9:50 a.m., MC4; Semifinals, 11 a.m., MC3 and MC4; Consolation championship, 12:10 p.m., MC3.
REC 4
Bismarck Dirt Road Diamonds vs. Bismarck Bis-Man Peaches, 8:40 a.m., SCH2; Bismarck Purple Reign vs. Pierre (S.D.) Suck Less Try Harder, 9:50 a.m., SCH2; Minot Am Fam Inurance-In Depth Construction vs. Dickinson Men’s Den-Neighbor Bar, 8:40 a.m., SCH3; Bismarck Hometown Mudslingers vs. Bismarck Cried Financial, 9:50 a.m., SCH3; Semifinals, 11 a.m., SCH 2 and SCH3; Championship, 1210 p.m., SCH2; Third place, 12:10 p.m.,. SCH3
Aberdeen (S.D.) Team Foss vs. Belcourt Ogichidaas, 8:40 a.m., SCH1; Minot Flower Box vs. Hazen Riverside Electric, 9:50 a.m., SCH 1; Aberdeen (S.D.) I’d Hit That vs. Bismarck Cottingham Insurance, 8:40 a.m., SCH4; Minot Chicks with Sticks vs. Minot Little Knife Creations, 9:50 a.m., SCH4; Semifinals, 11 a.m., SCH3 and SCH4; Consolation championship, 12:10 p.m., SCH1.
LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 15, CENTRAL 2 (4 INNINGS)
At Omaha, Neb.
Central;100;1;--;2;2;3
Governors;456;x;--;15;13;2
Hogan, Vincent (2), Bartlett (3) and catcher N/A; Zachary Brackin and Max Vig. W – Brackin. L – Hogan.
Highlights: Govs – Gavin Lill 1-for-4, double, R, RB; Tommy Kraljic 3-for-4, double, 3 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 3-for-3, double, 3 R, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 3-for-3, double, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Jameson Johnson R, RBI; Marcus Butts 2 R; Carter Krueger 2-for-2, double, 6 RBIs; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-1, 2 R; Brackin 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks.
BELLEVUE WEST 8, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 0 (5 INNINGS)
At Omaha, Neb.
Governors;000;00;--;0;3;3
Belevue West;001;43;--;8;8;0
Jameson Johnson, Nick Patton (5) and Marcus Butts; Lester, Hosick (4) and catcher N/A. W – Lester. L – Johnson.
Highlights: Govs – Tommy Kraljic 1-for-2; Butts 1-for-2; Max Vig 1-for-2.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;17-10;.630;--
Rockford;16-11;.596;1
Kalamazoo;14-12;.538;2.5
Kenosha;13-13;.500;3.5
Kokomo;12-14;.462;4.5
Battle Creek;9-17;.346;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;15-12;.556;--
Madison;15-12;.556;--
Wausau;15-12;.556;--
Wisconsin Rapids;14-12;.538;0.5
Lakeshore;10-16;.385;4.5
Fond du Lac;9-18;.333;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Thunder Bay;13-9;.591;--
Duluth;14-10;.583;--
Rochester;15-12;.556;0.5
Eau Claire;13-11;.542;1
Waterloo;9-17;.346;6
La Crosse;8-16;.333;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;19-6;.760;--
Mankato;16-10;.615;3.5
St. Cloud;15-10;.600;4
Bismarck;11-15;.423;8.5
Minnesota;5-8;.385;8
Minot;5-19;.208;13.5
Saturday, June 24
Battle Creek 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Kenosha 2, Green Bay 1
Kokomo 6, Wausau 5, 10 innings
Madison 18, Traverse City 5
Mankato 3, St. Cloud 0
Rochester 5, Willmar 4, 13 innings
Thunder Bay at La Crosse, n
Duluth at Eau Claire, n
Lakeshore 8, Fond du Lac 6
Kalamazoo 5, Rockford 2
Sunday, June 25
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Duluth
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Mankato at St. Cloud
Wausau at Kokomo
Madison at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Willmar at Rochester
Monday, June 26
Minot at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Madison at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City
St. cloud at Mankato
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kokomo at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Willmar
Tuesday, June 27
Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Waterloo
Madison at Kalamazoo
Wausau at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City
Rockford at Lakeshore
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Mankato at St. Cloud
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Kenosha
Minnesota at Willmar
Wednesday, June 28
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Rochester
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Fond du Lac at Madison
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Waterloo at Duluth
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Mankato at Minot
Green Bay at Wausau
Kenosha at Rockford
Thursday, June 29
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Madison at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
Rockford at Kenosha
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Duluth
Mankato at Minot
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
High school football
Shrine Bowl
11-man
East 21, West 0
9-man
East 8, West 0, game called in the first quarter, weather