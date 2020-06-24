Area Scores: June 25

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
PIERRE 10-7, MANDAN CHIEFS 4-3
Pierre 10, Mandan 4
Mandan;1-1;020;0;--;4;6;4
Pierre;051;220;x;--;10;6;1
Jacob Weiand, Stetson Kuntz (6) and Ben Kleinknecht, Isaac Huettl (6). Matt Lusk, AJ Goeden (6) and Cade Hinkle. W—Lusk. L—Weiand.
Highlights: Mandan – Anthony Johnson 1-4 R; Easton Andresen 0-3 R, SB; Huettl 1-3 R; Cole Schmidt 2-2 2B, 3 RBI; Lucas Burgum 1-3 RBI; Blake Arenz 1-2 R; Weiand 5 IP, 4 , 8 R (6 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO; Kuntz 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Pierre – Andrew Cloverdale 2-3 2 R, 3 RBI, SB; Collin Brueggeman 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Lusk 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO; Goeden 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Pierre 7, Mandan 3
Mandan;000;020;1;--;3;3;1
Pierre;100;000;6;--;6;7;0
Burgum, Kuntz (7) and Huettl. Brueggeman, Will Van Kamp (6) and Hinkle. W—Van Camp. L—Burgum. HR—Mandan, Easton Andresen. Pierre, Garrett Stout 2.
Highlights: Mandan – Johnson 0-3 R; Andresen 1-2 HR, 2 R, RBI; Burgum 1-4 RBI, SB; Avery Bogner 1-2; Burgum 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO. Pierre – Stout 2-3 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI; AJ Goeden 1-3 R; Bennett Dean 1-3 R, RBI; Will Van Camp 1-3 R, RBI; Brueggeman 5 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO.
Notes: Easton Andresen hit 2-run home run in the 5th inning for Mandan. Garrett Stout hit walkoff grand slam in bottom of the 7th inning with 2 outs to win it for Pierre. Stout also hit a leadoff HR in the bottom of the first inning.
BISMARCK REPS 7-5, MINOT METROS 5-1
Bismarck Reps 7, Minot Metros 5
Metros;100;300;1;--;5;6;3
Reps;020;023;x;--;7;12;4
Tyler Budeau, Layton Ludwig (5) and Morgan Nygaard. Preston Bartsch, Caiden Schwehr (4), Ryan Keup (4) and Miles Stiefel. W—Keup. L—Budeau.
Highlights: Minot – Hunter Ruzicka 2-4 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Landen Halseth 2-4 2B, R. Reps – Carson Motschenbacher 2-4 RBI, SB; Keup 0-3 R; Carter Klipfel 2-4 2B, R; Noah Riedinger 2-3 2B, R, RBI; Lucas Schell 0-2 R; Nic Devine 2-3 R, RBI, SB; Caden Fischer 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Stiefel 3-4 3B, R, 2 RBI; Lucas Welk 0-0 R; Bartsch 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO; Keup 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO.
Bismarck Reps 5, Minot Metros 1
Metros;100;00;--;1;3;2
Reps;202;1x;--;5;7;3
Carter Mowbray, Aiden Stewart (4) and Nygaard. Jackson Klipfel, Joe LaDuke (5), Stiefel (5) and Carter Klipfel. W—Jackson Klipfel. L—Mowbray.
Highlights: Metros Ruzicka 1-1 3B, R, Nygaard 0-1 RBI; Halseth 1-3 2B; Landyn Almy 1-2, 2B; Mowbray 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Reps – Keup 1-2 2B, 2 R; Carter Klipfel 0-2 R, SB; Lucas Schell 1-1 RBI; Bartsch 1-R, RBI; Stiefel 1-2; Caiden Schwehr 2-2 2 SB; J.Klipfel 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO; Stiefel 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB.
